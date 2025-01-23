PEMCO launches “For the Love of Prevention” brand platform

SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEMCO Mutual Insurance, founded in 1949 and based in the Pacific Northwest, has introduced a new brand platform to help policyholders and community members prevent avoidable risks. Launched this week, “For the Love of Prevention” aims to empower people with information and tools to prevent common auto and home incidents.

Featuring an original song, “I Love Prevention,” which is based on the iconic rock anthem “I Love Rock ‘N Roll,” the platform addresses some of the most common risks people across the Pacific Northwest face at home and on the road. From taking steps to prevent water damage, fender benders and other unexpected problems, “For the Love of Prevention” demonstrates simple tips and actions people can use in typical situations to prevent common mishaps that can lead to bigger issues.

PEMCO chose the tune of “I Love Rock ‘N Roll” to ensure that the facts about preventable incidents, and tips to avoid them, were easy to understand, apply and remember. In addition to the song, PEMCO will continuously refresh the platform and other associated media with different topics and resources, tailored to meet evolving customer needs and ever-changing seasons.

“In the face of increasing uncertainty, cost and risk across many aspects of their lives, customers are actively seeking ways to anticipate and avoid the unexpected,” said Cynthia La Rowe, PEMCO’s Chief Experience Officer. “They’re seeking more choice, more control and more certainty. And they’re seeking more value out of every product, service and business relationship – including insurance. ‘For the Love of Prevention’ is designed to meet our customers' needs head on, in ways that are practical, impactful and meaningful to them.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“The exciting thing about prevention is that everyone can do it and it benefits all of us,” said La Rowe. “From everyday maintenance efforts like changing batteries in smoke detectors and cleaning gutters, to having a clear evacuation plan in case of emergency and giving lots of space while driving in poor weather – we can all take small steps that add up to significant benefits. ‘For the Love of Prevention’ is about knowing more, doing more and feeling great about it. Because when you embrace a lifestyle of prevention, you do more than prevent bad things from happening – you make way for a whole lot of good.”

PEMCO’s mission is to help communities worry less and live more. Throughout its 76 years, the company has shared insurance insights and information to help people avoid risk. This new platform spotlights PEMCO’s passion for and ongoing commitment to prevention. PEMCO is all in on prevention because it is all in on the customers and communities it serves. To hear the “I Love Prevention” anthem and learn more about PEMCO’s “For the Love of Prevention” platform, visit Fortheloveofprevention.com .