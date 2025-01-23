Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2024 and Q4 2024

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Business First reported net income available to common shareholders of $15.1 million or $0.51 per diluted common share, decreases of $1.4 million and $0.14, respectively, compared to the linked quarter ended September 30, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $19.5 million or $0.66 per diluted common share, an increase of $2.2 million and decrease of $0.02, from the linked quarter. The quarter ended December 31, 2024, included the consummation of the Oakwood Bancshares, Inc. (Oakwood) transaction.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, Business First reported net income available to common stockholders of $59.7 million or $2.26 per diluted common share, decreases of $5.9 million and $0.34, respectively, from the prior year ended December 31, 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $65.7 million or $2.49 per diluted common share, decreases of $0.6 million and $0.13, respectively, from prior year ended December 31, 2023.

"I’m pleased to report the fourth quarter of 2024 positively reflected our year as a whole,” said Jude Melville, chairman, president and CEO of Business First Bancshares. “Solid fundamental performance led to productive growth, increasing diversification of revenue sources, healthy asset quality, successful incorporation of new team members, and expansion of our client base, all of which point to an exciting 2025 in which we anticipate not only meeting but growing stakeholder expectations."

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the fourth quarter in the amount of $0.14 per share of common stock. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on February 28, 2025, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of February 15, 2025.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Net Interest Margin (NIM) Expansion. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net interest income totaled $65.7 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.61% and 2.77%, respectively, compared to $56.1 million, 3.51% and 2.54% for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.0 million) were 3.56% and 2.72% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 3.46% and 2.50% (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.7 million) for the linked quarter. The increase was driven by a reduction in Business First's overall cost of funding.

  • Noninterest Income Investments. Business First again demonstrated increasing revenue from noninterest income sources. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the customer swap business produced revenue of $1.3 million, an increase of $0.4 million when compared to the linked quarter, along with continued progress in many of the other noninterest income revenue streams.

  • Strong Deposit Growth. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, deposits increased $870.4 million or 15.43%, 61.38% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Excluding ending December 31, 2024 deposit balances from Oakwood, organic deposit growth was $156.8 million or 2.78%, 11.06% annualized.

  • Measured Loan Growth. Loans held for investment increased $761.3 million or 14.58%, 58.02% annualized, from the linked quarter. Excluding ending December 31, 2024 loan balances from Oakwood, organic loan growth was $62.8 million or 1.20%, 4.79% annualized.

  • Oakwood Acquisition. On October 1, 2024, Business First closed its previously announced acquisition of Oakwood and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oakwood Bank. Oakwood had approximately $863.6 million of total assets, $700.2 million of loans, and $741.3 million of deposits as of September 30, 2024. Business First does not anticipate material synergies to be reflected in its earnings until after conversion in the fourth quarter.
  • Consistent Core Performance. Return to common shareholders on average assets, on an annualized basis, was 0.78% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, or 1.00% on a non-GAAP basis, with the difference largely attributable to the exclusion of acquisition-related costs, including $4.8 million provision expense for the Oakwood loan portfolio.

Statement of Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $761.3 million or 14.58%, 58.02% annualized, from the linked quarter. Excluding ending December 31, 2024 loan balances from Oakwood, organic loan growth was $62.8 million or 1.20%, 4.79% annualized. For the year ended December 31, 2024, organic loan growth was $291.0 million or 5.83%. Organic loan growth for the quarter was highlighted by a $54.3 million or 3.63% increase in the commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio and $20.8 million or 2.80% in the residential real estate portfolio, as well as a reduction of $31.9 million or 4.87% in the construction and development (C&D) portfolio.

Organic production for the quarter was led by the Capital, Southwest, and New Orleans Louisiana regions which accounted for all of the net loan growth from the linked quarter based on unpaid principal balance. Based on unpaid principal balances, Texas-based loans represented approximately 41% of the overall loan portfolio as of December 31, 2024, with the 6% increase from linked quarter attributed to the Oakwood acquisition.

Credit Quality

Credit quality metrics remain solid, with improvement during the quarter from the acquisition of the Oakwood portfolio as well as in the organic portfolio through resolution of nonaccrual loans. The ratio of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment decreased 8 basis points to 0.42% at December 31, 2024, while the ratio of nonperforming assets compared to total assets decreased 1 basis point to 0.39%. The decreases were attributable to the acquired loans from the Oakwood portfolio and the $1.1 million decrease in nonperforming loans compared to the linked quarter.

Securities

The securities portfolio decreased $22.5 million, or 2.46%, from the linked quarter, impacted by $21.4 million in negative fair value adjustments. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 11.37% of total assets as of December 31, 2024.

Deposits

Deposits increased $870.4 million or 15.43%, 61.38% annualized, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the linked quarter. Excluding ending December 31, 2024 deposit balances from Oakwood, organic deposit growth was $156.8 million or 2.78%, 11.06% annualized. For the year ended December 31, 2024, organic deposit growth was $548.9 million or 10.46%.

Organic deposit growth for the quarter was highlighted by increases in money market accounts and noninterest bearing accounts, with increases of $51.8 million or 2.49% and $33.3 million or 2.79%, respectively, compared to the linked quarter.

Borrowings

Borrowings decreased $10.3 million, or 2.09%, from the linked quarter due primarily to a reduction in short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders' equity increased $99.9 million, of which $103.8 million was due to the acquisition of Oakwood, during the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) decreased $16.9 million, or 36.52%, during the fourth quarter due to negative after-tax fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share increased to $24.62 at December 31, 2024, compared to $24.59 at September 30, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share decreased from $20.60 at September 30, 2024, to $19.92 at December 31, 2024 due largely to the decreases in AOCI which accounted for $0.57 of the decrease.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net interest income totaled $65.7 million, compared to $56.1 million from the linked quarter. Loan and interest-earning asset yields of 7.05% and 6.38%, decreased 7 and 4 basis points, respectively, compared to 7.12% and 6.42% from the linked quarter due to recent decline in the interest rate environment. However, net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.61% and 2.77% compared to 3.51% and 2.54% for the linked quarter. The overall cost of funds, which included noninterest-bearing deposits, declined 14 bps from 3.07% from the linked quarter to 2.93% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 due to the interest rate environment, along with decisive deposit rate management.

Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.0 million) totaled $64.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $55.4 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.7 million) for the linked quarter. Non- GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.0 million) were 3.56% and 2.72%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 3.46% and 2.50% (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.7 million) for the linked quarter. Excluding loan discount accretion, loan yields decreased 9 basis points to 6.98% from 7.07%, and interest earnings asset yields decreased 5 basis points to 6.33% from 6.38%, compared to the linked quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.7 million, compared to $1.7 million from the linked quarter. The current quarter’s reserve growth was largely associated with a $4.8 million increase due to the initial acquisition of Oakwood, along with loan growth, net charge-offs, offset by slight improvements in the economic forecasts.

Other Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, other income increased $1.1 million or 10.05%, compared to the linked quarter. The net increase was largely attributable to a a $351,000 increase in swap fee income, $311,000 increase in bank owned life insurance due to a benefit payout and the addition of Oakwood, and $205,000 increase in debit card and ATM fee income.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, other expenses increased by $7.1 million or 16.77%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely attributable to expenses associated with the acquisition of Oakwood, approximately $4.8 million, along with increases in advertising and promotions, $653,000, salaries and employee benefits (excluding Oakwood), $533,000, and ad valorem/shareholders taxes, $457,000.

Return on Assets and Common Equity

Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.78% and 8.23% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.97% and 10.76%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.00% and 10.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.01% and 11.23%, respectively, for the linked quarter.

Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024  2024  2023 
    
Balance Sheet Ratios   
    
Loans (HFI) to Deposits 91.86% 92.54% 95.12%
Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio 10.18% 10.15% 9.78%
    
Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI)   
    
Commercial$1,868,675 $1,496,480 $1,358,838 
Real Estate:   
Commercial 2,483,223  2,256,370  2,217,928 
Construction 670,502  654,353  669,798 
Residential 884,533  743,878  682,394 
Total Real Estate 4,038,258  3,654,601  3,570,120 
Consumer and Other 74,466  69,037  63,827 
Total Loans (Held for Investment)$5,981,399 $5,220,118 $4,992,785 
    
Allowance for Loan Losses   
    
Balance, Beginning of Period$42,154 $41,412 $41,129 
Oakwood - PCD ALLL 8,410  -  - 
Charge-offs – Quarterly (2,290) (1,424) (1,039)
Recoveries – Quarterly 654  295  152 
Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly 5,912  1,871  172 
Balance, End of Period$54,840 $42,154 $40,414 
    
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI) 0.92% 0.81% 0.81%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI) (1) 0.98% 0.86% 0.88%
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans 0.03% 0.02% 0.02%
    
Remaining Loan Purchase Discount$12,121 $9,003 $12,286 
    
Nonperforming Assets   
    
Nonperforming Loans:   
Nonaccrual Loans$24,147 $25,874 $16,943 
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More 860  185  127 
Total Nonperforming Loans 25,007  26,059  17,070 
Other Nonperforming Assets:   
Other Real Estate Owned 5,529  1,787  1,685 
Other Nonperforming Assets -  -  - 
Total Other Nonperforming Assets 5,529  1,787  1,685 
Total Nonperforming Assets$30,536 $27,846 $18,755 
    
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI) 0.42% 0.50% 0.34%
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.39% 0.40% 0.28%
    
(1) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments.
    


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024  2024  2023   2024  2023 
       
Per Share Data      
       
Basic Earnings per Common Share$0.52 $0.65 $0.58  $2.27 $2.62 
Diluted Earnings per Common Share 0.51  0.65  0.57   2.26  2.59 
Dividends per Common Share 0.14  0.14  0.14   0.56  0.50 
Book Value per Common Share 24.62  24.59  22.58   24.62  22.58 
       
       
Average Common Shares Outstanding 29,311,111  25,289,094  25,116,688   26,253,846  25,079,106 
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 29,520,781  25,440,247  25,333,913   26,452,084  25,296,200 
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding 29,552,358  25,519,501  25,351,809   29,552,358  25,351,809 
       
       
Annualized Performance Ratios      
       
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1) 0.78% 0.97% 0.88%  0.86% 1.04%
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1) 8.23% 10.76% 10.54%  9.54% 12.36%
Net Interest Margin (1) 3.61% 3.51% 3.50%  3.48% 3.62%
Net Interest Spread (1) 2.77% 2.54% 2.53%  2.55% 2.72%
Efficiency Ratio (2) 63.91% 63.45% 63.36%  65.42% 61.61%
       
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets$7,721,338 $6,788,644 $6,494,861  $6,973,735 $6,341,880 
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Common Equity 731,820  610,018  544,628   625,914  530,956 
       
Other Expenses      
       
Salaries and Employee Benefits$28,101 $24,877 $22,609  $103,917 $90,611 
Occupancy and Bank Premises 3,166  2,630  2,387   10,944  9,518 
Depreciation and Amortization 2,278  1,844  1,647   7,540  6,767 
Data Processing 3,856  2,881  2,490   11,957  9,034 
FDIC Assessment Fees 1,009  887  841   3,598  3,645 
Legal and Other Professional Fees 975  873  833   3,756  3,173 
Advertising and Promotions 1,710  1,057  1,052   4,878  4,628 
Utilities and Communications 775  716  700   2,883  2,899 
Ad Valorem Shares Tax 1,357  900  265   4,057  3,160 
Directors' Fees 290  245  262   1,085  1,079 
Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs 182  11  504   301  687 
Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses 168  319  63   1,236  236 
Other 5,703  5,210  6,061   21,500  21,265 
Total Other Expenses$49,570 $42,450 $39,714  $177,652 $156,702 
       
Other Income      
       
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts$2,878 $2,723 $2,470  $10,577 $9,704 
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities 21  (13) (2,503)  7  (2,565)
Debit Card and ATM Fee Income 2,069  1,864  1,793   7,659  6,590 
Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income 990  679  572   2,875  2,247 
Gain on Sales of Loans 252  122  546   2,973  1,972 
Mortgage Origination Income 36  98  47   238  285 
Fees and Brokerage Commission 2,063  1,968  1,710   7,844  7,247 
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned 40  (16) 338   89  646 
Loss on Disposal of Other Assets -  -  (1)  (15) (15)
Gain on Sale of Branch -  -  13   -  945 
Gain on Extinguishment of Debt -  -  -   -  1,458 
Swap Fee Income 1,288  937  964   2,739  964 
Pass-Through Income (Loss) from Other Investments 186  335  (1,028)  1,208  1,946 
Other 2,034  2,077  1,492   7,999  5,218 
 Total Other Income$11,857 $10,774 $6,413  $44,193 $36,642 
       
       
(1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
(2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.
       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
    
 December 31,September 30,December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024  2024  2023 
    
Assets   
    
Cash and Due From Banks$319,098 $213,199 $226,110 
Federal Funds Sold 197,669  169,980  151,134 
Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell 50,835  25,879  - 
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values 893,549  916,091  879,571 
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale 717  -  835 
Loans and Lease Receivable 5,981,399  5,220,118  4,992,785 
Allowance for Loan Losses (54,840) (42,154) (40,414)
Net Loans and Lease Receivable 5,926,559  5,177,964  4,952,371 
Premises and Equipment, Net 81,953  67,617  69,480 
Accrued Interest Receivable 35,872  32,547  29,916 
Other Equity Securities 41,100  39,555  33,942 
Other Real Estate Owned 5,529  1,787  1,685 
Cash Value of Life Insurance 117,645  101,362  96,478 
Deferred Taxes, Net 29,591  20,852  27,323 
Goodwill 121,572  91,527  88,391 
Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles 17,252  10,326  11,895 
Other Assets 18,149  19,963  15,419 
    
Total Assets$7,857,090 $6,888,649 $6,584,550 
    
    
Liabilities   
    
Deposits   
Noninterest-Bearing$1,357,045 $1,190,942 $1,299,090 
Interest-Bearing 5,154,286  4,450,004  3,949,700 
Total Deposits 6,511,331  5,640,946  5,248,790 
    
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 22,621  21,529  18,885 
Bank Term Funding Program -  -  300,000 
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 355,875  367,202  211,198 
Subordinated Debt 99,760  99,818  99,990 
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000  5,000  5,000 
Accrued Interest Payable 5,969  3,752  14,841 
Other Liabilities 57,068  50,878  41,587 
    
Total Liabilities 7,057,624  6,189,125  5,940,291 
    
Shareholders' Equity   
    
Preferred Stock 71,930  71,930  71,930 
Common Stock 29,552  25,520  25,352 
Additional Paid-In Capital 500,024  398,237  397,447 
Retained Earnings 260,958  249,981  216,115 
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (62,998) (46,144) (66,585)
    
Total Shareholders' Equity 799,466  699,524  644,259 
    
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$7,857,090 $6,888,649 $6,584,550 
    


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended  Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024  2023   2024 2023 
       
Interest Income:      
Interest and Fees on Loans$104,697$93,307 $85,761  $374,555$323,327 
Interest and Dividends on Securities 7,310 6,417  5,193   25,259 20,125 
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks 4,135 3,017  3,711   14,950 9,875 
Total Interest Income 116,142 102,741  94,665   414,764 353,327 
       
Interest Expense:      
Interest on Deposits 44,862 41,303  34,190   165,094 106,908 
Interest on Borrowings 5,551 5,324  6,715   22,287 31,290 
Total Interest Expense 50,413 46,627  40,905   187,381 138,198 
       
Net Interest Income 65,729 56,114  53,760   227,383 215,129 
       
Provision for Credit Losses 6,712 1,665  119   10,873 4,483 
       
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 59,017 54,449  53,641   216,510 210,646 
       
Other Income:      
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 2,878 2,723  2,470   10,577 9,704 
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities 21 (13) (2,503)  7 (2,565)
Gain on Sales of Loans 252 122  546   2,973 1,972 
Other Income 8,706 7,942  5,900   30,636 27,531 
Total Other Income 11,857 10,774  6,413   44,193 36,642 
       
Other Expenses:      
Salaries and Employee Benefits 28,101 24,877  22,609   103,917 90,611 
Occupancy and Equipment Expense 7,087 5,828  5,301   23,989 20,859 
Merger and Conversion-Related Expense 168 319  63   1,236 236 
Other Expenses 14,214 11,426  11,741   48,510 44,996 
Total Other Expenses 49,570 42,450  39,714   177,652 156,702 
       
Income Before Income Taxes 21,304 22,773  20,340   83,051 90,586 
       
Provision for Income Taxes 4,816 4,930  4,516   17,944 19,543 
       
Net Income 16,488 17,843  15,824   65,107 71,043 
       
Preferred Stock Dividends 1,350 1,351  1,350   5,401 5,401 
       
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders$15,138$16,492 $14,474  $59,706$65,642 
       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
            
            
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Outstanding
Balance		Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		Average Yield /
Rate		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		Average Yield /
Rate		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		Average Yield /
Rate
            
Assets           
            
Interest-Earning Assets:           
Total Loans$5,911,183 $104,6977.05% $5,212,948 $93,3077.12% $4,949,954 $85,7616.87%
Securities 980,566  7,3102.97%  924,012  6,4172.76%  865,372  5,1932.38%
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 346,035  4,1354.75%  227,035  3,0175.29%  271,004  3,7115.43%
Total Interest-Earning Assets 7,237,784  116,1426.38%  6,363,995  102,7416.42%  6,086,330  94,6656.17%
Allowance for Loan Losses (52,130)    (41,554)    (40,996)  
Noninterest-Earning Assets 535,684     466,203     449,527   
Total Assets$7,721,338 $116,142  $6,788,644 $102,741  $6,494,861 $94,665 
            
            
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
            
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:           
Interest-Bearing Deposits$5,053,759 $44,8623.53% $4,308,780 $41,3033.81% $3,816,474 $34,1903.55%
Subordinated Debt 99,797  1,3315.31%  99,854  1,3535.39%  100,009  1,3205.24%
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000  1078.51%  5,000  1149.07%  5,000  1138.97%
Bank Term Funding Program -  -0.00%  -  -0.00%  300,000  3,2024.23%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 373,236  3,9754.24%  347,476  3,7234.26%  213,280  1,9473.62%
Other Borrowings 21,569  1382.55%  20,971  1342.54%  20,772  1332.54%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,553,361  50,4133.61%  4,782,081  46,6273.88%  4,455,535  40,9053.64%
            
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:           
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 1,292,623    $1,269,282    $1,368,452   
Other Liabilities 71,604     55,333     54,316   
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 1,364,227     1,324,615     1,422,768   
Shareholders' Equity:           
    Common Shareholders' Equity 731,820     610,018     544,628   
    Preferred Equity 71,930     71,930     71,930   
Total Shareholders' Equity 803,750     681,948     616,558   
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$7,721,338    $6,788,644    $6,494,861   
            
Net Interest Spread  2.77%   2.54%   2.53%
Net Interest Income $65,729   $56,114   $53,760 
Net Interest Margin  3.61%   3.51%   3.50%
            
Overall Cost of Funds  2.93%   3.07%   2.79%
            
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365/366 day count convention.  
            


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
        
        
 Year Ended
 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Outstanding
Balance		Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		Average Yield /
Rate		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		Average Yield /
Rate
        
Assets       
        
Interest-Earning Assets:       
Total Loans$5,327,466 $374,5557.03% $4,859,637 $323,3276.65%
Securities 921,393  25,2592.74%  898,771  20,1252.24%
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 287,474  14,9505.20%  180,997  9,8755.46%
Total Interest-Earning Assets 6,536,333  414,7646.35%  5,939,405  353,3275.95%
Allowance for Loan Losses (43,931)    (41,665)  
Noninterest-Earning Assets 481,333     444,140   
Total Assets$6,973,735 $414,764  $6,341,880 $353,327 
        
        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity       
        
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:       
Interest-Bearing Deposits$4,427,233 $165,0943.73% $3,566,216 $106,9083.00%
Subordinated Debt 99,884  5,3945.40%  105,369  5,3235.05%
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000  4478.94%  5,000  4308.60%
Bank Term Funding Program 64,754  2,7884.31%  253,706  11,3134.46%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 317,462  13,1644.15%  329,726  13,7024.16%
Other Borrowings 19,464  4942.54%  21,825  5222.39%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4,933,797  187,3813.80%  4,281,842  138,1983.23%
        
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:       
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 1,285,445     1,412,979   
Other Liabilities 56,649     44,173   
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 1,342,094     1,457,152   
Shareholders' Equity:       
    Common Shareholders' Equity 625,914     530,956   
    Preferred Equity 71,930     71,930   
Total Shareholders' Equity 697,844     602,886   
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$6,973,735    $6,341,880   
        
Net Interest Spread  2.55%   2.72%
Net Interest Income $227,383   $215,129 
Net Interest Margin  3.48%   3.62%
        
Overall Cost of Funds  3.01%   2.43%
        
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365/366 day count convention.
        


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31,December 31,December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024  2024  2023   2024  2023 
       
Interest Income:      
Interest income$116,142 $102,741 $94,665  $414,764 $353,327 
Core interest income 116,142  102,741  94,665   414,764  353,327 
Interest Expense:      
Interest expense 50,413  46,627  40,905   187,381  138,198 
Core interest expense 50,413  46,627  40,905   187,381  138,198 
Provision for Credit Losses: (b)      
    Provision for credit losses 6,712  1,665  119   10,873  4,483 
    CECL Oakwood impact (3) (4,824) -  -   (4,824) - 
    Core provision expense 1,888  1,665  119   6,049  4,483 
Other Income:      
Other income 11,857  10,774  6,413   44,193  36,642 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment -  -  -   (50) - 
(Gain) loss on sale of securities (21) 13  2,503   (7) 2,565 
Gain on sale of branch -  -  (13)  -  (945)
Gain on extinguishment of debt -  -  -   -  (1,458)
    Core other income 11,836  10,787  8,903   44,136  36,804 
Other Expense:      
   Other expense 49,570  42,450  39,714   177,652  156,702 
Acquisition-related expenses (2) (168) (319) (63)  (1,621) (236)
Write-down on former bank premises -  -  (432)  -  (432)
Core conversion expenses (463) (511) -   (974) - 
   Core other expense 48,939  41,620  39,219   175,057  156,034 
Pre-Tax Income: (a)      
   Pre-tax income 21,304  22,773  20,340   83,051  90,586 
   CECL Oakwood impact (3) 4,824  -  -   4,824  - 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment -  -  -   (50) - 
(Gain) loss on sale of securities (21) 13  2,503   (7) 2,565 
Gain on sale of branch -  -  (13)  -  (945)
Gain on extinguishment of debt -  -  -   -  (1,458)
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 168  319  63   1,621  236 
Write-down on former bank premises -  -  432   -  432 
Core conversion expenses 463  511  -   974  - 
   Core pre-tax income 26,738  23,616  23,325   90,413  91,416 
Provision for Income Taxes: (1)      
   Provision for income taxes 4,816  4,930  4,516   17,944  19,543 
   Tax on CECL Oakwood impact (3) 1,019  -  -   1,019  - 
   Tax on gain on former bank premises and equipment -  -  -   (11) - 
Tax on (gain) loss on sale of securities (4) 3  529   (1) 542 
Tax on gain on sale of branch -  -  (3)  -  (200)
   Tax on gain on extinguishment of debt -  -  -   -  (308)
   Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2) 6  -  1   97  21 
Tax on write-down on former bank premises -   91   -  91 
Tax on core conversion expenses 97  108  -   205  - 
   Core provision for income taxes 5,934  5,041  5,134   19,252  19,689 
Preferred Dividends:      
   Preferred dividends 1,350  1,351  1,350   5,401  5,401 
   Core preferred dividends 1,350  1,351  1,350   5,401  5,401 
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:      
   Net income available to common shareholders 15,138  16,492  14,474   59,706  65,642 
   CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax 3,805  -  -   3,805  - 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax -  -  -   (39) - 
(Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax (17) 10  1,974   (6) 2,023 
Gain on sale of branch, net of tax -  -  (10)  -  (745)
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax -  -  -   -  (1,150)
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 162  319  62   1,524  215 
Write-down on former bank premises, net of tax -  -  341   -  341 
Core conversion expenses, net of tax 366  403  -   769  - 
   Core net income available to common shareholders$19,454 $17,224 $16,841  $65,759 $66,326 
       
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings available to common shareholders (a+b)$28,016 $24,438 $20,459  $93,924 $95,069 
   CECL Oakwood impact (3) 4,824 $- $-   4,824 $- 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment -  -  -   (50) - 
(Gain) loss on sale of securities (21) 13  2,503   (7) 2,565 
Gain on sale of branch -  -  (13)  -  (945)
Gain on extinguishment of debt -  -  -   -  (1,458)
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 168  319  63   1,621  236 
Write-down on former premises -  -  432   -  432 
Core conversion expenses 463  511  -   974  - 
   Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings$33,450 $25,281 $23,444  $101,286 $95,899 
       
        Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 29,520,781  25,440,247  25,333,913   26,452,084  25,296,200 
       
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share:      
   Diluted earnings per common share$0.51 $0.65 $0.57  $2.26 $2.59 
   CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax 0.13 $- $-   0.14 $- 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax -  -  -   (0.00) - 
(Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax (0.00) 0.00  0.08   (0.00) 0.08 
Gain on sale of branch, net of tax -  -  -   -  (0.03)
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax -  -  -   -  (0.04)
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 0.01  0.01  -   0.06  0.01 
Write-down on former premises, net of tax -  -  0.01   -  0.01 
Core conversion expenses, net of tax 0.01  0.02  -   0.03  - 
   Core diluted earnings per common share$0.66 $0.68 $0.66  $2.49 $2.62 
       
   Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per common share$0.95 $0.96 $0.81  $3.55 $3.76 
   CECL Oakwood impact (3) 0.16  -  -   0.18  - 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment -  -  -   (0.00) - 
(Gain) loss on sale of securities (0.00) 0.00  0.10   (0.00) 0.10 
Gain on sale of branch -  -  -   -  (0.04)
Gain on extinguishment of debt -  -  -   -  (0.06)
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 0.01  0.01  -   0.06  0.01 
Write-down on former premises, net of tax -  -  0.02   -  0.02 
Core conversion expenses 0.02  0.02  -   0.04  - 
   Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share$1.14 $0.99 $0.93  $3.83 $3.79 
       
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.129% for 2024 and 2023. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.     
(3) CECL non-purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) provision/unfunded commitment expense attributable to Oakwood.   
       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
    
    
 December 31,September 30,December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)202420242023
    
Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:   
Total shareholders' equity$799,466 $699,524 $644,259 
Preferred stock (71,930) (71,930) (71,930)
Total common shareholders' equity 727,536  627,594  572,329 
Goodwill (121,572) (91,527) (88,391)
Core deposit and customer intangible (17,252) (10,326) (11,895)
Total tangible common equity$588,712 $525,741 $472,043 
    
    
Total Assets:   
Total assets$7,857,090 $6,888,649 $6,584,550 
Goodwill (121,572) (91,527) (88,391)
Core deposit and customer intangible (17,252) (10,326) (11,895)
Total tangible assets$7,718,266 $6,786,796 $6,484,264 
    
Common shares outstanding 29,552,358  25,519,501  25,351,809 
    
Book value per common share$24.62 $24.59 $22.58 
Tangible book value per common share$19.92 $20.60 $18.62 
Common equity to total assets 9.26% 9.11% 8.69%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.63% 7.75% 7.28%
    


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)202420242023 20242023
       
       
Total Quarterly Average Assets$7,721,338 $6,788,644 $6,494,861  $6,973,735 $6,341,880 
Total Quarterly Average Common Equity$731,820 $610,018 $544,628  $625,914 $530,956 
       
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:      
Net income available to common shareholders$15,138 $16,492 $14,474  $59,706 $65,642 
CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax 3,805  -  -   3,805  - 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax -  -  -   (39) - 
(Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax (17) 10  1,974   (6) 2,023 
Gain on sale of branch, net of tax -  -  (10)  -  (745)
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax -  -  -   -  (1,150)
Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax 162  319  62   1,524  215 
Write-down on former bank premises, net of tax -  -  341   -  341 
Core conversion expenses, net of tax 366  403  -   769  - 
Core net income available to common shareholders$19,454 $17,224 $16,841  $65,759 $66,326 
       
Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2) 0.78% 0.97% 0.88%  0.86% 1.04%
Core return on average assets (annualized) (2) 1.00% 1.01% 1.03%  0.94% 1.05%
Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2) 8.23% 10.76% 10.54%  9.54% 12.36%
Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2) 10.58% 11.23% 12.27%  10.51% 12.49%
       
Interest Income:      
Interest income$116,142 $102,741 $94,665  $414,764 $353,327 
Core interest income 116,142  102,741  94,665   414,764  353,327 
Interest Expense:      
Interest expense 50,413  46,627  40,905   187,381  138,198 
Core interest expense 50,413  46,627  40,905   187,381  138,198 
Other Income:      
Other income 11,857  10,774  6,413   44,193  36,642 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment -  -  -   (50) - 
(Gain) loss on sale of securities (21) 13  2,503   (7) 2,565 
Gain on sale of branch -  -  (13)  -  (945)
Gain on extinguishment of debt -  -  -   -  (1,458)
Core other income 11,836  10,787  8,903   44,136  36,804 
Other Expense:      
Other expense 49,570  42,450  39,714   177,652  156,702 
Acquisition-related expenses (168) (319) (63)  (1,621) (236)
Write-down on former bank premises -  -  (432)  -  (432)
Core conversion expenses (463) (511) -   (974) - 
Core other expense$48,939 $41,620 $39,219  $175,057 $156,034 
       
Efficiency Ratio:      
Other expense (a)$49,570 $42,450 $39,714  $177,652 $156,702 
Core other expense (c)$48,939 $41,620 $39,219  $175,057 $156,034 
Net interest and other income (1) (b)$77,565 $66,901 $62,676  $271,569 $254,336 
Core net interest and other income (1) (d)$77,565 $66,901 $62,663  $271,519 $251,933 
Efficiency ratio (a/b) 63.91% 63.45% 63.36%  65.42% 61.61%
Core efficiency ratio (c/d) 63.09% 62.21% 62.59%  64.47% 61.93%
       
Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets$7,237,784 $6,363,995 $6,086,330  $6,536,333 $5,939,405 
       
Net Interest Income:      
Net interest income$65,729 $56,114 $53,760  $227,383 $215,129 
Loan discount accretion (997) (705) (1,921)  (4,182) (9,311)
Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion$64,732 $55,409 $51,839  $223,201 $205,818 
       
Net interest margin (2) 3.61% 3.51% 3.50%  3.48% 3.62%
Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2) 3.56% 3.46% 3.38%  3.41% 3.47%
Net interest spread (2) 2.77% 2.54% 2.53%  2.55% 2.72%
Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2) 2.72% 2.50% 2.40%  2.48% 2.56%
       
(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.      
(2) Calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.      
(3) CECL non-PCD provision/unfunded commitment expense attributable to Oakwood.     
       

