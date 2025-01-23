EllisDon Achieves Platinum in ReNew Canada Magazine’s Top100 Projects Report on Canada’s Biggest Infrastructure Projects

Mississauga, ON, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllisDon Corporation achieves Platinum in ReNew Canada Magazine’s Top100 Projects Report. This report recognizes Canada’s biggest infrastructure projects and awards organizations with 20 or more projects on the list with Platinum status.

With 20 projects in this year’s report, EllisDon has made an immense impact with infrastructure projects across Canada including 13 projects in Ontario, four in British Columbia and one each in Alberta, Nova Scotia, and Québec.

“Through every project our goal is to connect communities, drive progress, and leave a lasting legacy,” said Max Mantha, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President, Construction, Eastern Canada. “Without strong infrastructure, our communities cannot thrive, and we are humbled to be a part of its continuous growth in Canada. This recognition is further proof we are showing up, exhibiting our values, and continually building on great relationships for decades to come.”

“The contributions we have made in shaping the Canadian landscape are ones we do not take lightly,” said David McFarlane, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President, Construction, Western Canada. “It comes with immense honour to 20 projects in this year’s report. The lasting impact we have made and will continue to make in Western Canada, is a testament to the passion we have for the communities we work in.”

Released annually, ReNew Canada Magazine’s Top100 Projects Report showcases the 100 largest public sector infrastructure projects under development across the nation, representing $300 billion in investment. Projects are ranked based on their confirmed project cost (capital or total contracts).

For the full list of 2024 projects and to learn more about ReNew Canada’s Top100 Projects report, click here.

Attachment