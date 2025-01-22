Saudia Concludes 2024 with Expanded Global Operations Continuing to Connect the World to the Kingdom

JEDDAH, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has concluded 2024 with remarkable growth in its international operations, as highlighted in its latest performance report.

The airline transported 20 million international guests on scheduled and additional flights, representing a 16% increase compared to 2023. Transit guest numbers also surpassed 9.3 million, an impressive annual growth of 18%.

These milestones underscore Saudia's unwavering commitment to connecting the world to the Kingdom while contributing to Saudi Vision 2030’s goals in tourism, entertainment, sports, and Hajj and Umrah.

In total, Saudia carried 35 million guests throughout 2024, reflecting a 15% year-on-year increase. The airline operated 193,000 scheduled and additional flights, a 10% growth compared to the previous year. Additionally, Saudia achieved an 8.5% increase in flight hours, totaling over 581,000 hours, while maintaining an on-time performance rate of 89.1%, a 2.7% improvement. Guest satisfaction also saw a notable rise, with the Net Promoter Score (NPS) reaching 32.7, a 4.5% increase, indicating enhanced satisfaction and an improved likelihood of recommending Saudia to others.

His Excellency Eng. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, stated: “Operating in the competitive aviation industry demands a constantly evolving strategy. Saudia is committed to achieving sustainable operational excellence while adhering to the highest international standards.

This remarkable growth is a testament to the dedication and hard work of Saudia’s employees and the strategic optimization of our aircraft fleet to deliver exceptional service. We have also made significant strides in enhancing our services and enriching the overall guest experience.”

As part of its ongoing digital transformation, Saudia reported a significant increase in guest engagement with modern technologies. Usage of the Saudia app rose by 40%, while the Government Digital Wallet (GovClick) contributed to a staggering 324% growth in digital service adoption.

Looking ahead, Saudia plans to further enhance its operational model, particularly during peak travel seasons, by expanding its fleet, increasing seat capacity, and extending its global network. With a current fleet of 147 aircraft, Saudia aims to add 118 new aircraft in the coming years as part of its ambitious growth strategy.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet, with 144 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2025" for the fourth consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com



Media Center

Saudi Arabian Airlines Headquarters

Jeddah 21231, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Email: mediacenter@saudia.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3def4b0a-b2c4-4ea3-97da-961aa794f4b4