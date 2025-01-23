1ST DETECT SECURES FIRST PURCHASE ORDER FOR TSA APPROVED TRACER 1000™ ETDs

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) announced today that its 1st Detect subsidiary has received a purchase order for its TRACER 1000™ explosive trace detectors (ETDs) from Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation (INTUITIVE®) a TSA contractor. The purchase order is valued at $429K and should be recognized in FY2025.

INTUITIVE is an aerospace engineering and analysis firm who works closely with the TSA, the Department of Defense, and other State and Federal Government agencies to deliver solutions to various customers in the defense, commercial and governmental sectors. INTUITIVE’s Valparaiso Integration Facility allows engineers and experts to collaborate, design and evaluate innovative solutions.

“This is a major milestone for the Company as our first TSA Approved Tracer 1000 ETD sale. We look forward to introducing our near zero false alarm mass spectrometry-based trace detection to the U.S. cargo market,” said Thomas B. Pickens III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 1st Detect.

The Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology™ (AMS Technology) drives the breakthrough TRACER 1000, the first TSA approved ETD to employ mass spectrometry. Recognized as the gold standard in chemical detection, mass spectrometry has historically been too costly, bulky, and cumbersome to be used outside of the laboratory. AMS Technology allows for lab level analysis resulting in near-zero false alarms and an unlimited library.

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech (Nasdaq: ASTC) is a mass spectrometry company that launches, manages, and commercializes scalable companies based on its innovative core technology through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. 1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells trace detectors for use in the security and detection market. AgLAB develops and sells chemical analyzers for use in the agriculture market. Pro-Control is developing the mass spectrometry technology for use in chemical manufacturing processes. BreathTech is developing a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compounds that could indicate infections or critical conditions. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For information, please visit www.astrotechcorp.com.

