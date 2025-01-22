Schizophrenia Drugs Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 12.33 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 5.10%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmaceutical interventions for schizophrenia are designed to effectively treat and mitigate the symptoms associated with schizophrenia, a psychiatric disorder characterized by aberrant cognition, affect, and perception. These drugs exert an influence on the petrochemical activity of dopamine within the brain. Anti-psychotic medications do not eradicate the condition but rather assist those diagnosed with schizophrenia in attaining ordinary and gratifying lifestyles by mitigating hallucinations, delusions, and other associated symptoms. The origin of typical anti-psychotics may be traced back to the first generation, while the development of atypical anti-psychotics occurred during the second generation.

Market Dynamics

The growing prevalence of Schizophrenia Globally Drives the Global Market

The prevalence of schizophrenia, a persistent and severe psychiatric disorder characterized by disturbances in cognition, affect, and behavior, is experiencing a notable rise on a global scale. The current increase in cases is not solely a matter of medical importance but is also emerging as a noteworthy societal issue. The increasing incidence of this phenomenon can be attributed to various variables, including urbanization, high-stress situations, hereditary factors, and potentially even changes in global health patterns. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the global prevalence of schizophrenia exceeds 21 million individuals. Acknowledging its influence is also heightened by the observation that its commencement often occurs during the late adolescent or early adult stages, pivotal periods in an individual's lifespan. Such factors drive market growth.

Rising Investment in Mental Health Awareness Programs Creates Tremendous Opportunities

In recent years, there has been a notable global paradigm shift in the societal perception and comprehension of mental health, with particular attention being directed towards schizophrenia as a prominent catalyst for this transformation. There is a burgeoning emphasis on intensifying endeavors to refute misunderstandings, tackle societal stigma, and augment public awareness of these disorders. Consequently, governmental bodies, non-profit organizations, and corporate entities are allocating increased resources toward projects to raise awareness about mental health. These programs try to educate the general public about the nature of schizophrenia, its symptoms, and the available treatments. The goal is to promote empathy and support timely interventions, creating opportunities for market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to expand significantly over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has become a prominent area of interest within the market for schizophrenia medications, partly attributed to its substantial population and growing spending in healthcare. Numerous nations in the Asia-Pacific region are currently confronted with effectively addressing the increasing prevalence of schizophrenia. This issue is exacerbated by factors such as urbanization, heightened levels of stress, and genetic predispositions. As a result, there has been an increasing need for efficacious antipsychotic drugs.

In addition, the increasing traction of awareness campaigns is contributing to a progressive reduction in the stigmatization of mental health, resulting in improved diagnosis rates and treatment adherence. This transition, in conjunction with the rapid expansion of middle-income populations and enhanced healthcare accessibility, establishes the Asia-Pacific region as a crucial market for the future advancement and sales of drugs for schizophrenia, as well as for the development of novel therapeutic approaches.

Key Highlights

The global schizophrenia drugs market size was valued at USD 7.88 billion in 2024 . It is projected to reach from USD 8.28 billion in 2025 to USD 12.33 billion by 2033 , registering a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

. It is projected to reach from to , registering a during the forecast period (2025-2033). Based on type, the global schizophrenia drug market is segmented into paranoid schizophrenia, hebephrenic schizophrenia, catatonic schizophrenia, and undifferentiated schizophrenia. The paranoid schizophrenia segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Based on therapeutic class, the global schizophrenia drug market is divided into second-generation, third-generation, and other.The second-generation segment dominates the global market and is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period.

Based on the route of administration, the global schizophrenia drug market is fragmented into injectable and oral The injectable segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global schizophrenia drugs market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.The hospital pharmacy segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Eli Lilly and Company AbbVie Inc (Allergan Plc) Pfizer, Inc. Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. AstraZeneca GlaxoSmithKline Novartis AG Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, AbbVie and Gedeon Richter signed a new co-development and licensing agreement to explore, create, and market innovative dopamine receptor modulators for the possible treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders.

AbbVie and Gedeon Richter signed a new co-development and licensing agreement to explore, create, and market innovative dopamine receptor modulators for the possible treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. In June 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved LYBALVI for treating people with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, which was given to Alkermes plc. An oral atypical antipsychotic medication called LYBALVI provides olanzapine’s effectiveness without causing weight gain.

Segmentation

By Type

Paranoid Schizophrenia

Hebephrenic Schizophrenia

Catatonic Schizophrenia

Undifferentiated Schizophrenia

By Therapeutic Class

Second Generation

Third Generation

Other

By Route of Administration

Injectable

Oral

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America

