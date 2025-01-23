SB Financial Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

 | Source: SB Financial Group, Inc. SB Financial Group, Inc.

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) (“SB Financial” or the “Company”), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year:

  • Net income of $3.6 million, which is down 6.4 percent with Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) of $0.55. When adjusted for Originated Mortgage Servings Rights (“OMSR”) and the Visa B share sale in the prior year, diluted EPS would be up $0.07 or 16.7 percent.
  • Interest income of $16.8 million increased by 11.4 percent from $15.1 million reported in the prior year.
  • Loan growth of $46.5 million, or 4.7 percent from the prior-year quarter, and marks the third consecutive quarter of sequential expanding loan growth, year over year.
  • Tangible book value per shared ended the quarter at $16.00 up $1.02 per share or 6.8 percent from the prior year.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024, highlights Over the Prior Year include:

  • Net income decreased slightly to $11.5 million, a 5.2 percent decline from the prior year's $12.1 million, and diluted EPS was $1.72, down 1.9 percent from $1.75. Adjusted EPS was up 4.2 percent compared to the prior year.
  • Deposits increased by $82.4 million, or 7.7 percent to $1.15 billion.
  • Total interest income of $64.3 million increased by $6.2 million, or 10.7 percent compared to the $58.2 million reported for the previous twelve months, while net interest income improved slightly to $39.9 million, or 1.7 percent.

Earnings HighlightsThree Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)Dec. 2024 Dec. 2023 % Change  Dec. 2024 Dec. 2023 % Change 
Operating revenue$15,454 $15,115 2.2% $56,939 $56,994 -0.1%
Interest income16,847 15,126 11.4% 64,349 58,152 10.7%
Interest expense5,950 5,542 7.4% 24,427 18,879 29.4%
Net interest income10,897 9,584 13.7% 39,922 39,273 1.7%
Provision (recovery) for credit losses(76)(74)-2.7% 124 315 -60.6%
Noninterest income4,557 5,531 -17.6% 17,017 17,721 -4.0%
Noninterest expense11,003 10,369 6.1% 42,959 41,962 2.4%
Net income3,635 3,883 -6.4% 11,470 12,095 -5.2%
Earnings per diluted share0.55 0.57 -3.5% 1.72 1.75 -1.7%
Return on average assets1.04%1.17%-11.1% 0.84%0.91%-7.7%
Return on average equity11.13%13.23%-15.9% 9.19%10.22%-10.1%


“Our fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results underscore our ability to navigate challenges while delivering growth in key areas,” said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Net income for the quarter was $3.6 million, a 54.4 percent increase from the linked quarter. Diluted EPS for the quarter was $0.55, with full-year diluted EPS reaching $1.72.

"In addition to our financial results, we are pleased that we were able to close on the Marblehead acquisition earlier this month. Their presence will add substantial liquidity via their low-cost deposit base and will expand our market presence in Northern Ohio.”

Interest income for the quarter grew by 11.4 percent to $16.8 million, driven by strong loan performance. Loans increased by $46.5 million, compared to the prior year, and by $16.8 million from the linked quarter. Deposits also rose by $82.4 million, or 7.7 percent, to $1.15 billion, a testament to the trust our clients place in us. Tangible book value per share climbed by 6.8 percent to $16.00, underscoring our commitment to delivering shareholder value.

We achieved $64.3 million in total interest income for the year, a 10.7 percent increase over 2023, which partially offset a slight decline in net income to $11.5 million. These results highlight our disciplined approach to growth, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation for our stakeholders. As we move into 2025, we remain focused on leveraging our momentum and strengthening our financial position.”

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

In the fourth quarter of 2024, total operating revenue increased to $15.5 million, a 2.2 percent rise from $15.1 million in the prior year and an 8.0 percent increase from the linked quarter, driven by growth in both net interest income and noninterest income. Net interest income reached $10.9 million, a strong 13.7 percent year-over-year increase, reflecting higher interest income on loans, which rose by $1.5 million to $15.0 million. However, rising deposit costs contributed to a 7.4 percent increase in total interest expense, partially offsetting the gains in interest income. Despite this, the net interest margin expanded by 24 basis points year-over-year to 3.35 percent, reflecting the continued strength of our interest-earning assets and disciplined funding cost management.

Noninterest income for the quarter declined by 17.6 percent year-over-year to $4.6 million due to the Visa B share sale recorded in the prior year quarter. However, it improved by 10.5 percent compared to the linked quarter, highlighting recovery in key areas. Gains on the sale of mortgage loans and OMSR increased by $448,000 year over year to $1.2 million, while wealth management fees and title insurance revenue rose by $78,000 and $100,000, respectively. Moving forward, we remain focused on maintaining a balanced approach to driving revenue growth and managing costs to deliver consistent shareholder value.

Mortgage Loan Business

"Our mortgage banking operations delivered another quarter of strong results, reflecting our strategic focus on origination growth, portfolio expansion, and servicing efficiency. Mortgage originations surged to $72.5 million, an impressive year-over-year increase of $33.0 million, or 83.3 percent,” continued Mr. Klein. “The Indianapolis team contributed 43 percent of our volume this quarter and our newest market, Cincinnati, had volume of $2.3 million in the quarter. Correspondingly, mortgage sales rose to $62.3 million, marking an 86.7 percent increase compared to the same period, last year.”

The mortgage servicing portfolio expanded to $1.43 billion, achieving a year-over-year increase of $60.7 million, or 4.4 percent, further strengthening our recurring revenue streams, and highlighting the effectiveness of our servicing retention strategies.

Net mortgage banking revenue for the quarter reached $2.0 million, up $703,000 from the prior year quarter, and for the year was $6.7 million up 18.1 percent compared to 2023. Gains on the sale of mortgages remained a key revenue driver, increasing by $448,000 year-over-year to $1.2 million. Loan servicing fees added $886,000 to revenue, reflecting an increase of $31,000 from the previous year quarter. Notably, the OMSR net valuation adjustment for full year 2024 was a positive $42,000 compared to a negative $51,000 for the full year of 2023.

Mortgage Banking            
($ in thousands)Dec. 2024 Sep. 2024 Jun. 2024 Mar. 2024 Dec. 2023 Prior Year
Growth		 
Mortgage originations$       72,534 $       70,715 $       75,110 $       42,912 $       39,566 $       32,968 
Mortgage sales62,301 61,271 55,835 36,623 33,362 28,939 
Mortgage servicing portfolio1,427,318 1,406,273 1,389,805 1,371,713 1,366,667 60,651 
Mortgage servicing rights14,868 14,357 14,548 14,191 13,906 962 
             
             
Revenue            
Loan servicing fees886 874 862 855 855 31 
OMSR amortization(358)(370)(335)(273)(282)(76)
Net administrative fees528 504 527 582 573 (45)
OMSR valuation adjustment288 (465)38 181 (12)300 
Net loan servicing fees816 39 565 763 561 255 
Gain on sale of mortgages1,196 1,311 1,277 781 747 449 
Mortgage banking revenue, net$          2,012 $          1,350 $          1,842 $          1,544 $          1,308 $            704 


Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

"Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $4.6 million, with linked quarter noninterest income increasing by $434,000 or 10.5 percent, primarily due to increased revenue in net mortgage loan servicing fees and higher wealth management fees. Compared to the prior year quarter, wealth management fees grew modestly by $78,000 year over year, and title insurance revenue added $100,000, reflecting our ability to deliver consistent performance across core revenue categories,” Mr. Klein noted.

Noninterest Income/Noninterest Expense             
($ in thousands, except ratios)Dec. 2024 Sep. 2024 Jun. 2024 Mar. 2024 Dec. 2023 Prior Year
Growth		 
Noninterest Income (NII)$4,557 $4,123 $4,386 $3,951 $5,531 $(974)
NII / Total Revenue29.5%28.8%31.5%30.1%36.6%-7.1%
NII / Average Assets1.3%1.2%1.3%1.2%1.7%-0.4%
Total Revenue Growth2.2%4.5%-0.6%-6.1%3.4%-1.2%
             
Noninterest Expense (NIE)$11,003 $11,003 $10,671 $10,282 $10,369 $634 
Efficiency Ratio71.1%76.8%75.9%78.2%68.4%2.7%
NIE / Average Assets3.2%3.2%3.2%3.1%3.1%0.1%
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets-1.9%-2.0%-1.9%-1.9%-1.4%-0.5%
Total Expense Growth6.1%5.0%3.2%-4.6%1.0%5.1%


Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was unchanged at $11.0 million compared to the third quarter but increased by $634,000, or 6.1 percent, year-over-year. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by a $533,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, reflecting investments in talent to support operational growth and increased business activity.

Noninterest expense increases were partially offset by reductions in discretionary expense categories, including a $61,000 decrease in state, local, and other taxes, as well as a $44,000 reduction in net occupancy expense. Postage and delivery expenses also saw a modest decline of $51,000.

“Our efficiency ratio improved to 71.09 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 76.78 percent in the linked quarter, highlighting our ability to manage costs while investing strategically in growth areas. With a year-end headcount of 252 full-time equivalent employees, we remain focused on balancing growth with operational efficiency” stated Mr. Klein.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2024, SB Financial reported total assets of $1.38 billion, higher from both the linked quarter and the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by a robust increase in the loan portfolio, which reached $1.05 billion, marking a $46.5 million or 4.7 percent increase year over year. The strategic reallocation of liquidity contributed to this expansion, as evidenced by a decline in cash and available-for-sale securities, demonstrated the Company’s focus on maximizing returns while maintaining a solid financial position.

Total deposits increased to $1.15 billion, growing $82.4 million or 7.7 percent year over year, reflecting SB Financial’s strength in deposit gathering and customer engagement. Shareholders’ equity ended the year at $127.5 million, representing a $3.2 million increase from the prior year. This growth reflects management's commitment to enhancing shareholder value and the Company’s disciplined approach to capital management.

During the fourth quarter, SB Financial repurchased 130,465 shares, continuing its active buyback program. This reflects the Company's dedication to returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases while retaining sufficient capital to fund its long-term growth strategies.

"As we conclude 2024, our balance sheet strength and strategic allocation of resources highlight our unwavering commitment to disciplined growth," said Mr. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. "Despite a challenging rate environment, we achieved our third consecutive quarter of loan growth, with balances increasing by $46.5 million from the previous year. This performance underscores our ability to deepen client relationships while navigating competitive dynamics. Our strong asset quality, supported by top-decile coverage ratios, remains a cornerstone of our financial stability, positioning us to capitalize on emerging opportunities while maintaining operational excellence. Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving shareholder value and sustaining robust financial performance in the evolving economic landscape."

Loan Balances            
($ in thousands, except ratios)Dec. 2024 Sep. 2024 Jun. 2024 Mar. 2024 Dec. 2023 Annual
Growth		 
Commercial$       125,014 $       123,821 $       123,287 $       120,016 $       126,716 $         (1,952)
% of Total11.9%12.0%12.3%12.1%12.7%-1.5%
Commercial RE479,573 459,449 434,967 429,362 424,041 55,532 
% of Total45.8%44.6%43.3%43.3%42.4%13.1%
Agriculture64,680 64,887 64,329 62,365 65,659 (979)
% of Total6.2%6.3%6.4%6.3%6.6%-1.5%
Residential RE308,378 314,010 316,233 314,668 318,123 (9,745)
% of Total29.5%30.5%31.5%31.7%31.8%-3.1%
Consumer & Other69,340 67,788 66,574 65,141 65,673 3,667 
% of Total6.6%6.6%6.6%6.6%6.6%5.6%
Total Loans$     1,046,735 $     1,029,955 $     1,005,390 $        991,552 $     1,000,212 $          46,523 
Total Growth Percentage          4.7%
             
             
Deposit Balances            
($ in thousands, except ratios)Dec. 2024 Sep. 2024 Jun. 2024 Mar. 2024 Dec. 2023 Annual
Growth		 
Non-Int DDA$       232,155 $       222,425 $       208,244 $       219,395 $       228,713 $          3,442 
% of Total20.1%19.2%18.7%19.7%21.4%1.5%
Interest DDA201,085 202,097 190,857 169,171 166,413 34,672 
% of Total17.4%17.4%17.1%15.2%15.5%20.8%
Savings237,987 241,761 231,855 244,157 216,965 21,022 
% of Total20.6%20.8%20.8%21.9%20.3%9.7%
Money Market222,161 228,182 225,650 221,362 202,605 19,556 
% of Total19.3%19.7%20.2%19.9%18.9%9.7%
Time Deposits259,217 265,068 258,582 258,257 255,509 3,708 
% of Total22.5%22.9%23.2%23.2%23.9%1.5%
Total Deposits$     1,152,605 $     1,159,533 $     1,115,188 $     1,112,342 $     1,070,205 $          82,400 
Total Growth Percentage          7.7%


Asset Quality

As of December 31, 2024, SB Financial Group maintained strong asset quality metrics. Nonperforming assets totaled $5.5 million, representing 0.40 percent of total assets, an increase of $2.2 million compared to the $3.3 million or 0.25 percent of total assets reported in the prior year. This year-over-year growth was driven by weakness in three credits that we expect to resolve favorably by mid-year 2025.

The allowance for credit losses remained robust at 1.44 percent of total loans, providing 273.7 percent coverage of nonperforming loans, a level slightly lower than the linked quarter but indicative of the institution's conservative approach to risk management. This strength underscores SB Financial's commitment to disciplined credit administration amidst evolving economic conditions. The net loan charge-offs to average loans ratio remained modest at 7 basis points and for the full year just 2 basis points, reflecting effective collateral management and a strong credit culture.

"Our asset quality metrics demonstrate resilience and our commitment to disciplined risk management," stated Mark Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. "While we observed an uptick in nonperforming assets compared to the prior year, our reserve coverage ratio and low charge-off levels underscore the performance of our loan portfolio. We remain focused on preserving the integrity of our credit processes while positioning our balance sheet for long-term growth." This balanced approach reflects SB Financial's efforts to maintain top-tier asset quality ratios, support lending growth, and ensure financial stability for the future.

Nonperforming Assets          Annual
 
($ in thousands, except ratios)Dec. 2024 Sep. 2024 Jun. 2024 Mar. 2024 Dec. 2023 Change 
Commercial & Agriculture$2,927 $2,899 $2,781 $897 $748 $2,179 
% of Total Com./Ag. loans1.55%1.54%1.48%0.49%0.39%291.3%
Commercial RE807 813 475 49 168 639 
% of Total CRE loans0.17%0.18%0.11%0.01%0.04%380.4%
Residential RE1,539 1,536 1,247 1,295 1,690 (151)
% of Total Res. RE loans0.50%0.49%0.39%0.41%0.53%-8.9%
Consumer & Other243 270 231 193 212 31 
% of Total Con./Oth. loans0.35%0.40%0.35%0.30%0.32%14.6%
Total Nonaccruing Loans5,516 5,518 4,734 2,434 2,818 2,698 
% of Total loans0.53%0.54%0.47%0.25%0.28%95.7%
Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets- - 510 510 511 (511)
Total Change (%)          -100.0%
Total Nonperforming Assets$5,516 $5,518 $5,244 $2,944 $3,329 $2,187 
% of Total assets0.40%0.40%0.39%0.22%0.25%65.70%


Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold the fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast on January 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 25 offices: 24 in ten Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 25 ATMs. State Bank has seven loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR valuation adjustment and any gain on sale of assets from net income to report a non-GAAP adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
                  
    December  September  June  March  December 
   ($ in thousands)2024  2024  2024  2024  2023 
                  
ASSETS              
 Cash and due from banks$       25,928  $       49,348  $       21,983  $       26,602  $       22,965 
 Interest bearing time deposits1,565  1,706  2,417  2,417  1,535 
 Available-for-sale securities201,587  211,511  207,856  213,239  219,708 
 Loans held for sale6,770  8,927  7,864  4,730  2,525 
 Loans, net of unearned income1,046,735  1,029,955  1,005,390  991,552  1,000,212 
 Allowance for credit losses(15,096) (15,278) (15,612) (15,643) (15,786)
 Premises and equipment, net20,456  20,715  20,860  20,985  21,378 
 Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost5,223  5,223  5,204  6,512  7,279 
 Foreclosed assets and other assets-  -  510  510  511 
 Interest receivable4,908  4,842  4,818  3,706  4,657 
 Goodwill23,239  23,239  23,239  23,239  23,239 
 Cash value of life insurance30,685  30,488  30,294  30,103  29,121 
 Mortgage servicing rights14,868  14,357  14,548  14,191  13,906 
 Other assets12,649  8,916  12,815  13,869  11,999 
   Total assets$  1,379,517  $  1,393,949  $  1,342,186  $  1,336,012  $  1,343,249 
                  
                  
                  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
 Deposits              
  Non interest bearing demand$     232,155  $     222,425  $     208,244  $     219,395  $     228,713 
  Interest bearing demand201,085  202,097  190,857  169,171  166,413 
  Savings237,987  241,761  231,855  244,157  216,965 
  Money market222,161  228,182  225,650  221,362  202,605 
  Time deposits259,217  265,068  258,582  258,257  255,509 
   Total deposits1,152,605  1,159,533  1,115,188  1,112,342  1,070,205 
                  
 Short-term borrowings10,585  15,240  15,178  12,916  13,387 
 Federal Home Loan Bank advances35,000  35,000  35,000  35,000  83,600 
 Trust preferred securities10,310  10,310  10,310  10,310  10,310 
 Subordinated debt net of issuance costs19,690  19,678  19,666  19,654  19,642 
 Interest payable2,351  3,374  2,944  2,772  2,443 
 Other liabilities21,468  17,973  18,421  19,295  19,320 
   Total liabilities1,252,009  1,261,108  1,216,707  1,212,289  1,218,907 
                  
 Shareholders' Equity              
  Common stock61,319  61,319  61,319  61,319  61,319 
  Additional paid-in capital15,194  15,090  15,195  14,978  15,124 
  Retained earnings116,186  113,515  112,104  109,938  108,486 
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss(30,234) (24,870) (31,801) (31,547) (29,831)
  Treasury stock(34,957) (32,213) (31,338) (30,965) (30,756)
   Total shareholders' equity127,508  132,841  125,479  123,723  124,342 
                  
   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$  1,379,517  $  1,393,949  $  1,342,186  $  1,336,012  $  1,343,249 
                  


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
                  
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)At and for the Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
                  
   December  September June March December  December December
Interest income2024  2024 2024 2024 2023  2024 2023
 Loans               
 Taxable$     14,920  $     14,513 $     13,883 $     13,547 $     13,438  $     56,863 $     51,407
 Tax exempt122  127 124 123 124  496 483
 Securities               
 Taxable1,770  1,871 1,610 1,593 1,526  6,844 6,092
 Tax exempt35  37 37 37 38  146 170
  Total interest income16,847  16,548 15,654 15,300 15,126  64,349 58,152
                  
Interest expense               
 Deposits5,169  5,568 5,208 5,090 4,398  21,035 14,708
 Repurchase agreements & other41  43 36 34 39  154 74
 Federal Home Loan Bank advances369  369 370 613 720  1,721 2,603
 Trust preferred securities177  187 187 188 191  739 716
 Subordinated debt194  195 194 195 194  778 778
  Total interest expense5,950  6,362 5,995 6,120 5,542  24,427 18,879
                  
                  
Net interest income10,897  10,186 9,659 9,180 9,584  39,922 39,273
                  
 Provision for credit losses(76) 200 - - (74) 124 315
                  
Net interest income after provision               
  for loan losses10,973  9,986 9,659 9,180 9,658  39,798 38,958
                  
Noninterest income               
 Wealth management fees916  882 848 865 838  3,511 3,532
 Customer service fees842  870 875 880 844  3,467 3,403
 Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR1,195  1,311 1,277 781 747  4,564 3,609
 Mortgage loan servicing fees, net816  39 565 763 561  2,183 2,101
 Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans10  20 105 10 177  145 429
 Title insurance revenue478  485 406 266 378  1,635 1,635
 Net gain on sales of securities-  - - - 1,453  - 1,453
 Gain (loss) on sale of assets-  200 - - 16  200 20
 Other299  316 310 386 517  1,311 1,539
  Total noninterest income4,557  4,123 4,386 3,951 5,531  17,017 17,721
                  
Noninterest expense               
 Salaries and employee benefits6,185  6,057 6,009 5,352 5,652  23,603 22,777
 Net occupancy expense702  706 707 769 746  2,884 3,096
 Equipment expense1,127  1,069 1,060 1,077 1,027  4,333 4,078
 Data processing fees821  758 727 769 680  3,075 2,659
 Professional fees895  659 615 758 926  2,927 3,024
 Marketing expense207  241 176 197 182  821 782
 Telephone and communication expense136  128 156 105 132  525 501
 Postage and delivery expense116  145 89 97 167  447 432
 State, local and other taxes224  208 230 245 285  907 949
 Employee expense168  228 159 178 146  733 631
 Other expenses422  804 743 735 426  2,704 3,033
  Total noninterest expense11,003  11,003 10,671 10,282 10,369  42,959 41,962
                  
                  
Income before income tax expense4,527  3,106 3,374 2,849 4,820  13,856 14,717
                  
 Income tax expense892  752 261 481 937  2,386 2,622
                  
Net income $        3,635  $        2,354 $        3,113 $        2,368 $        3,883  $     11,470 $     12,095
                  
Common share data:               
 Basic earnings per common share$          0.55  $          0.35 $          0.47 $          0.35 $          0.58  $          1.72 $          1.77
                  
 Diluted earnings per common share$          0.55  $          0.35 $          0.47 $          0.35 $          0.57  $          1.72 $          1.75
                  
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):               
 Basic:6,575  6,660 6,692 6,715 6,748  6,660 6,829
 Diluted:6,599  6,675 6,700 6,723 6,851  6,680 6,917
                 


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended
 Twelve Months Ended
  December  September  June  March  December  December  December 
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2024  2024  2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
                      
Net interest income $     10,897  $     10,186  $        9,659  $        9,180  $        9,584  $       39,922  $       39,273 
Tax-equivalent adjustment 42  44  43  43  43  171  174 
Tax-equivalent net interest income 10,939  10,230  9,702  9,223  9,627  40,093  39,447 
Provision for credit loss (76) 200  -  -  (74) 124  315 
Noninterest income 4,557  4,123  4,386  3,951  5,531  17,017  17,721 
Total operating revenue 15,454  14,309  14,045  13,131  15,115  56,939  56,994 
Noninterest expense 11,003  11,003  10,671  10,282  10,369  42,959  41,962 
Pre-tax pre-provision income 4,451  3,306  3,374  2,849  4,746  13,980  15,032 
Net income 3,635  2,354  3,113  2,368  3,883  11,470  12,095 
                      
PER SHARE INFORMATION:                     
Basic earnings per share (EPS) 0.55  0.35  0.47  0.35  0.58  1.72  1.77 
Diluted earnings per share 0.55  0.35  0.47  0.35  0.57  1.72  1.75 
Common dividends 0.145  0.140  0.140  0.135  0.135  0.560  0.520 
Book value per common share 19.64  20.05  18.80  18.46  18.50  19.64  18.50 
Tangible book value per common share (TBV) 16.00  16.49  15.26  14.93  14.98  16.00  14.98 
Market price per common share 20.91  20.56  14.00  13.78  15.35  20.91  15.35 
Market price to TBV 130.7% 124.7% 91.8% 92.3% 102.5% 130.7% 102.5%
Market price to trailing 12 month EPS 12.1  11.8  7.9  7.9  8.8  12.1  8.8 
                      
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:                     
Return on average assets (ROAA) 1.04% 0.68% 0.93% 0.71% 1.17% 0.84% 0.91%
Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.28% 0.96% 1.01% 0.85% 1.43% 1.10% 1.21%
Return on average equity (ROE) 11.13% 7.32% 10.16% 7.70% 13.23% 9.19% 10.22%
Return on average tangible equity 13.58% 8.97% 12.59% 9.53% 16.57% 11.34% 12.78%
Efficiency ratio 71.09% 76.78% 75.86% 78.17% 68.44% 75.33% 73.47%
Earning asset yield 5.18% 5.16% 5.02% 4.97% 4.89% 5.08% 4.67%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities 2.36% 2.53% 2.47% 2.55% 2.33% 2.48% 1.97%
Net interest margin 3.35% 3.17% 3.10% 2.98% 3.10% 3.15% 3.15%
Tax equivalent effect 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.36% 3.19% 3.11% 2.99% 3.11% 3.16% 3.16%
Non interest income/Average assets 1.31% 1.20% 1.31% 1.19% 1.67% 1.25% 1.33%
Non interest expense/Average assets 3.15% 3.20% 3.18% 3.08% 3.12% 3.16% 3.14%
Net noninterest expense/Average assets -1.85% -2.00% -1.87% -1.90% -1.46% -1.91% -1.81%
                      
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:                     
Gross charge-offs 195  29  -  66  5  290  118 
Recoveries 13  2  16  9  1  40  26 
Net charge-offs 182  27  (16) 57  4  250  92 
Nonperforming loans/Total loans 0.53% 0.54% 0.47% 0.25% 0.28% 0.53% 0.28%
Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO 0.53% 0.54% 0.52% 0.30% 0.33% 0.53% 0.33%
Nonperforming assets/Total assets 0.40% 0.40% 0.39% 0.22% 0.25% 0.40% 0.25%
Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans 273.68% 276.83% 329.78% 642.69% 560.18% 273.68% 560.18%
Allowance for credit loss/Total loans 1.44% 1.48% 1.55% 1.58% 1.58% 1.44% 1.58%
Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.) 0.07% 0.01% (0.01%) 0.02% 0.00% 0.02% 0.01%
                      
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:                     
Loans/ Deposits 90.81% 88.82% 90.15% 89.14% 93.46% 90.81% 93.46%
Equity/ Assets 9.24% 9.53% 9.35% 9.26% 9.26% 9.24% 9.26%
Tangible equity/Tangible assets 7.66% 7.97% 7.72% 7.63% 7.63% 7.66% 7.63%
Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank) 13.64% 13.19% 13.98% 13.84% 13.42% 13.64% 13.42%
                      
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                     
Total assets 1,379,517  1,393,949  1,342,186  1,336,012  1,343,249  1,379,517  1,343,249 
Total loans 1,046,735  1,029,955  1,005,390  991,552  1,000,212  1,046,735  1,000,212 
Deposits 1,152,605  1,159,533  1,115,188  1,112,342  1,070,205  1,152,605  1,070,205 
Shareholders equity 127,508  132,841  125,479  123,723  124,342  127,508  124,342 
Goodwill and intangibles 23,597  23,613  23,630  23,646  23,662  23,597  23,662 
Tangible equity 103,911  109,228  101,849  100,077  100,680  103,911  100,680 
Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,427,318  1,406,273  1,389,805  1,371,713  1,366,667  1,427,318  1,366,667 
Wealth/Brokerage assets under care 547,697  557,724  525,713  525,517  501,829  547,697  501,829 
Total assets under care 3,354,532  3,357,946  3,257,704  3,233,242  3,211,745  3,354,532  3,211,745 
Full-time equivalent employees 252  248  249  245  251  252  251 
Period end common shares outstanding 6,494  6,624  6,676  6,702  6,720  6,494  6,720 
Market capitalization (all) 135,780  136,189  93,458  92,359  103,147  135,780  103,147 
                      
AVERAGE BALANCES                     
Total assets 1,395,473  1,376,849  1,342,847  1,333,236  1,327,415  1,361,274  1,334,644 
Total earning assets 1,301,872  1,283,407  1,246,099  1,230,736  1,236,165  1,267,794  1,246,531 
Total loans 1,040,580  1,018,262  1,005,018  993,310  992,337  1,014,375  985,217 
Deposits 1,163,531  1,145,964  1,120,367  1,091,803  1,084,939  1,130,973  1,094,547 
Shareholders equity 130,647  128,608  122,510  123,058  117,397  124,742  118,315 
Goodwill and intangibles 23,605  23,621  23,638  23,654  23,675  23,629  23,709 
Tangible equity 107,042  104,987  98,872  99,404  93,722  101,113  94,606 
Average basic shares outstanding 6,575  6,660  6,692  6,715  6,748  6,660  6,829 
Average diluted shares outstanding 6,599  6,675  6,700  6,723  6,851  6,680  6,917 


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
For the Three and Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024 and 2023
 ($ in thousands)Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024    Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2023  
  Average  Average   Average  Average 
AssetsBalance InterestRate   Balance InterestRate 
              
 Taxable securities/cash$           254,989 $              1,7702.78%  $           237,203 $              1,5262.57%
 Nontaxable securities6,303 352.22%  6,625 382.29%
 Loans, net1,040,580 15,0425.78%  992,337 13,5625.47%
              
 Total earning assets1,301,872 16,8475.18%  1,236,165 15,1264.89%
              
 Cash and due from banks4,262      4,077    
 Allowance for loan losses(15,070)     (15,787)   
 Premises and equipment20,642      22,205    
 Other assets83,767      80,755    
              
 Total assets$        1,395,473      $        1,327,415    
              
Liabilities            
 Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand$           669,987 $              2,8031.67%  $           601,034 $              2,2321.49%
 Time deposits259,093 2,3663.65%  247,382 2,1663.50%
 Repurchase agreements & other13,229 411.24%  13,359 391.17%
 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank35,000 3694.22%  58,330 7204.94%
 Trust preferred securities10,310 1776.87%  10,310 1917.41%
 Subordinated debt19,674 1943.94%  19,634 1943.95%
              
 Total interest bearing liabilities1,007,293 5,9502.36%  950,049 5,5422.33%
              
 Non interest bearing demand234,451 -    236,523 -  
              
 Total funding1,241,744  1.92%  1,186,572  1.87%
              
 Other liabilities23,082      23,446    
              
 Total liabilities1,264,826      1,210,018    
              
 Equity130,647      117,397    
              
 Total liabilities and equity$        1,395,473      $        1,327,415 -  
              
 Net interest income  $            10,897      $              9,584  
              
 Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.35%     3.10%
              
 Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.36%     3.11%
 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis            
              
  Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024    Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2023  
  Average  Average   Average  Average 
AssetsBalance InterestRate   Balance InterestRate 
              
 Taxable securities/cash$           247,026 $              6,8442.77%  $           254,133 $              6,0922.40%
 Nontaxable securities6,393 1462.28%  7,181 1702.37%
 Loans, net1,014,375 57,3595.65%  985,217 51,8905.27%
              
 Total earning assets1,267,794 64,3495.08%  1,246,531 58,1524.67%
              
 Cash and due from banks4,388      4,035    
 Allowance for loan losses(15,536)     (15,478)   
 Premises and equipment20,929      22,990    
 Other assets83,699      76,566    
              
 Total assets$        1,361,274      $        1,334,644    
              
Liabilities            
 Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand$           643,710 $            11,0731.72%  $           619,906 $              7,5991.23%
 Time deposits259,818 9,9623.83%  236,665 7,1093.00%
 Repurchase agreements & Other14,336 1541.07%  15,765 740.47%
 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank39,092 1,7214.40%  55,044 2,6034.73%
 Trust preferred securities10,310 7397.17%  10,310 7166.94%
 Subordinated debt19,665 7783.96%  19,616 7783.97%
              
 Total interest bearing liabilities986,931 24,4272.48%  957,306 18,8791.97%
              
 Non interest bearing demand227,445  2.01%  237,976  1.58%
              
 Total funding1,214,376      1,195,282    
              
 Other liabilities22,156      21,047    
              
 Total liabilities1,236,532      1,216,329    
              
 Equity124,742      118,315    
              
 Total liabilities and equity$        1,361,274      $        1,334,644    
              
 Net interest income  $            39,922      $            39,273  
              
 Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.15%     3.15%
              
 Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.16%     3.16%
 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis            
              


Non-GAAP reconciliation Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended 
            
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)Dec. 31, 2024  Dec. 31, 2023  Dec. 31, 2024  Dec. 31, 2023 
            
Total Operating Revenue$         15,454  $         15,115  $         56,939  $         56,994 
Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment *(288) 12  (42) 51 
            
Adjusted Total Operating Revenue15,166  15,127  56,897  57,045 
            
            
Income before Income Taxes4,527  4,820  13,856  14,717 
Adjustment for OMSR *(288) 12  (42) 51 
            
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes4,239  4,832  13,814  14,768 
            
            
Provision for Income Taxes892  938  2,386  2,623 
Adjustment for OMSR **(60) 3  (9) 11 
            
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes832  941  2,377  2,634 
            
            
Net Income3,635  3,882  11,470  12,094 
Adjustment for OMSR *(228) 9  (33) 40 
            
Adjusted Net Income3,407  3,891  11,437  12,134 
            
            
Diluted Earnings per Share0.55  0.57  1.72  1.75 
Adjustment for OMSR *(0.03) 0.00  (0.00) 0.01 
            
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share$            0.52  $            0.57  $            1.71  $            1.75 
            
            
Return on Average Assets1.04% 1.17% 0.84% 0.91%
Adjustment for OMSR *-0.07% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
            
Adjusted Return on Average Assets0.98% 1.17% 0.84% 0.91%
            
*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights
            
**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate