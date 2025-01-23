Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2024 and Q4 2024

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Business First reported net income available to common shareholders of $15.1 million or $0.51 per diluted common share, decreases of $1.4 million and $0.14, respectively, compared to the linked quarter ended September 30, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $19.5 million or $0.66 per diluted common share, an increase of $2.2 million and decrease of $0.02, from the linked quarter. The quarter ended December 31, 2024, included the consummation of the Oakwood Bancshares, Inc. (Oakwood) transaction.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, Business First reported net income available to common stockholders of $59.7 million or $2.26 per diluted common share, decreases of $5.9 million and $0.34, respectively, from the prior year ended December 31, 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $65.7 million or $2.49 per diluted common share, decreases of $0.6 million and $0.13, respectively, from prior year ended December 31, 2023.

"I’m pleased to report the fourth quarter of 2024 positively reflected our year as a whole,” said Jude Melville, chairman, president and CEO of Business First Bancshares. “Solid fundamental performance led to productive growth, increasing diversification of revenue sources, healthy asset quality, successful incorporation of new team members, and expansion of our client base, all of which point to an exciting 2025 in which we anticipate not only meeting but growing stakeholder expectations."

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the fourth quarter in the amount of $0.14 per share of common stock. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on February 28, 2025, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of February 15, 2025.

Quarterly Highlights

Net Interest Margin (NIM) Expansion. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net interest income totaled $65.7 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.61% and 2.77%, respectively, compared to $56.1 million, 3.51% and 2.54% for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.0 million) were 3.56% and 2.72% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 3.46% and 2.50% (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.7 million) for the linked quarter. The increase was driven by a reduction in Business First's overall cost of funding.





Noninterest Income Investments. Business First again demonstrated increasing revenue from noninterest income sources. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the customer swap business produced revenue of $1.3 million, an increase of $0.4 million when compared to the linked quarter, along with continued progress in many of the other noninterest income revenue streams.





Strong Deposit Growth. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, deposits increased $870.4 million or 15.43%, 61.38% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Excluding ending December 31, 2024 deposit balances from Oakwood, organic deposit growth was $156.8 million or 2.78%, 11.06% annualized.





Measured Loan Growth. Loans held for investment increased $761.3 million or 14.58%, 58.02% annualized, from the linked quarter. Excluding ending December 31, 2024 loan balances from Oakwood, organic loan growth was $62.8 million or 1.20%, 4.79% annualized.





Loans held for investment increased $761.3 million or 14.58%, 58.02% annualized, from the linked quarter. Excluding ending December 31, 2024 loan balances from Oakwood, organic loan growth was $62.8 million or 1.20%, 4.79% annualized. Oakwood Acquisition. On October 1, 2024, Business First closed its previously announced acquisition of Oakwood and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oakwood Bank. Oakwood had approximately $863.6 million of total assets, $700.2 million of loans, and $741.3 million of deposits as of September 30, 2024. Business First does not anticipate material synergies to be reflected in its earnings until after conversion in the fourth quarter.

Consistent Core Performance. Return to common shareholders on average assets, on an annualized basis, was 0.78% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, or 1.00% on a non-GAAP basis, with the difference largely attributable to the exclusion of acquisition-related costs, including $4.8 million provision expense for the Oakwood loan portfolio.

Statement of Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $761.3 million or 14.58%, 58.02% annualized, from the linked quarter. Excluding ending December 31, 2024 loan balances from Oakwood, organic loan growth was $62.8 million or 1.20%, 4.79% annualized. For the year ended December 31, 2024, organic loan growth was $291.0 million or 5.83%. Organic loan growth for the quarter was highlighted by a $54.3 million or 3.63% increase in the commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio and $20.8 million or 2.80% in the residential real estate portfolio, as well as a reduction of $31.9 million or 4.87% in the construction and development (C&D) portfolio.

Organic production for the quarter was led by the Capital, Southwest, and New Orleans Louisiana regions which accounted for all of the net loan growth from the linked quarter based on unpaid principal balance. Based on unpaid principal balances, Texas-based loans represented approximately 41% of the overall loan portfolio as of December 31, 2024, with the 6% increase from linked quarter attributed to the Oakwood acquisition.

Credit Quality

Credit quality metrics remain solid, with improvement during the quarter from the acquisition of the Oakwood portfolio as well as in the organic portfolio through resolution of nonaccrual loans. The ratio of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment decreased 8 basis points to 0.42% at December 31, 2024, while the ratio of nonperforming assets compared to total assets decreased 1 basis point to 0.39%. The decreases were attributable to the acquired loans from the Oakwood portfolio and the $1.1 million decrease in nonperforming loans compared to the linked quarter.

Securities

The securities portfolio decreased $22.5 million, or 2.46%, from the linked quarter, impacted by $21.4 million in negative fair value adjustments. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 11.37% of total assets as of December 31, 2024.

Deposits

Deposits increased $870.4 million or 15.43%, 61.38% annualized, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the linked quarter. Excluding ending December 31, 2024 deposit balances from Oakwood, organic deposit growth was $156.8 million or 2.78%, 11.06% annualized. For the year ended December 31, 2024, organic deposit growth was $548.9 million or 10.46%.

Organic deposit growth for the quarter was highlighted by increases in money market accounts and noninterest bearing accounts, with increases of $51.8 million or 2.49% and $33.3 million or 2.79%, respectively, compared to the linked quarter.

Borrowings

Borrowings decreased $10.3 million, or 2.09%, from the linked quarter due primarily to a reduction in short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders' equity increased $99.9 million, of which $103.8 million was due to the acquisition of Oakwood, during the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) decreased $16.9 million, or 36.52%, during the fourth quarter due to negative after-tax fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share increased to $24.62 at December 31, 2024, compared to $24.59 at September 30, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share decreased from $20.60 at September 30, 2024, to $19.92 at December 31, 2024 due largely to the decreases in AOCI which accounted for $0.57 of the decrease.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net interest income totaled $65.7 million, compared to $56.1 million from the linked quarter. Loan and interest-earning asset yields of 7.05% and 6.38%, decreased 7 and 4 basis points, respectively, compared to 7.12% and 6.42% from the linked quarter due to recent decline in the interest rate environment. However, net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.61% and 2.77% compared to 3.51% and 2.54% for the linked quarter. The overall cost of funds, which included noninterest-bearing deposits, declined 14 bps from 3.07% from the linked quarter to 2.93% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 due to the interest rate environment, along with decisive deposit rate management.

Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.0 million) totaled $64.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $55.4 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.7 million) for the linked quarter. Non- GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.0 million) were 3.56% and 2.72%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 3.46% and 2.50% (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.7 million) for the linked quarter. Excluding loan discount accretion, loan yields decreased 9 basis points to 6.98% from 7.07%, and interest earnings asset yields decreased 5 basis points to 6.33% from 6.38%, compared to the linked quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.7 million, compared to $1.7 million from the linked quarter. The current quarter’s reserve growth was largely associated with a $4.8 million increase due to the initial acquisition of Oakwood, along with loan growth, net charge-offs, offset by slight improvements in the economic forecasts.

Other Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, other income increased $1.1 million or 10.05%, compared to the linked quarter. The net increase was largely attributable to a a $351,000 increase in swap fee income, $311,000 increase in bank owned life insurance due to a benefit payout and the addition of Oakwood, and $205,000 increase in debit card and ATM fee income.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, other expenses increased by $7.1 million or 16.77%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely attributable to expenses associated with the acquisition of Oakwood, approximately $4.8 million, along with increases in advertising and promotions, $653,000, salaries and employee benefits (excluding Oakwood), $533,000, and ad valorem/shareholders taxes, $457,000.

Return on Assets and Common Equity

Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.78% and 8.23% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.97% and 10.76%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.00% and 10.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.01% and 11.23%, respectively, for the linked quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast

Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 3805642, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t4dk4pym. On the day of the presentation, the corresponding slide presentation will be available to view on the b1BANK website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $7.9 billion in assets, $6.9 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. Commercial banking services include commercial loans and letters of credit, working capital lines and equipment financing, and treasury management services. b1BANK was awarded #1 Best-In-State Bank, Louisiana, by Forbes and Statista, and is a multiyear winner of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP “core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition- related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First’s core business. These non- GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information

For additional information about Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of Business First. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Balance Sheet Ratios Loans (HFI) to Deposits 91.86 % 92.54 % 95.12 % Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio 10.18 % 10.15 % 9.78 % Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI) Commercial $ 1,868,675 $ 1,496,480 $ 1,358,838 Real Estate: Commercial 2,483,223 2,256,370 2,217,928 Construction 670,502 654,353 669,798 Residential 884,533 743,878 682,394 Total Real Estate 4,038,258 3,654,601 3,570,120 Consumer and Other 74,466 69,037 63,827 Total Loans (Held for Investment) $ 5,981,399 $ 5,220,118 $ 4,992,785 Allowance for Loan Losses Balance, Beginning of Period $ 42,154 $ 41,412 $ 41,129 Oakwood - PCD ALLL 8,410 - - Charge-offs – Quarterly (2,290 ) (1,424 ) (1,039 ) Recoveries – Quarterly 654 295 152 Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly 5,912 1,871 172 Balance, End of Period $ 54,840 $ 42,154 $ 40,414 Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI) 0.92 % 0.81 % 0.81 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI) (1) 0.98 % 0.86 % 0.88 % Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Remaining Loan Purchase Discount $ 12,121 $ 9,003 $ 12,286 Nonperforming Assets Nonperforming Loans: Nonaccrual Loans $ 24,147 $ 25,874 $ 16,943 Loans Past Due 90 Days or More 860 185 127 Total Nonperforming Loans 25,007 26,059 17,070 Other Nonperforming Assets: Other Real Estate Owned 5,529 1,787 1,685 Other Nonperforming Assets - - - Total Other Nonperforming Assets 5,529 1,787 1,685 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 30,536 $ 27,846 $ 18,755 Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI) 0.42 % 0.50 % 0.34 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.39 % 0.40 % 0.28 % (1) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments.





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Per Share Data Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 0.52 $ 0.65 $ 0.58 $ 2.27 $ 2.62 Diluted Earnings per Common Share 0.51 0.65 0.57 2.26 2.59 Dividends per Common Share 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.56 0.50 Book Value per Common Share 24.62 24.59 22.58 24.62 22.58 Average Common Shares Outstanding 29,311,111 25,289,094 25,116,688 26,253,846 25,079,106 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 29,520,781 25,440,247 25,333,913 26,452,084 25,296,200 End of Period Common Shares Outstanding 29,552,358 25,519,501 25,351,809 29,552,358 25,351,809 Annualized Performance Ratios Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1) 0.78 % 0.97 % 0.88 % 0.86 % 1.04 % Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1) 8.23 % 10.76 % 10.54 % 9.54 % 12.36 % Net Interest Margin (1) 3.61 % 3.51 % 3.50 % 3.48 % 3.62 % Net Interest Spread (1) 2.77 % 2.54 % 2.53 % 2.55 % 2.72 % Efficiency Ratio (2) 63.91 % 63.45 % 63.36 % 65.42 % 61.61 % Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $ 7,721,338 $ 6,788,644 $ 6,494,861 $ 6,973,735 $ 6,341,880 Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Common Equity 731,820 610,018 544,628 625,914 530,956 Other Expenses Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 28,101 $ 24,877 $ 22,609 $ 103,917 $ 90,611 Occupancy and Bank Premises 3,166 2,630 2,387 10,944 9,518 Depreciation and Amortization 2,278 1,844 1,647 7,540 6,767 Data Processing 3,856 2,881 2,490 11,957 9,034 FDIC Assessment Fees 1,009 887 841 3,598 3,645 Legal and Other Professional Fees 975 873 833 3,756 3,173 Advertising and Promotions 1,710 1,057 1,052 4,878 4,628 Utilities and Communications 775 716 700 2,883 2,899 Ad Valorem Shares Tax 1,357 900 265 4,057 3,160 Directors' Fees 290 245 262 1,085 1,079 Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs 182 11 504 301 687 Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses 168 319 63 1,236 236 Other 5,703 5,210 6,061 21,500 21,265 Total Other Expenses $ 49,570 $ 42,450 $ 39,714 $ 177,652 $ 156,702 Other Income Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 2,878 $ 2,723 $ 2,470 $ 10,577 $ 9,704 Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities 21 (13 ) (2,503 ) 7 (2,565 ) Debit Card and ATM Fee Income 2,069 1,864 1,793 7,659 6,590 Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income 990 679 572 2,875 2,247 Gain on Sales of Loans 252 122 546 2,973 1,972 Mortgage Origination Income 36 98 47 238 285 Fees and Brokerage Commission 2,063 1,968 1,710 7,844 7,247 Gain (Loss) on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned 40 (16 ) 338 89 646 Loss on Disposal of Other Assets - - (1 ) (15 ) (15 ) Gain on Sale of Branch - - 13 - 945 Gain on Extinguishment of Debt - - - - 1,458 Swap Fee Income 1,288 937 964 2,739 964 Pass-Through Income (Loss) from Other Investments 186 335 (1,028 ) 1,208 1,946 Other 2,034 2,077 1,492 7,999 5,218 Total Other Income $ 11,857 $ 10,774 $ 6,413 $ 44,193 $ 36,642 (1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an actual day count convention. (2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Assets Cash and Due From Banks $ 319,098 $ 213,199 $ 226,110 Federal Funds Sold 197,669 169,980 151,134 Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell 50,835 25,879 - Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values 893,549 916,091 879,571 Mortgage Loans Held for Sale 717 - 835 Loans and Lease Receivable 5,981,399 5,220,118 4,992,785 Allowance for Loan Losses (54,840 ) (42,154 ) (40,414 ) Net Loans and Lease Receivable 5,926,559 5,177,964 4,952,371 Premises and Equipment, Net 81,953 67,617 69,480 Accrued Interest Receivable 35,872 32,547 29,916 Other Equity Securities 41,100 39,555 33,942 Other Real Estate Owned 5,529 1,787 1,685 Cash Value of Life Insurance 117,645 101,362 96,478 Deferred Taxes, Net 29,591 20,852 27,323 Goodwill 121,572 91,527 88,391 Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles 17,252 10,326 11,895 Other Assets 18,149 19,963 15,419 Total Assets $ 7,857,090 $ 6,888,649 $ 6,584,550 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-Bearing $ 1,357,045 $ 1,190,942 $ 1,299,090 Interest-Bearing 5,154,286 4,450,004 3,949,700 Total Deposits 6,511,331 5,640,946 5,248,790 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 22,621 21,529 18,885 Bank Term Funding Program - - 300,000 Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 355,875 367,202 211,198 Subordinated Debt 99,760 99,818 99,990 Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000 5,000 5,000 Accrued Interest Payable 5,969 3,752 14,841 Other Liabilities 57,068 50,878 41,587 Total Liabilities 7,057,624 6,189,125 5,940,291 Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock 71,930 71,930 71,930 Common Stock 29,552 25,520 25,352 Additional Paid-In Capital 500,024 398,237 397,447 Retained Earnings 260,958 249,981 216,115 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (62,998 ) (46,144 ) (66,585 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 799,466 699,524 644,259 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 7,857,090 $ 6,888,649 $ 6,584,550





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 104,697 $ 93,307 $ 85,761 $ 374,555 $ 323,327 Interest and Dividends on Securities 7,310 6,417 5,193 25,259 20,125 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks 4,135 3,017 3,711 14,950 9,875 Total Interest Income 116,142 102,741 94,665 414,764 353,327 Interest Expense: Interest on Deposits 44,862 41,303 34,190 165,094 106,908 Interest on Borrowings 5,551 5,324 6,715 22,287 31,290 Total Interest Expense 50,413 46,627 40,905 187,381 138,198 Net Interest Income 65,729 56,114 53,760 227,383 215,129 Provision for Credit Losses 6,712 1,665 119 10,873 4,483 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 59,017 54,449 53,641 216,510 210,646 Other Income: Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 2,878 2,723 2,470 10,577 9,704 Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities 21 (13 ) (2,503 ) 7 (2,565 ) Gain on Sales of Loans 252 122 546 2,973 1,972 Other Income 8,706 7,942 5,900 30,636 27,531 Total Other Income 11,857 10,774 6,413 44,193 36,642 Other Expenses: Salaries and Employee Benefits 28,101 24,877 22,609 103,917 90,611 Occupancy and Equipment Expense 7,087 5,828 5,301 23,989 20,859 Merger and Conversion-Related Expense 168 319 63 1,236 236 Other Expenses 14,214 11,426 11,741 48,510 44,996 Total Other Expenses 49,570 42,450 39,714 177,652 156,702 Income Before Income Taxes 21,304 22,773 20,340 83,051 90,586 Provision for Income Taxes 4,816 4,930 4,516 17,944 19,543 Net Income 16,488 17,843 15,824 65,107 71,043 Preferred Stock Dividends 1,350 1,351 1,350 5,401 5,401 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 15,138 $ 16,492 $ 14,474 $ 59,706 $ 65,642





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Earned /

Interest Paid Average Yield /

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Earned /

Interest Paid Average Yield /

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Earned /

Interest Paid Average Yield /

Rate Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Total Loans $ 5,911,183 $ 104,697 7.05 % $ 5,212,948 $ 93,307 7.12 % $ 4,949,954 $ 85,761 6.87 % Securities 980,566 7,310 2.97 % 924,012 6,417 2.76 % 865,372 5,193 2.38 % Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 346,035 4,135 4.75 % 227,035 3,017 5.29 % 271,004 3,711 5.43 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 7,237,784 116,142 6.38 % 6,363,995 102,741 6.42 % 6,086,330 94,665 6.17 % Allowance for Loan Losses (52,130 ) (41,554 ) (40,996 ) Noninterest-Earning Assets 535,684 466,203 449,527 Total Assets $ 7,721,338 $ 116,142 $ 6,788,644 $ 102,741 $ 6,494,861 $ 94,665 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 5,053,759 $ 44,862 3.53 % $ 4,308,780 $ 41,303 3.81 % $ 3,816,474 $ 34,190 3.55 % Subordinated Debt 99,797 1,331 5.31 % 99,854 1,353 5.39 % 100,009 1,320 5.24 % Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000 107 8.51 % 5,000 114 9.07 % 5,000 113 8.97 % Bank Term Funding Program - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % 300,000 3,202 4.23 % Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 373,236 3,975 4.24 % 347,476 3,723 4.26 % 213,280 1,947 3.62 % Other Borrowings 21,569 138 2.55 % 20,971 134 2.54 % 20,772 133 2.54 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,553,361 50,413 3.61 % 4,782,081 46,627 3.88 % 4,455,535 40,905 3.64 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 1,292,623 $ 1,269,282 $ 1,368,452 Other Liabilities 71,604 55,333 54,316 Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 1,364,227 1,324,615 1,422,768 Shareholders' Equity: Common Shareholders' Equity 731,820 610,018 544,628 Preferred Equity 71,930 71,930 71,930 Total Shareholders' Equity 803,750 681,948 616,558 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 7,721,338 $ 6,788,644 $ 6,494,861 Net Interest Spread 2.77 % 2.54 % 2.53 % Net Interest Income $ 65,729 $ 56,114 $ 53,760 Net Interest Margin 3.61 % 3.51 % 3.50 % Overall Cost of Funds 2.93 % 3.07 % 2.79 % NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365/366 day count convention.





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Earned /

Interest Paid Average Yield /

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Earned /

Interest Paid Average Yield /

Rate Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Total Loans $ 5,327,466 $ 374,555 7.03 % $ 4,859,637 $ 323,327 6.65 % Securities 921,393 25,259 2.74 % 898,771 20,125 2.24 % Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 287,474 14,950 5.20 % 180,997 9,875 5.46 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 6,536,333 414,764 6.35 % 5,939,405 353,327 5.95 % Allowance for Loan Losses (43,931 ) (41,665 ) Noninterest-Earning Assets 481,333 444,140 Total Assets $ 6,973,735 $ 414,764 $ 6,341,880 $ 353,327 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 4,427,233 $ 165,094 3.73 % $ 3,566,216 $ 106,908 3.00 % Subordinated Debt 99,884 5,394 5.40 % 105,369 5,323 5.05 % Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000 447 8.94 % 5,000 430 8.60 % Bank Term Funding Program 64,754 2,788 4.31 % 253,706 11,313 4.46 % Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 317,462 13,164 4.15 % 329,726 13,702 4.16 % Other Borrowings 19,464 494 2.54 % 21,825 522 2.39 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4,933,797 187,381 3.80 % 4,281,842 138,198 3.23 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 1,285,445 1,412,979 Other Liabilities 56,649 44,173 Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 1,342,094 1,457,152 Shareholders' Equity: Common Shareholders' Equity 625,914 530,956 Preferred Equity 71,930 71,930 Total Shareholders' Equity 697,844 602,886 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 6,973,735 $ 6,341,880 Net Interest Spread 2.55 % 2.72 % Net Interest Income $ 227,383 $ 215,129 Net Interest Margin 3.48 % 3.62 % Overall Cost of Funds 3.01 % 2.43 % NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365/366 day count convention.





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest Income: Interest income $ 116,142 $ 102,741 $ 94,665 $ 414,764 $ 353,327 Core interest income 116,142 102,741 94,665 414,764 353,327 Interest Expense: Interest expense 50,413 46,627 40,905 187,381 138,198 Core interest expense 50,413 46,627 40,905 187,381 138,198 Provision for Credit Losses: (b) Provision for credit losses 6,712 1,665 119 10,873 4,483 CECL Oakwood impact (3) (4,824 ) - - (4,824 ) - Core provision expense 1,888 1,665 119 6,049 4,483 Other Income: Other income 11,857 10,774 6,413 44,193 36,642 Gain on former bank premises and equipment - - - (50 ) - (Gain) loss on sale of securities (21 ) 13 2,503 (7 ) 2,565 Gain on sale of branch - - (13 ) - (945 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - - (1,458 ) Core other income 11,836 10,787 8,903 44,136 36,804 Other Expense: Other expense 49,570 42,450 39,714 177,652 156,702 Acquisition-related expenses (2) (168 ) (319 ) (63 ) (1,621 ) (236 ) Write-down on former bank premises - - (432 ) - (432 ) Core conversion expenses (463 ) (511 ) - (974 ) - Core other expense 48,939 41,620 39,219 175,057 156,034 Pre-Tax Income: (a) Pre-tax income 21,304 22,773 20,340 83,051 90,586 CECL Oakwood impact (3) 4,824 - - 4,824 - Gain on former bank premises and equipment - - - (50 ) - (Gain) loss on sale of securities (21 ) 13 2,503 (7 ) 2,565 Gain on sale of branch - - (13 ) - (945 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - - (1,458 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2) 168 319 63 1,621 236 Write-down on former bank premises - - 432 - 432 Core conversion expenses 463 511 - 974 - Core pre-tax income 26,738 23,616 23,325 90,413 91,416 Provision for Income Taxes: (1) Provision for income taxes 4,816 4,930 4,516 17,944 19,543 Tax on CECL Oakwood impact (3) 1,019 - - 1,019 - Tax on gain on former bank premises and equipment - - - (11 ) - Tax on (gain) loss on sale of securities (4 ) 3 529 (1 ) 542 Tax on gain on sale of branch - - (3 ) - (200 ) Tax on gain on extinguishment of debt - - - - (308 ) Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2) 6 - 1 97 21 Tax on write-down on former bank premises - 91 - 91 Tax on core conversion expenses 97 108 - 205 - Core provision for income taxes 5,934 5,041 5,134 19,252 19,689 Preferred Dividends: Preferred dividends 1,350 1,351 1,350 5,401 5,401 Core preferred dividends 1,350 1,351 1,350 5,401 5,401 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders: Net income available to common shareholders 15,138 16,492 14,474 59,706 65,642 CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax 3,805 - - 3,805 - Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax - - - (39 ) - (Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax (17 ) 10 1,974 (6 ) 2,023 Gain on sale of branch, net of tax - - (10 ) - (745 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax - - - - (1,150 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 162 319 62 1,524 215 Write-down on former bank premises, net of tax - - 341 - 341 Core conversion expenses, net of tax 366 403 - 769 - Core net income available to common shareholders $ 19,454 $ 17,224 $ 16,841 $ 65,759 $ 66,326 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings available to common shareholders (a+b) $ 28,016 $ 24,438 $ 20,459 $ 93,924 $ 95,069 CECL Oakwood impact (3) 4,824 $ - $ - 4,824 $ - Gain on former bank premises and equipment - - - (50 ) - (Gain) loss on sale of securities (21 ) 13 2,503 (7 ) 2,565 Gain on sale of branch - - (13 ) - (945 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - - (1,458 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2) 168 319 63 1,621 236 Write-down on former premises - - 432 - 432 Core conversion expenses 463 511 - 974 - Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 33,450 $ 25,281 $ 23,444 $ 101,286 $ 95,899 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 29,520,781 25,440,247 25,333,913 26,452,084 25,296,200 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share: Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.65 $ 0.57 $ 2.26 $ 2.59 CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax 0.13 $ - $ - 0.14 $ - Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax - - - (0.00 ) - (Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax (0.00 ) 0.00 0.08 (0.00 ) 0.08 Gain on sale of branch, net of tax - - - - (0.03 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax - - - - (0.04 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 0.01 0.01 - 0.06 0.01 Write-down on former premises, net of tax - - 0.01 - 0.01 Core conversion expenses, net of tax 0.01 0.02 - 0.03 - Core diluted earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.68 $ 0.66 $ 2.49 $ 2.62 Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per common share $ 0.95 $ 0.96 $ 0.81 $ 3.55 $ 3.76 CECL Oakwood impact (3) 0.16 - - 0.18 - Gain on former bank premises and equipment - - - (0.00 ) - (Gain) loss on sale of securities (0.00 ) 0.00 0.10 (0.00 ) 0.10 Gain on sale of branch - - - - (0.04 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - - (0.06 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2) 0.01 0.01 - 0.06 0.01 Write-down on former premises, net of tax - - 0.02 - 0.02 Core conversion expenses 0.02 0.02 - 0.04 - Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share $ 1.14 $ 0.99 $ 0.93 $ 3.83 $ 3.79 (1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.129% for 2024 and 2023. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates. (2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits. (3) CECL non-purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) provision/unfunded commitment expense attributable to Oakwood.





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 799,466 $ 699,524 $ 644,259 Preferred stock (71,930 ) (71,930 ) (71,930 ) Total common shareholders' equity 727,536 627,594 572,329 Goodwill (121,572 ) (91,527 ) (88,391 ) Core deposit and customer intangible (17,252 ) (10,326 ) (11,895 ) Total tangible common equity $ 588,712 $ 525,741 $ 472,043 Total Assets: Total assets $ 7,857,090 $ 6,888,649 $ 6,584,550 Goodwill (121,572 ) (91,527 ) (88,391 ) Core deposit and customer intangible (17,252 ) (10,326 ) (11,895 ) Total tangible assets $ 7,718,266 $ 6,786,796 $ 6,484,264 Common shares outstanding 29,552,358 25,519,501 25,351,809 Book value per common share $ 24.62 $ 24.59 $ 22.58 Tangible book value per common share $ 19.92 $ 20.60 $ 18.62 Common equity to total assets 9.26 % 9.11 % 8.69 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.63 % 7.75 % 7.28 %





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total Quarterly Average Assets $ 7,721,338 $ 6,788,644 $ 6,494,861 $ 6,973,735 $ 6,341,880 Total Quarterly Average Common Equity $ 731,820 $ 610,018 $ 544,628 $ 625,914 $ 530,956 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders: Net income available to common shareholders $ 15,138 $ 16,492 $ 14,474 $ 59,706 $ 65,642 CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax 3,805 - - 3,805 - Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax - - - (39 ) - (Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax (17 ) 10 1,974 (6 ) 2,023 Gain on sale of branch, net of tax - - (10 ) - (745 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax - - - - (1,150 ) Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax 162 319 62 1,524 215 Write-down on former bank premises, net of tax - - 341 - 341 Core conversion expenses, net of tax 366 403 - 769 - Core net income available to common shareholders $ 19,454 $ 17,224 $ 16,841 $ 65,759 $ 66,326 Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2) 0.78 % 0.97 % 0.88 % 0.86 % 1.04 % Core return on average assets (annualized) (2) 1.00 % 1.01 % 1.03 % 0.94 % 1.05 % Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2) 8.23 % 10.76 % 10.54 % 9.54 % 12.36 % Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2) 10.58 % 11.23 % 12.27 % 10.51 % 12.49 % Interest Income: Interest income $ 116,142 $ 102,741 $ 94,665 $ 414,764 $ 353,327 Core interest income 116,142 102,741 94,665 414,764 353,327 Interest Expense: Interest expense 50,413 46,627 40,905 187,381 138,198 Core interest expense 50,413 46,627 40,905 187,381 138,198 Other Income: Other income 11,857 10,774 6,413 44,193 36,642 Gain on former bank premises and equipment - - - (50 ) - (Gain) loss on sale of securities (21 ) 13 2,503 (7 ) 2,565 Gain on sale of branch - - (13 ) - (945 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - - (1,458 ) Core other income 11,836 10,787 8,903 44,136 36,804 Other Expense: Other expense 49,570 42,450 39,714 177,652 156,702 Acquisition-related expenses (168 ) (319 ) (63 ) (1,621 ) (236 ) Write-down on former bank premises - - (432 ) - (432 ) Core conversion expenses (463 ) (511 ) - (974 ) - Core other expense $ 48,939 $ 41,620 $ 39,219 $ 175,057 $ 156,034 Efficiency Ratio: Other expense (a) $ 49,570 $ 42,450 $ 39,714 $ 177,652 $ 156,702 Core other expense (c) $ 48,939 $ 41,620 $ 39,219 $ 175,057 $ 156,034 Net interest and other income (1) (b) $ 77,565 $ 66,901 $ 62,676 $ 271,569 $ 254,336 Core net interest and other income (1) (d) $ 77,565 $ 66,901 $ 62,663 $ 271,519 $ 251,933 Efficiency ratio (a/b) 63.91 % 63.45 % 63.36 % 65.42 % 61.61 % Core efficiency ratio (c/d) 63.09 % 62.21 % 62.59 % 64.47 % 61.93 % Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets $ 7,237,784 $ 6,363,995 $ 6,086,330 $ 6,536,333 $ 5,939,405 Net Interest Income: Net interest income $ 65,729 $ 56,114 $ 53,760 $ 227,383 $ 215,129 Loan discount accretion (997 ) (705 ) (1,921 ) (4,182 ) (9,311 ) Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion $ 64,732 $ 55,409 $ 51,839 $ 223,201 $ 205,818 Net interest margin (2) 3.61 % 3.51 % 3.50 % 3.48 % 3.62 % Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2) 3.56 % 3.46 % 3.38 % 3.41 % 3.47 % Net interest spread (2) 2.77 % 2.54 % 2.53 % 2.55 % 2.72 % Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2) 2.72 % 2.50 % 2.40 % 2.48 % 2.56 % (1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities. (2) Calculated utilizing an actual day count convention. (3) CECL non-PCD provision/unfunded commitment expense attributable to Oakwood.

