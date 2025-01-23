Global Asphalt Market Report 2024-2029: Insights into a $128 Million Metric Ton Industry with Forecasts Through 2034

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Report 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive study delves into the expansive 128 million metric ton global asphalt (bitumen) industry, providing a detailed analysis of product and market dynamics.
Key trends in product segmentation are thoroughly examined, highlighting the various types of asphalt that predominate the market. Additionally, the study explores market segmentation, identifying the primary sectors and regions driving growth and innovation within the industry.
Historical data (2014, 2019, and 2024) and forecasts for 2029 and 2034 are provided for asphalt demand in metric tons by region, product, net exports, and production for major countries. Twenty-year historical demand series are also presented by country in metric tons. Additionally, annual data from 2021 to 2028 is also provided.
Paving products covered include asphalt cement, asphalt emulsions, asphalt cutbacks and specialized paving products. Roofing products covered include asphaltic felts, bituminous membranes, asphalt shingles and liquid-applied roof coatings.
Asphalt can also be used in the manufacture of other products. This includes asphaltic building boards and papers, waterproofing materials, sealants, paints, lacquers, and various bindings and coatings.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Short-Term Analysis
- Economic Forecast
- Short-Term Construction Outlook
- Short-Term Asphalt Industry Trends
3. Overview
- Historical Market Trends & Growth Factors
- Primary Asphalt Demand by Region
- Primary Asphalt Demand by Market
4. Factors Impacting Asphalt Demand
- Global Construction Outlook
- Building Construction by Region & Building Type
- Nonbuilding Construction by Region
- Regulations & Standards
- Energy Efficiency & Sustainability
- Control of Emissions
- Regulation of Chemicals
- Impact of Government Stimulus Programs
- Sustainability & Recycling Trends
5. Primary Asphalt
- Product Description
- Relationship of Primary Asphalt to Asphalt Products
- Regional Trends
- Primary Asphalt Demand
- Primary Asphalt Production
- International Trade
- Primary Asphalt Markets
6. Paving Asphalt
- Scope & Product Description
- Global Paved Roads Outlook
- Global Paving Asphalt Product Outlook
- Demand by Region
- Leading Asphalt Paving Producers
- Primary Asphalt Demand in Paving Markets
- Largest Country Markets
- Fastest Growing Country Markets
- New Technology Development
- Self-Healing Pavement
- Polymer-Modified Asphalt
- Biobased Asphalt
- Recycled Asphalt Pavement (RAP)
- Low-Emission Warm Mix Asphalt
- Permeable Pavement
7. Roofing Asphalt
- Scope & Product Description
- Global Roofing Product Outlook
- Demand by Region & Roofing Type
- Leading Asphalt Roofing Producers
- Primary Asphalt Demand in Roofing Markets
- Largest Country Markets
- Fastest Growing Country Markets
- New Technology Development
8. North America
- North America: Asphalt Market Size & Historical Trends
- North America: Primary Asphalt Supply & Demand
- North America: Primary Asphalt Demand by Market
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
9. Central & South America
- Central & South America: Asphalt Market Size & Historical Trends
- Central & South America: Primary Asphalt Supply & Demand
- Central & South America: Primary Asphalt Demand by Market
- Brazil
- Other Central & South America
- Argentina
- Venezuela
- All Other Central & South America
10. Western Europe
- Western Europe: Asphalt Market Size & Historical Trends
- Western Europe: Primary Asphalt Supply & Demand
- Western Europe: Primary Asphalt Demand by Market
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Other Western Europe
- Austria
- Belgium
- Sweden
- Netherlands
- All Other Western Europe
11. Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe: Asphalt Market Size & Historical Trends
- Eastern Europe: Primary Asphalt Supply & Demand
- Eastern Europe: Primary Asphalt Demand by Market
- Russia
- Poland
- Other Eastern Europe
- Czechia
- Ukraine
- All Other Eastern Europe
12. Asia/Pacific
- Asia/Pacific: Asphalt Market Size & Historical Trends
- Asia/Pacific: Primary Asphalt Supply & Demand
- Asia/Pacific: Primary Asphalt Demand by Market
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Australia
- Other Asia/Pacific
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- All Other Asia/Pacific
13. Africa/Mideast
- Africa/Mideast: Asphalt Market Size & Historical Trends
- Africa/Mideast: Primary Asphalt Supply & Demand
- Africa/Mideast: Primary Asphalt Demand by Market
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- All Other Africa/Mideast
14. Industry Structure
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- List of Industry Participants
