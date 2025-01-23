Join Nexalin Technology’s Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session, Today, January 23

HOUSTON, TX, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (the “Company” or “Nexalin”) (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW) is pleased to invite investors to a webinar today, January 23, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Nexalin CEO Mark White, who will share insight into the Company’s growing clinical data supporting its non-invasive, frequency-based deep brain stimulation device, as well as progress on its new Gen-3 HALO™ Clarity & Virtual Clinic model. Nexalin’s solutions have shown clinically meaningful improvements in treating conditions such as insomnia, PTSD, and traumatic brain injuries—conditions that affect millions but have limited effective treatments—positioning Nexalin as an emerging leader in a market poised for substantial growth, projected to reach $537 billion by 2030. A live Q&A session with White will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://redchip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5oARuMZLTneaMtsRpZshQQ.



Questions can be pre-submitted to NXL@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin’s products are believed to be non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," These statements relate to future events or Nexalin’s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that Nexalin or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or Nexalin’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

NXL@redchip.com









