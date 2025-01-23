Grant Ostir Named to Constellation Research’s 2025 AX100

High River, Alberta, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Financial Group today announced Grant Ostir, Chief Executive Officer, was named to Constellation Research’s 2025 AX100, an elite list of innovative and disruptive leaders transforming customer and employee experiences—and businesses—around the world. The AX100 will be inducted and celebrated in Woodinville, Washington on February 25, 2025.

As Western’s Chief Executive Officer, Grant is at the helm of all we do at Western Financial Group. He leads the company’s operations, strategy and vision for the future, keeping the customer and our people at the heart of all we do. He has a deep commitment to care with performance, for our customers, our people, our partners and for our local communities. Grant also has an expertise and proven track record in building and growing high performance teams and companies.

Grant began his career in insurance almost three decades ago and has worked in nearly every area of the business. Before taking on the role of CEO at the beginning of 2025, Grant provided strategic direction and unique initiatives that increased our growth and profitability as Western’s Chief Growth Officer. Grant’s leadership continues to underscore care and convenience for our customers, meaningful staff training and simplifying work for our people. Thanks to his direction, Western continues to achieve industry leading customer satisfaction scores.

“It’s a great honour to be recognized amongst such an esteemed group of leaders, worldwide,” said Grant. “It reinforces our commitment to exceeding a customer’s expectations. We know that the insurance industry hasn’t always been known for impeccable customer service, but we’re doing all we can to change that. We’re giving proof that we can evolve as an industry to provide the product and service that our customers want, while meeting them where they are. We’re making the process of buying insurance easy.”

The AX100 presents a selection of influential executives across a variety of industries, including entertainment, financial services, healthcare, public sector, retail, and sports, to name a few. The 2025 AX100 class is made up of executive leaders who have demonstrated how to effectively implement customer-centric strategies, disruptive business models and emerging technologies to help transform customer experiences, keep brand promises, activate movements, grow revenues and increase operational efficiency.

“Experience, for employees or for customers, is a robust, on-going strategy not a single campaign, technology or gimmick, especially in this age of AI and augmented engagement,” said Liz Miller, VP & principal analyst at Constellation Research. “These newest inductees to the AX100 represent a community of strategists, innovators and disruptors looking to forge more durable, collaborative and valued relationships between brands and buyers and enterprises and employees.”

To learn more about Western Financial Group, visit www.westernfinancialgroup.ca. The full AX100 list and more on the program can be found here: https://www.constellationr.com/work-contellation/ax-leaders/ax100-2025

Western Financial Group Inc.

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company focused on creating security and peace of mind and has provided over one million Canadians with the proper protection for over 100 years. Western is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,000 people in approximately 200 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do - it’s who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work and play – to date we have granted over $9 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. Visit https://westernfinancialgroup.ca for more.

