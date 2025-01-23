Global Asphalt Market Report 2024-2029: Insights into a $128 Million Metric Ton Industry with Forecasts Through 2034

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Report 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive study delves into the expansive 128 million metric ton global asphalt (bitumen) industry, providing a detailed analysis of product and market dynamics.

Key trends in product segmentation are thoroughly examined, highlighting the various types of asphalt that predominate the market. Additionally, the study explores market segmentation, identifying the primary sectors and regions driving growth and innovation within the industry.

Historical data (2014, 2019, and 2024) and forecasts for 2029 and 2034 are provided for asphalt demand in metric tons by region, product, net exports, and production for major countries. Twenty-year historical demand series are also presented by country in metric tons. Additionally, annual data from 2021 to 2028 is also provided.

Paving products covered include asphalt cement, asphalt emulsions, asphalt cutbacks and specialized paving products. Roofing products covered include asphaltic felts, bituminous membranes, asphalt shingles and liquid-applied roof coatings.

Asphalt can also be used in the manufacture of other products. This includes asphaltic building boards and papers, waterproofing materials, sealants, paints, lacquers, and various bindings and coatings.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Short-Term Analysis

Economic Forecast

Short-Term Construction Outlook

Short-Term Asphalt Industry Trends

3. Overview

Historical Market Trends & Growth Factors

Primary Asphalt Demand by Region

Primary Asphalt Demand by Market

4. Factors Impacting Asphalt Demand

Global Construction Outlook

Building Construction by Region & Building Type

Nonbuilding Construction by Region

Regulations & Standards

Energy Efficiency & Sustainability

Control of Emissions

Regulation of Chemicals

Impact of Government Stimulus Programs

Sustainability & Recycling Trends

5. Primary Asphalt

Product Description

Relationship of Primary Asphalt to Asphalt Products

Regional Trends

Primary Asphalt Demand

Primary Asphalt Production

International Trade

Primary Asphalt Markets

6. Paving Asphalt

Scope & Product Description

Global Paved Roads Outlook

Global Paving Asphalt Product Outlook

Demand by Region

Leading Asphalt Paving Producers

Primary Asphalt Demand in Paving Markets

Largest Country Markets

Fastest Growing Country Markets

New Technology Development

Self-Healing Pavement

Polymer-Modified Asphalt

Biobased Asphalt

Recycled Asphalt Pavement (RAP)

Low-Emission Warm Mix Asphalt

Permeable Pavement

7. Roofing Asphalt

Scope & Product Description

Global Roofing Product Outlook

Demand by Region & Roofing Type

Leading Asphalt Roofing Producers

Primary Asphalt Demand in Roofing Markets

Largest Country Markets

Fastest Growing Country Markets

New Technology Development

8. North America

North America: Asphalt Market Size & Historical Trends

North America: Primary Asphalt Supply & Demand

North America: Primary Asphalt Demand by Market

United States

Canada

Mexico

9. Central & South America

Central & South America: Asphalt Market Size & Historical Trends

Central & South America: Primary Asphalt Supply & Demand

Central & South America: Primary Asphalt Demand by Market

Brazil

Other Central & South America

Argentina

Venezuela

All Other Central & South America

10. Western Europe

Western Europe: Asphalt Market Size & Historical Trends

Western Europe: Primary Asphalt Supply & Demand

Western Europe: Primary Asphalt Demand by Market

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Other Western Europe

Austria

Belgium

Sweden

Netherlands

All Other Western Europe

11. Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe: Asphalt Market Size & Historical Trends

Eastern Europe: Primary Asphalt Supply & Demand

Eastern Europe: Primary Asphalt Demand by Market

Russia

Poland

Other Eastern Europe

Czechia

Ukraine

All Other Eastern Europe

12. Asia/Pacific

Asia/Pacific: Asphalt Market Size & Historical Trends

Asia/Pacific: Primary Asphalt Supply & Demand

Asia/Pacific: Primary Asphalt Demand by Market

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Australia

Other Asia/Pacific

Thailand

Malaysia

All Other Asia/Pacific

13. Africa/Mideast

Africa/Mideast: Asphalt Market Size & Historical Trends

Africa/Mideast: Primary Asphalt Supply & Demand

Africa/Mideast: Primary Asphalt Demand by Market

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

All Other Africa/Mideast

14. Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions

List of Industry Participants

