Traliant addresses growing workplace harassment concerns with enhanced harassment prevention training

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in online compliance training, today announced new Preventing Workplace Harassment: 2025 Office Edition training designed to help office workers navigate and prevent all forms of workplace harassment, including discrimination and retaliation. The release is part of Traliant’s commitment to deliver fresh, engaging content annually to help organizations and their employees foster a respectful workplace.

According to a recent report from Traliant that surveyed over 2,000 U.S. consumers about the realities of workplace harassment, nearly half (46%) of employees reported they had witnessed workplace harassment happen to another employee and nearly one in four (24%) said that they had been the target of harassment themselves.

"Employers have a responsibility to help employees recognize and prevent incidents of harassment," said Mike Dahir, Chief Executive Officer. "Industry-focused training that is effective and relevant equips employees with the skills to identify and stop harassment, creating a safer workplace for everyone."

Consistent with the latest guidance from state and local governments, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and court decisions, Traliant’s Preventing Workplace Harassment training incorporates real-life unscripted interviews, relatable workplace scenarios and interactive activities to help learners explore the nuances of workplace harassment and other types of inappropriate workplace conduct.

Traliant’s training fulfills the sexual harassment training requirements of all U.S. federal and state laws. The training also adheres to specific state regulations such as California AB 2053 and SB 1343, which requires topics such as workplace civility, bullying and bystander intervention. To learn more about Traliant, visit: https://www.traliant.com/.

