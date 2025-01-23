Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Kaldvik AS – Information about candidates for election of new board members

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Kaldvik AS (the "Company") on 14 January 2025 with the notice for an extraordinary general meeting in the Company for the purpose of electing a new member of the board of directors.

Austur Holding AS, the major shareholder of the Company holding approximately 55.3 % of the shares in the Company, proposes, and has informed the Company that it will support the proposal through its vote at the general meeting, that the general meeting elects Renate Larsen as a new member of the board of directors of Kaldvik AS.

A group of shareholders have put forward an alternative candidate and proposes that the general meeting elects Ingveldur Ásta Björnsdóttir as a new member of the board of directors of Kaldvik AS.

Information about the candidates, including their CVs, are attached to this announcement and can also be found on the Company's website: https://www.kaldvik.is

Contacts:

CEO

Roy Tore Rikardsen, CEO of Kaldvik AS

+354 791 0006 (mobile), roy.tore@kaldvik.is

CFO

Róbert Róbertsson, CFO of Kaldvik AS

+354 843 0086 (mobile), robert.robertsson@kaldvik.is

About Kaldvik:

Kaldvik AS is one of the leading salmon farmers in Iceland. Kaldvik AS has a well-developed and fully integrated value-chain controlling all steps from hatchery to sales, enabling the group to provide its customers with a sustainable premium product. Kaldvik AS is dual-listed on Euronext Growth Oslo and First North Iceland Growth Market. See https://www.kaldvik.is for more information about the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments