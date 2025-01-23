Collagen Peptides Market Projected to Reach USD 1118.20 Million by 2032 | Rising Demand in Food & Beverage Drives Market Growth

Austin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Collagen Peptides Market is projected to achieve a valuation of USD 1118.20 Million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2024 to 2032.”

Key Trends Driving the Collagen Peptides Market

Collagen peptides, also known as hydrolyzed collagen, are short chains of amino acids derived from collagen. They are recognized for their excellent bioavailability and health benefits, making them a popular ingredient in diverse applications such as dietary supplements, functional foods, cosmetics, and medical products. Increasing consumer awareness about health and wellness, coupled with the rising demand for clean-label and functional products, is significantly contributing to market growth.

The market is primarily driven by the growing utilization of collagen peptides in functional foods and beverages to promote joint health, skin elasticity, and muscle recovery. Additionally, the burgeoning cosmetics industry is leveraging collagen peptides for their anti-aging and skin-rejuvenating properties. In the pharmaceutical sector, collagen peptides are used in wound healing and tissue regeneration products, further bolstering their demand.





Collagen Peptides Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 683.9 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 1118.20 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.6% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine, and Poultry)

• By Form (Dry and Liquid)

• By Application (Food and Beverage, Nutritional Products, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Pharmaceuticals) Key Drivers • Increasing awareness regarding skin and bone health drives the market growth.

Advancements in Collagen Peptide Production Technologies

Innovations in collagen extraction and production methods are playing a crucial role in enhancing product quality and expanding application areas. The development of sustainable and eco-friendly extraction processes, such as enzymatic hydrolysis, has improved the efficiency and yield of collagen peptides while reducing environmental impact.

Advanced techniques for extracting collagen from novel sources, such as fish scales and algae, are also gaining traction. These methods are not only sustainable but also cater to the growing demand for marine-based collagen peptides, known for their superior absorption and bioavailability compared to bovine or porcine sources.

Moreover, companies are focusing on producing tailored collagen peptides with specific molecular weights and functionalities to address the unique requirements of different applications, such as sports nutrition and medical-grade products.

Which Source Led the Market in 2023?

Bovine collagen peptides held the highest market share of over 45% in 2023. Bovine-derived collagen is widely used due to its high availability, cost-effectiveness, and compatibility with human tissues. It is predominantly utilized in dietary supplements, functional foods, and cosmetics.

Marine collagen peptides, however, are emerging as a significant segment owing to their high absorption rates and suitability for pescatarian and religious dietary preferences. The rising awareness about marine collagen’s environmental benefits and superior bioavailability is expected to drive its demand in the coming years.

Which Application Segment Led the Market in 2023?

In 2023, food & beverage accounted for approximately 38% of the total market. Much of this is due to the booming market in functional foods and beverages with collagen, given our growing understanding of the benefits of the protein for your skin, joints, and health. Collagen peptide is high in soluble-type; therefore, versatile and well-suited various food and beverage product categories like protein bars, beverages, soup, snack and dairy products. Rising preference for health-based consumption along with surging demand for natural and functional ingredients has propelled high consumption of collagen peptides in food beverage market. Consumers are also demanding marine-sourced products that are simple to consume, combined with pleasing additional benefits respectively, such as skin elasticity, joint support, and recovery benefits. Collagen peptides have dug in to quotidian foodstuff and drink making it a staple in the business.

Which Region Dominated the Market in 2023?

North America led the collagen peptides market in 2023, contributing over 44% of the global revenue. The region’s dominance is attributed to the high consumer awareness regarding health and wellness, coupled with the strong presence of major players in the functional foods and dietary supplements industries. The rising prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, such as obesity and joint pain, has further fueled the demand for collagen peptides in the region.

Europe is another significant market for collagen peptides, driven by the increasing adoption of natural and clean-label products. Countries like Germany, France, and the U.K. are at the forefront of this trend, with a growing focus on sustainable and marine-based collagen sources.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising disposable income, increasing health consciousness, and expanding middle-class population. The region’s flourishing cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea, are expected to drive the demand for collagen peptides.

Recent Developments in the Collagen Peptides Market

2023: Rousselot, a leading producer of collagen peptides, introduced a new range of marine collagen peptides targeting the beauty-from-within segment. The launch is aimed at catering to the growing demand for sustainable and high-performance collagen solutions in the personal care industry.

Rousselot, a leading producer of collagen peptides, introduced a new range of marine collagen peptides targeting the beauty-from-within segment. The launch is aimed at catering to the growing demand for sustainable and high-performance collagen solutions in the personal care industry. 2023: Gelita AG announced the expansion of its production facilities in North America to meet the rising demand for collagen peptides in dietary supplements and functional foods. The new facility is equipped with advanced enzymatic hydrolysis technology to ensure high-quality and customizable collagen peptide products.

Gelita AG announced the expansion of its production facilities in North America to meet the rising demand for collagen peptides in dietary supplements and functional foods. The new facility is equipped with advanced enzymatic hydrolysis technology to ensure high-quality and customizable collagen peptide products. 2023: Nitta Gelatin Inc. unveiled its latest line of collagen peptides tailored for sports nutrition applications. The products are designed to support muscle recovery and joint health, addressing the specific needs of athletes and active consumers.

