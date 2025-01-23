Data Storage Corporation’s CloudFirst Subsidiary Expands Partnership with Megaport into the UK

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a leading provider of multi-cloud hosting, managed cloud services, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, and IT automation, that integrates with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, today announced that its subsidiary, CloudFirst Europe, has expanded its partnership with Megaport into the UK, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy.

Building upon a successful relationship in North America, this expansion enables CloudFirst to leverage Megaport’s Network as a Service platform, “Direct Connect”, which simplifies access to top-tier cloud providers and hyperscalers such as AWS through secure, high-performance connectivity. As part of the partnership, CloudFirst Europe will deploy infrastructure within Megaport's ecosystem of data centers and leverage its global private connectivity solutions to strengthen CloudFirst’s IBMi Power Hosting and Infrastructure as a Service offerings. With “Direct Connect,” network traffic remains on the Company’s global network and therefore never touches the public internet, eliminating bottlenecks and latency issues. This positions CloudFirst as a trusted partner for enterprises modernizing their IT infrastructure and adopting CloudFirst and hybrid cloud strategies, aligning with growing market demand and IBM’s upcoming system updates. The collaboration with Megaport will also provide cross-selling opportunities, offering clients access to a fully integrated network environment that connects on-premises systems with leading cloud platforms.

“This partnership demonstrates our commitment to providing businesses with seamless, secure, and scalable data solutions,” said Colin Freeman, Managing Director of CloudFirst Europe. “Our success lies in working alongside our partners, building on their established relationships and expertise to offer a seamless experience to end users. The demand for hybrid and multi cloud infrastructure solutions has never been higher, and we’re here to deliver innovative services that capitalize on this momentum.”

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) through its subsidiaries is a leading provider of multi-cloud hosting, fully managed cloud services, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, IT automation, and voice & data solutions. Recognizing that data migration is a critical step in transitioning from on-premises systems to the cloud, DTST provides comprehensive migration services to ensure seamless, secure, and efficient data transfer, minimizing downtime and optimizing performance.

Through its CloudFirst platform, built on IBM Power Cloud infrastructure, DTST delivers high-performance, scalable, and secure cloud solutions with interoperability across its infrastructure partners, AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

With 11 data centers supporting cloud platform deployments across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, DTST provides mission-critical cloud services to a diverse clientele, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, educational institutions, and healthcare organizations.

As a leader in the multi-billion-dollar cloud hosting and business continuity market, DTST is recognized for its expertise in cloud infrastructure, IT modernization, and data migration, enabling clients to transition to the cloud with confidence and operational continuity.

For more information, please visit www.dtst.com or follow us on X @DataStorageCorp.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the Company’s ability to grow its presence in Europe. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.