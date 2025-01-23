Changes in the Supervisory Boards of AS Ekspress Grupp’s subsidiaries

There will be changes in the Supervisory Boards of significant subsidiaries of AS Ekspress Grupp at the end of January 2025 due to the resignation of AS Ekspress Grupp’s CFO.

The Supervisory Board of AS Delfi Meedia will start operating in a composition of three members: Hans Luik (the Chairman), Mari-Liis Rüütsalu and Karl Anton.

The Supervisory Board of Latvian subsidiary A/S Delfi will temporarily operate with two members: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu (the Chairman) and Karl Anton. The Supervisory Board of Lithuanian subsidiary UAB Delfi will operate in a composition of three members: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu (the Chairman), Hans Luik and Karl Anton.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

