Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results and Successful Execution of Several Key Strategic Initiatives

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”), the parent company of Horizon Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024.

“We are very pleased with Horizon’s fourth quarter results, which displayed a significantly more profitable core business model and the successful completion of several major initiatives aimed at continuing this positive trajectory throughout 2025. During the quarter, the team exited lower-yielding securities at a favorable time, and capitalized on the opportunity to redeploy this liquidity into higher yielding loans and to exit higher-cost funding. These actions, combined with an impressive 22.4% annualized growth rate in commercial loans, increased the margin by 31 basis points from the third quarter. Additionally, the team completed its previously communicated fourth quarter initiatives aimed at restructuring its expense base to create greater efficiency in 2025”, President and CEO, Thomas Prame said. “The core franchise continues to have strong momentum, and we are positioned well to create greater returns for our shareholders in 2025.”

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $10.9 million, or a loss of $0.25 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.2 million, or $0.41, for the third quarter of 2024 and compared to a net loss of $25.2 million, or a loss of $0.58 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was negatively impacted by the $39.1 million pre-tax loss on the sale of investment securities, and expenses directly related to the previously announced strategic initiatives. Partially offsetting these items was the reversal of the $5.1 million tax valuation allowance, which served to reduce the Company's tax liability in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was negatively impacted by the $31.6 million pre-tax loss on the sale of investment securities, tax expense of $8.6 million related to the termination of BOLI policies and the establishment of the tax valuation allowance.

Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $35.4 million or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to net income of $28.0 million, or $0.64, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net interest income increased for the fifth consecutive quarter to $53.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $46.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis1, also expanded for the fifth consecutive quarter, to 2.97% compared with 2.66% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

As previously disclosed, the Company completed the repositioning of $332.2 million of available-for-sale securities during the fourth quarter. While the sale resulted in a pre-tax loss of $39.1 million, the Company redeployed the proceeds received into higher-yielding loans and continued to manage down higher cost funding sources.

Total loans were $4.91 billion at December 31, 2024, up $108.6 million from September 30, 2024 balances. Consistent with the Company's stated growth strategy, the commercial portfolio showed continued organic growth momentum during the quarter, which was offset with planned run-off of lower-yielding indirect auto loans in the consumer loan portfolio. Loans held for sale (“HFS”) increased $65.5 million as a result of the Company’s transfer of its mortgage warehouse loan balances of $64.8 million at December 31, 2024.

Total deposits declined by $126.4 million during the quarter, to $5.60 billion at period end, with the majority of the decline in time deposits, which declined by $131.5 million. The Company's non-maturity deposit base continued to display strength, growing for the third consecutive quarter, including another quarter of relatively stable non-interest bearing deposit balances and growth in core relationship consumer and commercial portfolios.

Credit quality remained strong, with annualized net charge offs of 0.05% of average loans during the fourth quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets of 0.35% remains well within expected ranges, with no material change from the prior quarter. Provision for loan losses of $1.2 million reflects increased provision for unfunded commitments and net growth in commercial loans held for investment ("HFI"), partially offset by the elimination of the reserve associated with mortgage warehouse and the reduction of reserve related to the planned runoff of indirect auto in the current quarter, when compared with the prior quarter.

Continued the process for the sale of the mortgage warehouse division during the quarter. Sold the business for a gain, effective January 17th, which will be recognized in Q1 2025 results.

1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Income statement: Net interest income $ 53,127 $ 46,910 $ 45,279 $ 43,288 $ 42,257 Credit loss expense 1,171 1,044 2,369 805 1,274 Non-interest (loss) income (28,954 ) 11,511 10,485 9,929 (20,449 ) Non-interest expense 44,935 39,272 37,522 37,107 39,330 Income tax (benefit) expense (11,051 ) (75 ) 1,733 1,314 6,419 Net (loss) income $ (10,882 ) $ 18,180 $ 14,140 $ 13,991 $ (25,215 ) Per share data: Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.25 ) $ 0.42 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ (0.58 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per share (0.25 ) 0.41 0.32 0.32 (0.58 ) Cash dividends declared per common share 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 Book value per common share 17.46 17.27 16.62 16.49 16.47 Market value - High 18.76 16.57 12.74 14.44 14.65 Market value - Low 14.57 11.89 11.29 11.75 9.33 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 43,721,211 43,712,059 43,712,059 43,663,610 43,649,585 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 43,721,211 44,112,321 43,987,187 43,874,036 43,649,585 Common shares outstanding (end of period) 43,722,086 43,712,059 43,712,059 43,726,380 43,652,063 Key ratios: Return on average assets (0.55 )% 0.92 % 0.73 % 0.72 % (1.27 )% Return on average stockholders' equity (5.73 ) 9.80 7.83 7.76 (14.23 ) Total equity to total assets 9.79 9.52 9.18 9.18 9.06 Total loans to deposit ratio 87.75 83.92 85.70 82.78 78.01 Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans 1.07 1.10 1.08 1.09 1.13 Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans(1) 0.05 0.03 0.05 0.04 0.07 Efficiency ratio 185.89 67.22 67.29 69.73 180.35 Key metrics (Non-GAAP)(2) : Net FTE interest margin 2.97 % 2.66 % 2.64 % 2.50 % 2.42 % Return on average tangible common equity (7.35 ) 12.65 10.18 10.11 (18.76 ) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.83 7.58 7.22 7.20 7.08 Tangible book value per common share $ 13.68 $ 13.46 $ 12.80 $ 12.65 $ 12.60 (1) Average total loans includes loans held for investment and held for sale. (2) Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





Income Statement Highlights

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $53.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $46.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, driven by strong expansion of the Company's net FTE interest margin, while average interest earning assets increased by $65.9 million, or 0.9% from the prior quarter. Horizon’s net FTE interest margin1 was 2.97% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.66% for the third quarter of 2024, attributable to the favorable mix shift in average interest earning assets toward higher-yielding loans and in the average funding mix toward lower-cost deposit balances, in addition to disciplined pricing strategies on both sides of the balance sheet. The fourth quarter net FTE interest margin did benefit by approximately five basis points related to interest recoveries on specific commercial loans.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.2 million. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million during the third quarter of 2024, and $1.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared with the third quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to increased provision for unfunded commitments and net growth in commercial loans, partially offset by the elimination of the reserve associated with mortgage warehouse balances moved to HFS and the reduction of reserve related to the planned runoff of indirect auto in the current quarter, when compared with the prior quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the allowance for credit losses included net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or an annualized 0.05% of average loans outstanding, compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million, or an annualized 0.03% of average loans outstanding for the third quarter of 2024, and net charge-offs of $0.8 million, or an annualized 0.07% of average loans outstanding, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses as a percentage of period-end loans HFI was 1.07% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.10% at September 30, 2024 and 1.13% at December 31, 2023.

Non-Interest Income

For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (Dollars in Thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Non-interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 3,276 3,320 3,130 3,214 3,092 Wire transfer fees 124 123 113 101 103 Interchange fees 3,353 3,511 3,826 3,109 3,224 Fiduciary activities 1,313 1,394 1,372 1,315 1,352 Loss on sale of investment securities (39,140 ) — — — (31,572 ) Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,071 1,622 896 626 951 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 376 412 450 439 724 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 335 349 318 298 658 Other income 338 780 380 827 1,019 Total non-interest (loss) income (28,954 ) 11,511 10,485 9,929 (20,449 )



Total non-interest loss was $29.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to non-interest income of $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. As previously disclosed, the Company completed the repositioning of $332.2 million of available-for-sale securities during the quarter resulting in a pre-tax loss on sale of investment securities of $39.1 million.

Non-Interest Expense

For the Quarter Ended December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in Thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 25,564 21,829 20,583 20,268 21,877 Net occupancy expenses 3,431 3,207 3,192 3,546 3,260 Data processing 2,841 2,977 2,579 2,464 2,942 Professional fees 736 676 714 607 772 Outside services and consultants 4,470 3,677 3,058 3,359 2,394 Loan expense 1,285 1,034 1,038 719 1,345 FDIC insurance expense 1,193 1,204 1,315 1,320 1,200 Core deposit intangible amortization 843 844 844 872 903 Other losses 371 297 515 16 508 Other expense 4,201 3,527 3,684 3,936 4,129 Total non-interest expense 44,935 39,272 37,522 37,107 39,330



Total non-interest expense was $44.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $39.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in non-interest expense during the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by a $3.7 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, which is mainly attributable to the acceleration of stock compensation expense and the expenses related to the termination of a legacy benefits program, in addition to increased incentive compensation accruals and higher medical benefit claims expense. Outside services and consultants expense increased by $793 thousand related to direct expenses for strategic initiatives executed in the fourth quarter and additional expense accruals.

Income Taxes

Horizon recorded a net tax benefit for the fourth quarter of 2024, which is reflective of the reduction to full-year pre-tax income, attributable to the realized securities loss, and the reversal of the $5.1 million tax valuation allowance.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets decreased by $126.3 million, or 1.6%, to $7.80 billion as of December 31, 2024, from $7.93 billion as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in total assets is primarily due to proceeds from the sale of investment securities being partially utilized to pay down higher-cost time deposits, as the remaining proceeds from the sale were either reinvested in commercial loans or held in interest-bearing cash accounts.

Total investment securities decreased by $328.2 million, or 13.5%, to $2.1 billion as of December 31, 2024, from $2.4 billion as of September 30, 2024. As previously disclosed, the Company sold $332.2 million in book value of available-for-sale securities during the fourth quarter at a loss of $39.1 million. There were no purchases of investment securities during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total loans were $4.91 billion at December 31, 2024, up $108.6 million from September 30, 2024 balances. Consistent with the Company's stated growth strategy, the commercial portfolio showed continued organic growth momentum during the quarter, which was offset with planned run-off of lower-yielding indirect auto loans in the consumer loan portfolio. Loans held for sale (“HFS”) increased $65.5 million as a result of the Company’s transfer of its mortgage warehouse loan balances of $64.8 million at December 31, 2024.

Total deposits decreased by $126.4 million, or 2.2%, to $5.6 billion as of December 31, 2024 when compared to balances as of September 30, 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits were relatively unchanged during the quarter, while savings and money market accounts grew by $25.9 million, or 0.8%. Time deposits declined by $131.5 million, or 10.8%, as the Company elected to use certain proceeds from the sale of investment securities to reduce higher-cost balances.

Total borrowings remained essentially unchanged during the quarter, at $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2024, while balances subject to repurchase agreements declined by $32.5 million, to $89.9 million.

1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





Capital

The following table presents the consolidated regulatory capital ratios of the Company for the previous three quarters, and the Company’s preliminary estimate of its consolidated regulatory capital ratios for the quarter ended December 31, 2024:

For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024* 2024 2024 2024** Consolidated Capital Ratios Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.84 % 13.45 % 13.41 % 13.75 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.96 % 11.63 % 11.59 % 11.89 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.96 % 10.68 % 10.63 % 10.89 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 8.87 % 9.02 % 9.02 % 8.91 % *Preliminary estimate - may be subject to change ** Prior period was previously revised (see disclosure in Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ending June 30, 2024)



As of December 31, 2024, the ratio of total stockholders’ equity to total assets is 9.79%. Book value per common share was $17.46, increasing $0.19 during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Tangible common equity1 totaled $598.1 million at December 31, 2024, and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets1 was 7.83% at December 31, 2024, up from 7.58% at September 30, 2024. Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share1 was $13.68, increasing $0.22 during the fourth quarter of 2024 behind the growth in retained earnings, excluding the securities loss that was previously in accumulated other comprehensive income, the recovery of the tax valuation allowance and a credit to additional paid-in capital from the closing out of the previously noted legacy benefits program.

Credit Quality

As of December 31, 2024, total non-accrual loans increased by $2.2 million, or 9%, from September 30, 2024, to 0.53% of total loans HFI. Total non-performing assets increased $1.8 million, or 7%, to $27.4 million, compared to $25.6 million as of September 30, 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets increased to 0.35% compared to 0.32% as of September 30, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, net charge-offs increased by $243 thousand to $621 thousand, compared to $378 thousand as of September 30, 2024 and remain just 0.05% annualized of average loans.

1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest Income Loans receivable $ 76,747 $ 75,488 $ 71,880 $ 66,954 $ 65,583 $ 291,069 $ 244,544 Investment securities - taxable 6,814 8,133 7,986 7,362 8,157 30,295 34,410 Investment securities - tax-exempt 6,301 6,310 6,377 6,451 6,767 25,439 28,384 Other 3,488 957 738 4,497 3,007 9,680 4,967 Total interest income 93,350 90,888 86,981 85,264 83,514 356,483 312,305 Interest Expense Deposits 27,818 30,787 28,447 27,990 27,376 115,042 85,857 Borrowed funds 10,656 11,131 11,213 11,930 11,765 44,930 42,478 Subordinated notes 829 830 829 831 870 3,319 3,511 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 920 1,230 1,213 1,225 1,246 4,588 4,715 Total interest expense 40,223 43,978 41,702 41,976 41,257 167,879 136,561 Net Interest Income 53,127 46,910 45,279 43,288 42,257 188,604 175,744 Provision for loan losses 1,171 1,044 2,369 805 1,274 5,389 2,459 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 51,956 45,866 42,910 42,483 40,983 183,215 173,285 Non-interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 3,276 3,320 3,130 3,214 3,092 12,940 12,227 Wire transfer fees 124 123 113 101 103 461 448 Interchange fees 3,353 3,511 3,826 3,109 3,224 13,799 12,861 Fiduciary activities 1,313 1,394 1,372 1,315 1,352 5,394 5,080 Loss on sale of investment securities (39,140 ) — — — (31,572 ) (39,140 ) (32,052 ) Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,071 1,622 896 626 951 4,215 4,323 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 376 412 450 439 724 1,677 2,708 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 335 349 318 298 658 1,300 3,709 Other income 338 780 380 827 1,019 2,325 2,694 Total non-interest (loss) income (28,954 ) 11,511 10,485 9,929 (20,449 ) 2,971 11,998 Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 25,564 21,829 20,583 20,268 21,877 88,244 80,809 Net occupancy expenses 3,431 3,207 3,192 3,546 3,260 13,376 13,355 Data processing 2,841 2,977 2,579 2,464 2,942 10,861 11,626 Professional fees 736 676 714 607 772 2,733 2,645 Outside services and consultants 4,470 3,677 3,058 3,359 2,394 14,564 9,942 Loan expense 1,285 1,034 1,038 719 1,345 4,076 4,980 FDIC insurance expense 1,193 1,204 1,315 1,320 1,200 5,032 3,880 Core deposit intangible amortization 843 844 844 872 903 3,403 3,612 Other losses 371 297 515 16 508 1,199 1,051 Other expense 4,201 3,527 3,684 3,936 4,129 15,348 14,384 Total non-interest expense 44,935 39,272 37,522 37,107 39,330 158,836 146,284 (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes (21,933 ) 18,105 15,873 15,305 (18,796 ) 27,350 38,999 Income tax (benefit) expense (11,051 ) (75 ) 1,733 1,314 6,419 (8,079 ) 11,018 Net (Loss) Income $ (10,882 ) $ 18,180 $ 14,140 $ 13,991 $ (25,215 ) $ 35,429 $ 27,981 Basic (Loss) Earnings Per Share $ (0.25 ) $ 0.42 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ (0.58 ) $ 0.81 $ 0.64 Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share (0.25 ) 0.41 0.32 0.32 (0.58 ) 0.80 0.64





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Dollar in Thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Interest earning assets Federal funds sold $ — $ — $ 453 $ — $ 215 Interest earning deposits 201,131 126,019 38,957 170,882 413,528 Interest earning time deposits 735 735 1,715 1,715 2,205 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 53,826 53,826 53,826 53,826 34,509 Investment securities, available for sale 233,677 541,170 527,054 535,319 547,251 Investment securities, held to maturity 1,867,690 1,888,379 1,904,281 1,925,725 1,945,638 Loans held for sale 67,597 2,069 2,440 922 1,418 Gross loans held for investment (HFI) 4,847,040 4,803,996 4,822,840 4,618,175 4,417,630 Total Interest earning assets 7,271,696 7,416,194 7,351,566 7,306,564 7,362,394 Non-interest earning assets Allowance for credit losses (51,980 ) (52,881 ) (52,215 ) (50,387 ) (50,029 ) Cash 92,300 108,815 106,691 100,206 112,772 Cash value of life insurance 37,450 37,115 36,773 36,455 36,157 Other assets 152,635 119,026 165,656 160,593 177,061 Goodwill 155,211 155,211 155,211 155,211 155,211 Other intangible assets 10,223 11,067 11,910 12,754 13,626 Premises and equipment, net 93,864 93,544 93,695 94,303 94,583 Interest receivable 39,747 39,366 43,240 40,008 38,710 Total non-interest earning assets 529,450 511,263 560,961 549,143 578,091 Total assets $ 7,801,146 $ 7,927,457 $ 7,912,527 $ 7,855,707 $ 7,940,484 Liabilities Savings and money market deposits $ 3,446,681 $ 3,420,827 $ 3,364,726 $ 3,350,673 $ 3,369,149 Time deposits 1,089,153 1,220,653 1,178,389 1,136,121 1,179,739 Borrowings 1,142,340 1,142,744 1,229,165 1,219,812 1,217,020 Repurchase agreements 89,912 122,399 128,169 139,309 136,030 Subordinated notes 55,738 55,703 55,668 55,634 55,543 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,477 57,423 57,369 57,315 57,258 Total interest earning liabilities 5,881,301 6,019,749 6,013,486 5,958,864 6,014,739 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,064,818 1,085,535 1,087,040 1,093,076 1,116,005 Interest payable 11,137 11,400 11,240 7,853 22,249 Other liabilities 80,308 55,951 74,096 74,664 68,680 Total liabilities $ 7,037,564 $ 7,172,635 $ 7,185,862 $ 7,134,457 $ 7,221,673 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Common stock — — — — — Additional paid-in capital 363,761 358,453 357,673 356,599 356,400 Retained earnings 436,122 454,050 442,977 435,927 429,021 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (36,301 ) (57,681 ) (73,985 ) (71,276 ) (66,609 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 763,582 $ 754,822 $ 726,665 $ 721,250 $ 718,812 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,801,146 $ 7,927,457 $ 7,912,527 $ 7,855,707 $ 7,940,485





Loans and Deposits (Dollars in Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, % Change 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Q4'24 vs

Q3'24 Q4'24 vs

Q4'23 Commercial: Commercial real estate $ 2,202,858 $ 2,105,459 $ 2,117,772 $ 1,984,723 $ 1,962,097 5 % 12 % Commercial & Industrial 875,297 808,600 786,788 765,043 712,863 8 % 23 % Total commercial 3,078,155 2,914,059 2,904,560 2,749,766 2,674,960 6 % 15 % Residential Real estate 802,909 801,356 797,956 782,071 681,136 — % 18 % Mortgage warehouse — 80,437 68,917 56,548 45,078 (100 )% (100 )% Consumer 965,976 1,008,144 1,051,407 1,029,790 1,016,456 (4 )% (5 )% Total loans held for investment 4,847,040 4,803,996 4,822,840 4,618,175 4,417,630 1 % 10 % Loans held for sale 67,597 2,069 2,440 922 1,418 3167 % 4667 % Total loans 4,914,637 4,806,065 4,825,280 4,619,097 4,419,048 2 % 11 % Deposits: Interest bearing deposits Savings and money market deposits $ 3,446,681 $ 3,420,827 $ 3,364,726 $ 3,350,673 $ 3,369,149 1 % 2 % Time deposits $ 1,089,153 $ 1,220,653 $ 1,178,389 $ 1,136,121 $ 1,179,739 (11 )% (8 )% Total Interest bearing deposits 4,535,834 4,641,480 4,543,115 4,486,794 4,548,888 (2 )% — % Non-interest bearing deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,064,818 $ 1,085,535 $ 1,087,040 $ 1,093,076 $ 1,116,005 (2 )% (5 )% Total deposits $ 5,600,652 $ 5,727,015 $ 5,630,155 $ 5,579,870 $ 5,664,893 (2 )% (1 )%





Average Balance Sheet (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Average

Balance(8) Interest(4)(6) Average

Rate(4) Average

Balance(8) Interest(4)(6) Average

Rate(4) Average

Balance(8) Interest(4)(6) Average

Rate(4) Assets Interest earning assets Interest earning deposits (incl. Fed Funds Sold) $ 290,693 $ 3,488 4.77 % $ 73,524 $ 957 5.18 % 221,375 3,007 5.39 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 53,826 1,516 11.20 % 53,826 1,607 11.88 % 34,509 719 8.27 % Investment securities - taxable (1) 1,079,377 5,298 1.95 % 1,301,830 6,526 1.99 % 1,517,572 7,438 1.94 % Investment securities - non-taxable (1) 1,129,622 7,976 2.81 % 1,125,295 7,987 2.82 % 1,172,157 8,566 2.90 % Total investment securities 2,208,999 13,274 2.39 % 2,427,125 14,513 2.38 % 2,689,729 16,004 6.04 % Loans receivable (2) (3) 4,842,660 77,142 6.34 % 4,775,788 75,828 6.32 % 4,327,930 65,897 6.04 % Total interest earning assets 7,396,178 95,420 5.13 % 7,330,263 92,905 5.04 % 7,273,543 85,627 4.67 % Non-interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 85,776 108,609 103,255 Allowance for credit losses (52,697 ) (52,111 ) (49,586 ) Other assets 409,332 471,259 553,604 Total average assets $ 7,838,589 $ 7,858,020 $ 7,880,816 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing deposits $ 3,417,610 $ 16,197 1.89 % $ 3,386,177 $ 18,185 2.14 % 3,303,469 15,116 1.82 % Time deposits 1,160,527 11,621 3.98 % 1,189,148 12,602 4.22 % 1,205,799 12,260 4.03 % Borrowings 1,130,301 10,138 3.57 % 1,149,952 10,221 3.54 % 1,206,462 10,812 3.56 % Repurchase agreements 91,960 518 2.24 % 123,524 910 2.93 % 132,524 953 2.85 % Subordinated notes 55,717 829 5.92 % 55,681 830 5.93 % 58,221 870 5.93 % Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,443 920 6.37 % 57,389 1,230 8.53 % 57,222 1,246 8.64 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,913,558 40,223 2.71 % 5,961,871 43,978 2.93 % 5,963,697 41,257 2.74 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 1,099,574 1,083,214 1,125,164 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 70,117 74,563 89,162 Stockholders' equity 755,340 738,372 702,793 Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,838,589 $ 7,858,020 $ 7,880,816 Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP) (5) $ 55,197 $ 48,927 $ 44,370 Less FTE adjustments (4) 2,070 2,017 2113 Net Interest Income $ 53,127 $ 46,910 $ 42,257 Net FTE interest margin (Non-GAAP) (4)(5) 2.97 % 2.66 % 2.42 % (1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. (2) Includes fees on loans held for sale and held for investment. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate. (3) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. (4) Management believes fully taxable equivalent, or FTE, interest income is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance as a comparison of the returns between a tax-free investment and a taxable alternative. The Company adjusts interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities to an FTE basis utilizing a 21% tax rate. (5) Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. (6) Includes dividend income on Federal Home Loan Bank stock





Credit Quality (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios) Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, % Change 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 4Q24 vs

3Q24 4Q24 vs

4Q23 Non-accrual loans Commercial 5,658 $ 6,830 $ 4,321 $ 5,493 $ 7,362 (17 )% (23 )% Residential Real estate 11,215 9,529 8,489 8,725 8,058 18 % 39 % Mortgage warehouse — — — — — — % — % Consumer 8,919 7,208 5,453 4,835 4,290 24 % 108 % Total non-accrual loans $ 25,792 $ 23,567 $ 18,263 $ 19,053 $ 19,710 9 % 31 % 90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest 1,166 $ 819 $ 1,039 108 559 42 % 109 % Total non-performing loans $ 26,958 $ 24,386 $ 19,302 $ 19,161 $ 20,269 11 % 33 % Other real estate owned Commercial 407 $ 1,158 $ 1,111 $ 1,124 $ 1,124 (65 )% (64 )% Residential Real estate — — — — 182 — % (100 )% Mortgage warehouse — — — — — — % — % Consumer 17 36 57 50 205 (52 )% (92 )% Total other real estate owned $ 424 $ 1,194 $ 1,168 $ 1,174 $ 1,511 (64 )% (72 )% Total non-performing assets $ 27,382 $ 25,580 $ 20,470 $ 20,335 $ 21,780 7 % 26 % Loan data: Accruing 30 to 89 days past due loans 23,075 18,087 $ 19,785 $ 15,154 $ 16,595 28 % 39 % Substandard loans 43,235 59,775 51,221 47,469 49,526 (28 )% (13 )% Net charge-offs (recoveries) Commercial (37 ) (52 ) 57 (57 ) 233 (29 )% (116 )% Residential Real estate (10 ) (9 ) (4 ) (5 ) 21 11 % (148 )% Mortgage warehouse — — — — — — % — % Consumer 668 439 534 488 531 52 % 26 % Total net charge-offs $ 621 $ 378 $ 587 $ 426 $ 785 64 % (21 )% Allowance for credit losses Commercial 31,029 32,854 31,941 30,514 29,736 (6 )% 4 % Residential Real estate 3,115 2,675 2,588 2,655 2,503 16 % 24 % Mortgage warehouse — 862 736 659 481 (100 )% (100 )% Consumer 17,837 16,490 16,950 16,559 17,309 8 % 3 % Total allowance for credit losses $ 51,981 $ 52,881 $ 52,215 $ 50,387 $ 50,029 (2 )% 4 % Credit quality ratios Non-accrual loans to HFI loans 0.53 % 0.49 % 0.38 % 0.41 % 0.45 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.35 % 0.32 % 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.27 % Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.07 % Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans 1.07 % 1.10 % 1.08 % 1.09 % 1.13 %





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Fully-Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Interest Margin (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Interest income (GAAP) (A) $ 93,350 $ 90,888 $ 86,981 $ 85,264 $ 83,514 Taxable-equivalent adjustment: Investment securities - tax exempt (1) 1,675 $ 1,677 $ 1,695 $ 1,715 $ 1,799 Loan receivable (2) 395 $ 340 $ 328 $ 353 $ 314 Interest income (non-GAAP) (B) 95,420 $ 92,905 $ 89,004 $ 87,332 $ 85,627 Interest expense (GAAP) (C) 40,223 $ 43,978 $ 41,702 $ 41,976 $ 41,257 Net interest income (GAAP) (D) =(A) - (C) 53,127 $ 46,910 $ 45,279 $ 43,288 $ 42,257 Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP) (E) = (B) - (C) 55,197 $ 48,927 $ 47,302 $ 45,356 $ 44,370 Average interest earning assets (F) 7,396,178 7,330,263 7,212,788 7,293,559 7,239,034 Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP) (G) = (E*) / (F) 2.97 % 2.66 % 2.64 % 2.50 % 2.43 % (1) The following represents municipal securities interest income for investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity (2) The following represents municipal loan interest income for loan receivables classified as held for sale and held for investment *Annualized





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Net income (loss) (GAAP) (A) $ (10,882 ) $ 18,180 $ 14,140 $ 13,991 $ (25,215 ) Average stockholders' equity (B) $ 755,340 $ 738,372 $ 726,332 $ 725,083 $ 702,793 Average intangible assets (C) 165,973 166,819 167,659 168,519 169,401 Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) (D) = (B) - (C) $ 589,367 $ 571,553 $ 558,673 $ 556,564 $ 533,392 Return on average tangible common equity ("ROACE") (non-GAAP) (E) = (A*) / (D) (7.35 )% 12.65 % 10.18 % 10.11 % (18.76 )% *Annualized





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) (A) $ 763,582 $ 754,822 $ 726,665 $ 721,250 $ 718,812 Intangible assets (end of period) (B) 165,434 166,278 167,121 167,965 168,837 Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (C) = (A) - (B) $ 598,148 $ 588,544 $ 559,544 $ 553,285 $ 549,975 Total assets (GAAP) (D) 7,801,146 7,927,457 7,912,527 7,855,707 7,940,485 Intangible assets (end of period) (B) 165,434 166,278 167,121 167,965 168,837 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) (E) = (D) - (B) $ 7,635,712 $ 7,761,179 $ 7,745,406 $ 7,687,742 $ 7,771,648 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (G) = (C) / (E) 7.83 % 7.58 % 7.22 % 7.20 % 7.08 %





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) (A) $ 763,582 $ 754,822 $ 726,665 $ 721,250 $ 718,812 Intangible assets (end of period) (B) 165,434 166,278 167,121 167,965 168,837 Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (C) = (A) - (B) $ 598,148 $ 588,544 $ 559,544 $ 553,285 $ 549,975 Common shares outstanding (D) 43,722,086 43,712,059 43,712,059 43,726,380 43,652,063 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (E) = (C) / (D) $ 13.68 $ 13.46 $ 12.80 $ 12.65 $ 12.60



