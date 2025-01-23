Invitation to Telenor Group’s results for the fourth quarter 2024

Join us for Telenor Group’s results for the fourth quarter 2024

When: Thursday 6 February, 0900 CET / 0800 UKT.

To view the webcast, without participating in the live Q&A, please visit:

https://kvgo.com/telenor/q4-2024-results-call

or visit Telenor.com/investors

The presentation will be available via Webcast only.

For media:

A separate press meeting will be held at 10.30 CET at Telenor HUB,

Snarøyveien 30, Fornebu. The media session will be held in Norwegian.