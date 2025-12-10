GUTHRIE LOURDES HOSPITAL NEARING COMPLETION OF DEDICATED ORTHOPEDIC AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTER IN JOHNSON CITY

BINGHAMTON, N.Y, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction of a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center (ASC) is nearing completion in Johnson City. Located in the former Oakdale Mall, Guthrie Broome Orthopedic and Spine Surgery Center will feature four spacious operating rooms, 17 private recovery bays, and cutting-edge surgical technology, including a robotic system.

Slated to open in February 2026, Guthrie Broome Orthopedic and Spine Surgery Center will offer outpatient orthopedic surgery, including total joint replacements, spine surgery, sports medicine, and procedures for the hand, wrist, elbow, foot, and ankle, as well as outpatient pain procedures. This development is part of Guthrie’s broader investment in Oakdale Commons and supports the organization’s goal of providing the right care, at the right time, in the right place. Guthrie has been recognized nationally for high-quality surgical and orthopedic care by respected ratings organizations, including Healthgrades and U.S. News & World Report.

“Building a new surgical facility off the main hospital campus is part of our larger vision to offer high-quality, low-cost surgical care, in a convenient location with ample parking and modern facilities,” said Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO of The Guthrie Clinic. “The surgery center complements our existing services at Oakdale Commons, including primary care, physical therapy, rehabilitation, and the fitness center. As healthcare continues to shift toward outpatient settings, we’re committed to meeting the community’s needs with high-quality, specialized care.”

The Guthrie Broome Orthopedic and Spine Surgery Center will be the first facility in the Southern Tier region dedicated exclusively to orthopedic and musculoskeletal surgical care. It is a true partnership between local orthopedic, spine and podiatric physicians, Guthrie Lourdes Hospital and Constitution Surgery Alliance (CSA). CSA, a Connecticut-based firm with extensive experience in creating best-in-class orthopedic surgery centers, is providing development and management advisory services.

Dr. Mohamed Al Saied, Medical Director and board member of the new center, emphasized the importance of ASCs in modern healthcare: “Surgery centers are a vital part of ensuring patients have access to high-quality, safe, and convenient surgical care,” said Dr. Al Saied. “Our mission is to provide world-class orthopedic surgical care in the region. With advancements in anesthesia and minimally invasive techniques, ASCs are an excellent option for most orthopedic procedures. We’re excited to begin operations in February.”

Upon opening, the center will employ up to 30 nurses, orthopedic technicians, and support staff. It will undergo a licensure survey by the New York State Department of Health and pursue certification from both the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC).

About Guthrie

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system integrating clinical and hospital care along with research and education. Headquartered in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic stands as one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by the visionary Dr. Donald Guthrie. The organization’s patient-centered approach revolves around a clinically integrated network of employed providers. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s more than 10,000 caregivers are close to 1,000 highly skilled physicians and advanced practice providers representing the spectrum of medical Specialties and sub-specialties. Situated across nearly 11,000 square miles in northeastern Pennsylvania and upstate New York, The Guthrie Clinic’s comprehensive six hospital campuses also encompass an expansive network of outpatient facilities across 14 counties. Post-acute care includes acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, personal care home, home care and hospice services, completing the continuum of care. With a commitment to shaping the future of healthcare, the organization offers 11 residencies and five fellowships, serving as a training ground for the next generation of leaders in the field.

About Constitution Surgery Alliance

CSA is a leading operator of outpatient surgery centers. Over the past 26 years, CSA has developed 27 surgery centers, including 15 health system joint ventures, and has partnered with more than 500 surgeons and physicians. CSA's surgery centers complete more than 90,000 surgical cases each year. CSA partnered surgery centers have won the prestigious Leapfrog Group “Top ASC” designation nine times, the most competitive award that ASCs can receive for patient safety and clinical quality. In 2025, CSA secured a strategic investment from Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, a leading private equity firm specializing in healthcare and technology investments.

