DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Allegheny Health Network Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Allegheny Health Network (“AHN”). On January 17, 2025, AHN began notifying affected patients that a data breach at IntraSystems LLC, a computer consulting firm, compromised person information. To join this case, go HERE.

About Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network, located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a non-profit academic medical system with 14 hospitals in Western Pennsylvania and one in Western New York.

What happened?

On or about January 17, 2025, Allegheny Health Network notified the Massachusetts Attorney General that a third-party computer vendor, IntraSystems LLC, discovered that an unauthorized intruder had accessed some patients’ personal data. This incident occurred between October 11, 2024, and November 19, 2024. The compromised personal information may include names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, financial account details, and health insurance information. Approximatley 300,000 individuals have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Allegheny Health Network data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

