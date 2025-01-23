Press Release

StarHub and Nokia partner on network APIs to drive 5G and 4G application development in enterprise verticals

Working closely with developers, the two companies are targeting new applications for enterprises in banking, finance, ports, online streaming, and the public sector.

StarHub’s 5G and 4G networks will connect to Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal to give developers a seamless pathway for creating new applications.

23 January 2025

Espoo, Finland — StarHub, one of Singapore’s largest operators with over 2 million subscribers, and Nokia are partnering on network APIs to support StarHub’s mission to create new revenue opportunities for its customers and monetize its network assets. The companies will work together to help developers create 5G and 4G applications like device status and quality of service on demand for banking, finance, ports, and other enterprise verticals.

Using Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal, StarHub will give developers access to its network capabilities and create software applications that work across its 5G and 4G networks. The platform provides developers standardized access to network functions through APIs without having to navigate the underlying network technologies.

Ayush Sharma, CTO at StarHub, said: “We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Nokia to deliver a simplified and improved developer experience. Giving developers access to a wider selection of attractive network APIs is critical to unlocking the full value of 5G and 4G networks in Singapore and the wider region.”

StarHub has been actively supporting industry efforts through GSMA Open Gateway and Linux Foundation CAMARA to define new technical standards for APIs that developers can use to create new use cases for their customers. Nokia contributes to both GSMA Open Gateway and CAMARA.

Nokia has a growing ecosystem around the world of more than 45 partners, including BT, Orange, Telefonica, and Telecom Argentina which use its Network as Code platform. Nokia’s partnering expands well beyond the operator base to include hyperscalers like Google Cloud, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) platform providers including Infobip, large system integrators, and vertical independent software vendors.

Shkumbin Hamiti, Head of Network Monetization Platform, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said: “Nokia’s approach to network APIs reflects a strategic focus of driving new business models and unlocking the potential that 5G and 4G networks can deliver from the perspective of innovation, sustainability, collaboration, and productivity. With this relationship, StarHub will have more choice and flexibility to create new value for its customers.”

Nokia’s network API strategy is centered around connecting multiple API ecosystems through its Network as Code platform. By offering operators the broadest range of network exposure options, paired with robust multi-tier API security, the platform ensures that operators of all sizes can provide developers with simplified access to network functionalities.

