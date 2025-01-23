GUTHRIE NAMES INAUGURAL CHIEF PHARMACY OFFICER

Sayre, Pa., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We’re pleased to introduce Paul Mollo, Pharm.D, as Guthrie’s inaugural Chief Pharmacy Officer (CPO). The decision to create the role underscores our ongoing commitment to innovation, quality, and patient care, and highlights a new, strategic approach to pharmacy operations, necessitated by Guthrie’s continued growth.

As CPO, Paul will be instrumental in this transformation, overseeing all aspects of our pharmacy operations. This includes ensuring medications are utilized safely, effectively, and with cost efficiency. This role is also pivotal in driving innovation and promoting quality, safety, and an enhanced patient experience. Paul will guide the creation, implementation, and evaluation of clinical pharmacy programs, products, and services to align with Guthrie’s strategic clinical and financial objectives.

Paul comes to Guthrie with nearly three decades of leadership experience in health care management, including 21 years in pharmacy leadership. Most recently, he was Senior Director of 340B and Medication Assistance Programs at Ascension Rx, where he continued to champion innovation in pharmacy services.

“His proven ability to drive innovation, improve clinical outcomes, and lead diverse teams positions him to make a significant impact in this new role,” said Paul VerValin, Executive Vice President/COO, The Guthrie Clinic.

Paul earned a Bachelor of Science from the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Florida at Gainesville School of Pharmacy.

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system integrating clinical and hospital care along with research and education. Headquartered in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic stands as one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by the visionary Dr. Donald Guthrie. The organization’s patient-centered approach revolves around a clinically integrated network of employed providers. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s more than 9,000 caregivers are close to 1,000 highly skilled physicians and advanced practice providers representing the spectrum of medical Specialties and sub-specialties. Situated across 10,000 square miles in northeastern Pennsylvania and upstate New York, The Guthrie Clinic’s comprehensive six hospital campuses also encompass an expansive network of outpatient facilities across 13 counties. Post-acute care includes acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, personal care home, home care and hospice services, completing the continuum of care. With a commitment to shaping the future of health care, the organization offers eleven residencies and five fellowships, serving as a training ground for the next generation of leaders in the field.



