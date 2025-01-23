MiNK Therapeutics Targets Immune Reconstitution to Combat Advanced Gastroesophageal Cancers with Novel Combination of Allo-iNKTs plus BOT/BAL at ASCO GI

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced a presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers (ASCO GI) Symposium in San Francisco, California.

“INKT cells play a pivotal role in reconstituting lymphocytes, establishing a robust and responsive immune environment to address the complexities of advanced cancers. Agenus’ botensilimab/balstilimab combination (BOT/BAL) amplifies this effect by enhancing T-cell priming, eliminating immunosuppressive regulatory cells, and fostering long-term immune memory. This novel multi-immune combination treats the immune system itself, fundamentally reshaping the tumor environment to make disease biologically unsustainable,” said Dr. Jennifer Buell, Chief Executive Officer at MiNK Therapeutics. “We look forward to sharing further results from this study later this year.”

Phase 2 AgenT-797 plus BOT/BAL in Combination with Ramucirumab and Paclitaxel in Patients with Previously Treated, Unresectable or Metastatic Gastroesophageal Cancers (Abstract TPS515)

This investigator-initiated, single-arm Phase 2 trial, conducted at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (NCT06251793), evaluates the novel combination of agenT-797 (iNKT cells), botensilimab, balstilimab, ramucirumab, and paclitaxel in advanced GE adenocarcinoma patients who have received at least one prior line of therapy.

Data from the prior Phase I trial (NCT05108623) demonstrated long-term, durable responses and tolerability in PD-1 refractory relapsed/refractory cancers, including testicular, appendiceal, lung, and gastric cancers. Notably, gastric cancer patients exhibited significant clinical and immunologic responses, including robust T cell infiltration and expansion compared to non-responders.

This novel, multi-immunologic combination demonstrated signals of tolerability and activity in patients with relapsed/refractory gastric cancer. MiNK plans to provide a clinical update from the ongoing Phase II study in the second half of 2025.



The presentation will be available on the publications page of the MiNK website at the start of the scheduled presentation session at https://minktherapeutics.com/publications/.

Presentation Details

Abstract Title: A phase II study of agenT-797 (invariant natural killer T-cells), botensilimab (Fc-enhanced CTLA-4 inhibitor) and balstilimab (anti-PD-1) in patients with advanced, refractory gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma

Abstract Number: TPS515

Presenting Author: Dr. Samuel Cytryn

Session: Trials in Progress Poster Session A: Cancers of the Esophagus and Stomach and Other Gastrointestinal Cancers

Session Date and Time: 1/23/2025, 11:30 AM-1:00 PM PST

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/ or @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

