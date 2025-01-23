SEALSQ to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on February 11, 2025

Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Followed by an Evening Reception and Presentation to Showcase SEALSQ’s Groundbreaking Post-Quantum Technology

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company specializing in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that Carlos Moreira, its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on February 11, 2025 at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, NYC.

The Closing Bell ceremony will be followed by an evening reception and presentation at Nasdaq MarketSite. During the presentation, Mr. Moreira will provide an exciting update on the Company’s progress and demonstrate the latest post-quantum semiconductor technology, which was recently launched at Davos.

At the Davos event, SEALSQ highlighted transformative advancements in quantum technology, with a focus on quantum RootKeys, post-quantum semiconductors, and post-quantum satellite exploration. Among these innovations, the groundbreaking collaboration between WISeSat.Space and SEALSQ has emerged as a standout achievement, enabling secure post-quantum transactions from space.

This pioneering integration sets a new standard for the application of quantum-resistant cryptography in satellite communications, demonstrating the ability to execute secure blockchain transactions directly from space. By leveraging post-quantum cryptographic algorithms, WISeSat.Space and SEALSQ have developed a solution that not only strengthens transaction security but also highlights the scalability of space-based applications in the quantum computing era.

This milestone underscores SEALSQ's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and its leadership in the field of post-quantum technology. We look forward to celebrating this achievement at Nasdaq and continuing to drive advancements that shape the future of secure digital communications.

Agenda:

3:30 – 4:10 pm Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony 4:10 – 5:00 pm Photos and Media Interviews 5:00 – 8:00 pm CEO presentation: Showcase Groundbreaking Post-Quantum Technology

The Closing Bell ceremony can be viewed live at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony and on the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York. Photos and videos of the ceremony will also be available on SEALSQ’s investor relations website at https://www.sealsq.com/investors/media.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the expected success of our technology strategy and solutions for IoMT Security for Medical and Healthcare sectors, SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies, SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.