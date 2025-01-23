Launch of Progress Data Cloud Creates Platform to Accelerate AI Strategies and Digital Transformation

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New offering empowers enterprises to simplify data operations and enhance AI capabilities in the cloud

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experiences and infrastructure software, today announced the launch of Progress® Data Cloud℠, a managed Data Platform as a Service designed to simplify enterprise data and artificial intelligence (AI) operations in the cloud. With Progress Data Cloud, customers can accelerate their digital transformation and AI initiatives while reducing operational complexity and IT overhead.

As global businesses scale their data operations and embrace AI, a robust cloud data strategy has become the cornerstone of success, enabling organizations to harness the full potential of their data for innovation and growth. Progress Data Cloud meets this critical need by providing a unified, secure and scalable platform to build, manage and deploy data architectures and AI projects without the burden of managing IT infrastructure.

“Organizations increasingly recognize that cloud and AI are pivotal to unlocking business value at scale,” said John Ainsworth, GM and EVP, Application and Data Platform, Progress. “Progress Data Cloud empowers companies to achieve this by offering a seamless, end-to-end experience for data and AI operations, removing the barriers of infrastructure complexity while delivering exceptional performance, security and predictability.”

Key Features and Benefits

Progress Data Cloud is a Data Platform as a service that enables managed hosting of feature-complete instances of Progress® Semaphore™ and Progress® MarkLogic®, with plans to support additional Progress products in the future. Core benefits include:

Simplified Operations: Eliminates infrastructure complexity with always-on infrastructure management, monitoring service, continuous security scanning and automated product upgrades.

Cost Efficiency: Reduces IT costs and bottlenecks with predictable pricing, resource usage transparency and no egress fees.

Enhanced Security: Helps harden security posture with an enterprise-grade security model that is SOC 2 Type 1 compliant.

Scalability and Performance: Offers superior availability and reliability, supporting mission-critical business operations, GenAI demands and large-scale analytics.

Streamlined User Management: Self-service access controls and tenancy management provide better visibility and customization.



For MarkLogic customers:

Progress Data Cloud accelerates time to production by offering managed hosting for the Progress® MarkLogic® Server database and the Progress® MarkLogic® Data Hub solution with full feature parity. Customers can benefit from enhanced scalability, security and seamless deployment options.

For Semaphore customers:

Replacing Semaphore Cloud, Progress Data Cloud provides a next-generation cloud platform with all existing Semaphore functionality plus new features for improved performance, security, reliability, user management and SharePoint Online integration.

“As enterprises continue to invest in digital transformation and artificial intelligence strategies, the need for robust, scalable and secure data platforms becomes increasingly evident,” said Stewart Bond, Vice President, Data Intelligence and Integration Software, IDC. “Progress Data Cloud addresses a critical market need by simplifying data operations and accelerating the development of AI-powered solutions. Its capabilities, from seamless infrastructure management to enterprise-grade security, position it as a compelling choice for organizations looking to unlock the full potential of their data to drive innovation and business value.”

Progress Data Cloud is a cloud-based hosting of foundational products that make up the Progress Data Platform portfolio.

Progress Data Cloud is now available for existing and new customers of the MarkLogic and Semaphore platforms. For more information, visit https://www.progress.com/data-cloud.

