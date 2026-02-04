TKMS and EllisDon Sign Strategic Teaming Agreement to Support the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project

Ottawa, ON, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TKMS and EllisDon signed a Strategic Teaming Agreement reflecting their shared intention to develop a long-term, cooperative, and sustainable collaboration in support of the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP).

Recognizing the strategic importance of Canada’s submarine program and the industrial capabilities required to support it over the long term, both parties express a strong and genuine intention to jointly explore, develop, and implement cooperation related to submarine maintenance, sustainment, and associated infrastructure in Canada.

“We are proud to partner with EllisDon to explore a cooperative approach that supports Canada’s submarine ambitions,” said Thomas Keupp, Chief Sales Officer at TKMS. “TKMS brings decades of experience and deep know-how in submarine infrastructure requirements, and together with our partners, we aim to develop concepts that fully meet Canada’s operational and regulatory expectations.”

Driven by shared corporate values, mutual trust, and a commitment to innovation, TKMS and EllisDon aim to combine their respective strengths to create sustainable, high-value infrastructure capabilities that contribute meaningfully to the CPSP. The collaboration further reflects a joint commitment to increasing skilled employment opportunities, enhancing domestic value creation, and fostering long-term economic benefits within Canada.

“EllisDon is honoured to collaborate with TKMS on an initiative of such national significance,” said Chris Lane, Senior Vice President at EllisDon. “By contributing our expertise in adapting complex, mission-critical infrastructure to Canadian standards, we aim to help shape a sustainable, future-ready solution that delivers long-term value for Canada’s submarine program.”

Within the framework of the CPSP, TKMS is expected to provide the overall infrastructure concept required for the maintenance and repair of the submarine fleet, as well as the associated training facilities for personnel. Building on extensive experience gained over decades and in cooperation with Norwegian partners, TKMS intends to develop a comprehensive infrastructure concept aligned with Canada’s specific requirements.

EllisDon is known to be Canada’s premier defence infrastructure contractor, leading the industry in both defence experience and overall project volume. EllisDon’s role under the envisaged cooperation includes overall responsibility for ensuring that the design and constructability of the TKMS infrastructure solution acknowledges Canada's expectations and applicable requirements for the program. This will require EllisDon's expertise in ensuring that the infrastructure delivery aligns with the overall budget and schedule timelines.

About EllisDon

EllisDon Corporation, founded in 1951, is a leading, employee-owned construction and building services company delivering complex, high-performance projects across Canada and around the world. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, EllisDon provides fully integrated, Cradle-to-Grave services that support every stage of a project’s lifecycle. With thousands of salaried and hourly employees across its national and international offices, EllisDon has become a leader in every sector and nearly every facet of the construction industry. Guided by a strong foundation of core values and a commitment to delivering great careers to its people, EllisDon unites dynamic teams to deliver sustainable, resilient infrastructure across diverse market sectors. By embracing emerging technologies and empowering its people, EllisDon is redefining the future of construction.

More information at: www.ellisdon.com

About TKMS

TKMS is one of the world’s leading naval companies with more than 9,100 employees (including temporary workers) at three shipyards in Kiel, Wismar and Itajaí (Brazil), and with locations worldwide. The company is active as a systems supplier for submarines and naval surface vessels as well as for maritime electronics and security technologies. Around 3,300 employees work at the Kiel site, making it the largest shipyard location in Germany. 185 years of history and the constant striving for improvement allow the company to set new standards time and time again. TKMS offers its customers worldwide tailored solutions to meet the highly complex challenges of a changing world. The driving forces behind this innovative energy are the company’s employees, who shape the future of TKMS with passion and commitment every day.

More information at: www.tkmsgroup.com