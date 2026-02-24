Early Registration Deadline Approaching: Secure Your Spot at ACMA 2026 in Orlando

Orlando, Florida, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown is on as case managers and transitions of care professionals from across the country are preparing to gather in Orlando for the most anticipated event of the year: the ACMA 2026 National Conference, hosted by the American Case Management Association.

With the early registration deadline fast approaching, professionals who delay risk missing both substantial savings and the opportunity to engage in the premier case management and transitions of care event of 2026.

The Event That Defines the Year in Case Management

The 33rd Annual National Case Management and Transitions of Care Conference & 27th Annual ACMA Meeting promises three powerhouse days of education, innovation, and connection. This isn’t just another conference-it’s where the profession moves forward.

Attendees will:

Network with nurses, social workers, physicians, health plans, and care coordination leaders

Explore cutting-edge innovations shaping patient care outcomes

Participate in dynamic session formats, including learning exchanges, platinum sessions, accelerated learning, and solution rooms

Gain actionable tools to improve patient/member interactions immediately

From social determinants of health and care transitions to technology & AI, pediatric and maternal care strategies, workforce resiliency, research & innovation, and Physician Advisor collaboration. This year’s agenda tackles the real-world challenges case managers are facing right now.

A Sneak Peek at Can't-Miss Sessions

Overcoming Immigration Barriers to Safe Patient Discharges is presented by Ashley Jentz, Program Manager, Care Management, Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan Health. This timely session addresses how today’s political climate impacts discharge planning for immigrant populations. Attendees will walk away with practical advocacy tools and strategies to protect vulnerable patients while safeguarding organizational outcomes.

Using AI in Care Management is presented by Shona Metcalf, Director of Clinical Case Management at Atrium/Carolinas Medical Center and AH-Mercy. Artificial intelligence is no longer the future; it’s the present. This foundational session equips case managers with practical knowledge to leverage predictive analytics, automate workflows, and improve decision-making to elevate care delivery.

ACOs’ Holistic Approach to Redefining Population Health is presented by Mital Brahmbhatt, System Director, Care Coordination & Population Health, Population Health Service Organisation, and Frances Onwuchekwa, Director, Ambulatory Pharmacy (Population Health), Memorial Hermann Health System. This session showcases how innovative ACO models are delivering the right care, at the right time, for complex urban populations, serving millions, including high percentages of pediatric, minority, and uninsured patients.

Smart EHRS, Better Care: Tools that Work with You is presented by Renee Bremer, Associate Director, Care Management, University of Michigan, and Maxim Garifullin, Solution Architect Lead, Capacity Management at University of Michigan Health. This session shares how predictive analytics and EHR optimization improved anticipated discharge date accuracy from 54% to 70% and same-day discharge accuracy from 72% to 82%, proving that smarter systems mean stronger outcomes.

More than Education, a Destination Experience

This year’s conference takes place at the spectacular Orlando World Center Marriott, just moments from Walt Disney World. Attendees can unwind in a water paradise featuring slides and a lazy river, relax at the resort spa, enjoy championship golf, or dine at ten award-winning restaurants, all while building lasting professional connections.

Why you can’t afford to miss it:

Case management is evolving rapidly. AI is transforming workflows. Social complexities are intensifying. Workforce resilience is under strain. The professionals who thrive in 2026 will be those who show up, lean in, and lead the change.

Registration is open, but discounted early registration rates won’t last. Professionals are encouraged to secure their spot now to lock in savings and guarantee access to high-demand sessions. Seats are filling. Momentum is building. The future of case management is convening in Orlando.

Register today. Save while you can. Visit https://events.acmaweb.org/national

About the American Case Management Association

Founded in 1999, the American Case Management Association (ACMA) is a national, non-profit, professional membership association that strives to provide resources, solutions, and support for Case Management and Transitions of Care professionals. ACMA is comprised of more than 30,000 members and 50,000 educational subscribers, including nurses, social workers, physicians, and other professionals affiliated with case management. Through a variety of educational conferences and networking events at both the state and national level, ACMA provides its members with numerous opportunities to develop their skills, grow in their profession, and learn from the experiences and practices of fellow members.