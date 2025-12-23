The Guthrie Clinic Announces New Chief Digital Officer

Sayre, Pa., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Carvellas as the system’s new Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, effective Dec. 21, 2025. The decision follows a national search, during which Carvellas served as Interim Chief Digital Officer.

In this role, Carvellas will drive digital strategy, oversee all IT operations, and lead innovation initiatives through the use of data analytics and AI. He will lead deployment of cutting-edge technology and the integration of digital solutions that support patient care.

“We are thrilled to officially name Brad as Guthrie’s Chief Digital Officer,” said Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO, The Guthrie Clinic. “He has demonstrated a strong commitment to IT innovation, aligning digital efforts to support high-quality patient care and enhancing our caregiver experience through technology. I am confident his vision and experience will continue to advance Guthrie’s digital strategy and innovation.”

Carvellas joined Guthrie in 2020 as Vice President of Cybersecurity and Chief Information Security Officer. He previously served as Director of Information Security and Risk Management at Highmark Health in Pittsburgh, Pa. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Health-ISAC).

Carvellas has been recognized nationally as a Becker’s Health Review CISO to Know and was named among the Top 100 CISOs in North America by CISO’s Connect “C100” peer award.

“As Chief Digital Officer, I’m excited to partner with our caregivers and lead innovation that enhances patient care, the provider experience and transforms the way we deliver healthcare to our communities,” Carvellas said.

Carvellas earned a bachelor’s degree with distinction in Information Systems from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa. He holds certifications as an Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Information Security Manager (CISM) as well as a certification in Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR).

About Guthrie

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system integrating clinical and hospital care along with research and education. Headquartered in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic stands as one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by the visionary Dr. Donald Guthrie. The organization’s patient-centered approach revolves around a clinically integrated network of employed providers. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s more than 10,000 caregivers are close to 1,000 highly skilled physicians and advanced practice providers representing the spectrum of medical Specialties and sub-specialties. Situated across nearly 11,000 square miles in northeastern Pennsylvania and upstate New York, The Guthrie Clinic’s comprehensive six hospital campuses also encompass an expansive network of outpatient facilities across 14 counties. Post-acute care includes acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, personal care home, home care and hospice services, completing the continuum of care. With a commitment to shaping the future of healthcare, the organization offers 11 residencies and five fellowships, serving as a training ground for the next generation of leaders in the field.

Visit us at www.Guthrie.org. Follow us at Twitter.com/GuthrieClinic, Facebook.com/TheGuthrieClinic, Linkedin.com/company/TheGuthrieClinic, and Instagram.com/TheGuthrieClinic.

Attachment