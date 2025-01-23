Single-Use Biopharma Market Set to Achieve $11.2 Billion by 2029

Boston, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Single-use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals: Global Markets is expected to grow from $6.5 billion in 2024 to $11.2 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report offers an overview of the market for single-use technologies, highlighting trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities. It profiles leading companies like Sartorius AG, Danaher Corp, Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, including their financials and recent activities. The market is analyzed by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW), and by country. Data covers 2021-2022, uses 2023 as the base year, and includes projections through 2029.

Interesting facts:

The demand for real-time monitoring in bioprocessing is increasing the use of single-use sensors.

Automation and closed systems help reduce contamination risks in cell cultures.

Single-use technologies enable continuous, streamlined bioprocessing.

Factors contributing to the growth of the market include:

Growing demand for personalized medicine: The demand for personalized medicine is rising as people seek treatments tailored to their unique genetic and health profiles, offering more targeted and effective solutions compared to traditional, one-size-fits-all approaches.

Steady flow of new products: The steady flow of new and improved products on the market is driven by the need to meet growing demand and stay competitive by offering innovative solutions.

Growing adoption of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs): More companies are adopting the production of mAbs, which are lab-made proteins used in medicines to target specific diseases like cancer and autoimmune disorders. This approach makes treatments more precise and effective.

Single-use systems in downstream operations: Single-use systems in downstream operations use disposable equipment like filters and tubing during the final stages of drug production. These systems save time, reduce contamination risks, and eliminate the need for cleaning and sterilizing reusable tools.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $5.8 billion Market size forecast $11.2 billion Growth rate CAGR of 11.6% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Technology, Component, Application, and End User Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia

Steady flow of new products.

Growing adoption of mAbs.

Single-use systems in downstream operations.

This report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The market for single-use technologies for biopharmaceuticals is projected to grow from $5.8 billion in 2023 to $11.2 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the forecast period.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

These Include the growing demand for personalized medicine and an increasing number of new products on the market.

What segments are covered in the report?

The report segments the market into technology type, component, application, end user, and region.

Which type will dominate the market in 2029?

The single-use bioreactors segment will dominate the market in 2029.

Which region has the highest market share?

North America has the highest market share.

Leading companies in the market include:

Aber Instruments Ltd.

Adolf Kuhner AG

Cellexus

Celltainer

Corning Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Distek Inc.

Eppendorf SE

Getinge

Lonza

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

