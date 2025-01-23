CoinEx Launches Its New Slogan: Your Crypto Trading Expert

HONG KONG, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx has officially unveiled its new brand slogan: “CoinEx: Your Crypto Trading Expert”. Its rebranding marks a significant transition in CoinEx’s strategy, from lowering the learning threshold to providing professional support. It also aims to deliver more comprehensive and first-rate services to help users thrive in an increasingly complex and evolving crypto market.

Since its establishment in 2017, CoinEx has been dedicated to offering both a convenient and efficient cryptocurrency trading experience. From reducing entry barriers to launching diverse trading features, the platform has accumulated a wealth of expertise and achievements over the past seven years.

Haipo Yang, CoinEx’s Founder and CEO stated:

“Over the past seven years, CoinEx has achieved outstanding results. Despite the challenges, we have accumulated valuable experience and knowledge. As the market matures, we have come to realize that only by continuously refining our products and offering comprehensive, professional services can we truly meet users’ core needs. ‘Your Crypto Trading Expert’ is more than just a slogan; it is our long-term commitment to professionalism and excellence. By embedding the spirit of expertise into every product, every team and every action, CoinEx strives to earn users’ trust and establish itself as a benchmark for professionalism in the industry.”

The Transformation Behind CoinEx’s New Slogan

CoinEx’s new slogan reflects the platform’s deep understanding of evolving user demands in crypto trading. As the cryptocurrency market matures, user expectations have shifted from basic usability to higher-level priorities such as security, market insights and decision-making support. CoinEx not only ensures a seamless trading experience but also empowers users to stay ahead in a competitive market through professional services and innovative features.

Click here to watch the CoinEx New Slogan video: Your Crypto Trading Expert

In terms of asset security, CoinEx has continuously enhanced its risk control mechanisms. By leveraging real-time monitoring and automated protection systems, the platform ensures comprehensive asset protection for its users. Additionally, CoinEx draws on ViaBTC’s extensive experience in blockchain technology, risk control and platform development to further strengthen its commitment in safeguarding user assets.

Continuous Innovation to Empower Users

CoinEx consistently introduces new methods and ways to enhance the overall user experience. For example, the demo trading feature allows new users to familiarize themselves with market operations without risk, while the AI market analysis tool provides deep market insights through big data analysis, enabling users to make more informed investment decisions. These innovations not only improve trading efficiency but also reinforce CoinEx’s image as a professional and reliable platform.

Moreover, CoinEx employs a rigorous asset review process to ensure that every asset listed meets the platform’s high-quality standards. On the educational front, services like CoinEx Market Insights and CoinEx Academy offer in-depth industry analyses and investment strategy guidance, providing valuable resources for everyone, from beginners to seasoned investors.

Building Trust and Value for the Future

CoinEx’s rebranding not only reflects the exchange’s commitment to professional services but also demonstrates its clear vision for the future of the industry. By continuously deepening its focus on expertise, CoinEx aims to help users seize market opportunities and achieve long-term success.

On the importance of building confidence for users, Haipo Yang emphasized:

“True value can only be created by adhering to the spirit of professionalism and only by earning users’ trust can we secure a place in the future of the crypto industry. Moving forward, CoinEx will continue to uphold the highest standards in serving users and exploring new possibilities in the global market.”

About CoinEx



CoinEx is a global crypto exchange operating under its user-first approach by providing easy-to-understand features and services for 10+ million users. CoinEx provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), across 200+ countries and regions.

In addition to supporting 1200+ cryptocurrencies and 1800+ trading pairs for 18 language markets, CoinEx is home to CET, the platform’s native token. It is also the first crypto exchange to release proof-of-reserves to champion transparency and security for its users, ultimately providing a smooth and pleasant crypto trading experience.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | App ｜ Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

Karen Hu

pr@coinex.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by CoinEx. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/685ecdd7-b031-4828-bc98-74358800db63