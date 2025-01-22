Google Fiber launches new lifestyle products to fit customers’ internet needs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GFiber is introducing a new suite of lifestyle-based internet products — Core 1 Gig, Home 3 Gig, and Edge 8 Gig — designed to meet the unique internet lifestyle needs of every household.

The new products have been piloted in Tennessee and Alabama over the past several months. Today they’re rolling out to Arizona and North Carolina customers with plans to launch in other cities over the next month.

GFiber was founded on the premise that symmetrical 1 Gig internet at an accessible price is a necessity. As the internet has become increasingly central to daily life — influencing how people work, learn, buy and sell goods and ideas, and connect with family, friends, communities, and the world – the demand for bandwidth has continued to grow. As such, internet service offerings must evolve to meet customers’ online needs. GFiber has always focused on building the internet that users require, with products designed to keep pace with the ever-changing digital landscape.





The lifestyle products offer not only symmetrical speeds, great service, and good value (at prices that haven’t changed since we launched in 2012), but also:

New features for a customized home network like tailored wired connections.

An upgrade to WiFi 6E, the latest in wireless technology, delivering faster speeds, lower latency, and better performance for households with multiple connected devices.

An app that gives an individualized network health score and helps maximize performance. An advanced router capable of powering Wi-Fi needs in every corner of one’s home. Battery backup to keep everything up and running even when the power is out

An Uptime Guarantee , and more.

The new products allow customers to select the internet that fits their needs. Core 1 Gig is a premium product at an approachable price that makes it easy to set it and forget it. Home 3 Gig is built to meet the needs of today’s typical home, with multiple people working, learning, streaming and anything else-ing simultaneously. And Edge 8 Gig offers advanced tech capabilities at less than 2 cents per Mpbs. But it’s not about just getting “more” – it’s about getting it right and determining which option makes the most sense for the customer.

The launch of GFiber’s new lifestyle-based products is another demonstration of GFiber’s commitment to meet customers’ demands for fast, reliable, fairly priced and open internet. To learn more about the Core 1 Gig, Home 3 Gig, and Edge 8 Gig offerings in Tennessee, Alabama, Arizona, and North Carolina, check out Head of Product Liz Hsu’s post from today on Connect: The GFiber Blog.

