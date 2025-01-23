Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2024 Twelve-Month Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Earnings increased 36.4% year-over-year to $0.60 per diluted share
  • Return on average assets (annualized) increased 26 basis points year-over-year to 1.04%
  • Asset quality remained stable compared to the 2024 third quarter with nonperforming assets to total assets of 1.62%

2024 Full Year Financial Highlights:

  • Total loans increased 2.8% to a record $1.52 billion
  • Book value increased 2.6% year-over-year to $26.08 per share at December 31, 2024
  • Tangible book value(1) increased 3.9% year-over-year to $20.88 per share at December 31, 2024
  • Returned $7.5 million back to shareholders through the Company's quarterly dividend policy and share repurchases

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”

Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our 2024 fourth quarter marks one of the most profitable quarters in Middlefield’s 124-year history, supported by the talents of our team and the strengths of our community banking platform. During the quarter, we experienced higher net interest income, grew non-interest income, achieved stable asset quality, and controlled operating expenses. These results produced record fourth quarter net income and a 26-basis point year-over-year expansion in our annualized return on average assets. I am proud of this performance, highlighting Middlefield’s resilience and ability to navigate a dynamic banking environment.”

“While we expect competition for deposits will continue, our loan pipeline remains robust, and our continued quarter over quarter increase in loans is indicative of strong origination activity across our Ohio markets. We believe 2025 will be another good year of profitable growth for Middlefield, reflecting our longstanding commitment to our communities, disciplined underwriting standards, and continued investments in our business,” concluded Mr. Zimmerly.

Income Statement
Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, decreased $4.5 million to $60.7 million, compared to $65.2 million for the same period last year. The net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was 3.52%, compared to 3.97% last year. Net interest income for the 2024 fourth quarter increased $179,000 to $15.6 million, compared to $15.4 million for the 2023 fourth quarter. The net interest margin for the 2024 fourth quarter was 3.56%, compared to 3.63% for the same period of 2023.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, noninterest income increased $522,000 to $7.2 million, compared to $6.7 million for the same period in 2023. Noninterest income for the 2024 fourth quarter was $1.9 million, compared to $1.6 million for the same period the previous year.

Noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $47.5 million, compared to $48.1 million for the same period in 2023. For the 2024 fourth quarter, noninterest expense was $11.8 million, compared to $12.2 million for the 2023 fourth quarter.

Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $15.5 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, compared to $17.4 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Net income for the 2024 fourth quarter was $4.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $20.4 million, compared to $23.8 million last year. For the 2024 fourth quarter, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $5.7 million, compared to $4.8 million for the same period of 2023. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.)

Balance Sheet
Total assets at December 31, 2024, increased 1.7% to $1.85 billion, compared to $1.82 billion at December 31, 2023. Total loans at December 31, 2024, were $1.52 billion, compared to $1.48 billion at December 31, 2023. The 2.8% year-over-year increase in total loans was primarily due to originations within the residential real estate and non-owner occupied loan segments as well as home equity lines of credit, offset by a decrease in construction and other loans due to the conversion to permanent loans. The investment securities available-for-sale portfolio was $165.8 million at December 31, 2024, compared with $170.8 million at December 31, 2023.

Total liabilities at December 31, 2024, increased 1.6% to $1.64 billion, compared to $1.62 billion at December 31, 2023. Total deposits at December 31, 2024, were $1.45 billion, compared to $1.43 billion at December 31, 2023. The 1.3% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in money market accounts, partially offset by declines in time deposits, noninterest-bearing demand, and savings accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 26.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, compared to 28.1% at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, the Company had brokered deposits of $35.1 million, compared to $90.3 million at December 31, 2023.

Michael C. Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “The rate environment was volatile during the fourth quarter, which temporarily increased our accumulated other comprehensive loss. Against this backdrop, we also strategically let brokered deposits mature during the fourth quarter to see how the market would respond to the December 2024 Fed rate cut. Despite these impacts, our capital levels continue to expand, and at December 31, 2024, our equity to assets ratio improved year-over-year and from September 30, 2024 levels. Overall liquidity remains robust with access to the Federal Reserve Board’s discount window, cash and investments of $221.6 million, and additional borrowing capacity of $381.7 million on Federal Home Loan Bank advances at December 31, 2024.”

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at December 31, 2024:

  Balance  Percent of  Percent of  Weighted Average 
  (in thousands)  CRE Portfolio  Loan Portfolio  Loan-to-Value 
                 
Multi-Family $89,849   13.1%  5.9%  58.3%
Owner Occupied                
Real Estate and Rental and Leasing  62,647   9.2%  4.1%  56.0%
Other Services (except Public Administration)  30,320   4.4%  2.0%  53.9%
Manufacturing  16,617   2.4%  1.1%  49.0%
Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting  12,881   1.9%  0.8%  36.9%
Accommodation and Food Services  11,272   1.6%  0.7%  56.5%
Other  47,710   6.9%  3.1%  53.8%
Total Owner Occupied $181,447   26.4%  11.8%    
Non-Owner Occupied                
Real Estate and Rental and Leasing  338,981   49.6%  22.3%  69.6%
Accommodation and Food Services  40,398   5.9%  2.7%  54.9%
Health Care and Social Assistance  20,144   2.9%  1.3%  56.7%
Manufacturing  7,108   1.0%  0.5%  51.1%
Other  5,660   1.1%  0.4%  73.7%
Total Non-Owner Occupied $412,291   60.5%  27.2%    
Total CRE $683,587   100.0%  44.9%    
 

Stockholders' Equity and Dividends
At December 31, 2024, stockholders' equity was $210.6 million, compared to $205.7 million at December 31, 2023. The 2.4% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily from higher retained earnings, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio and stock acquired under the Company's stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at December 31, 2024, was $26.08, compared to $25.41 at December 31, 2023.

At December 31, 2024, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $168.6 million, compared to $162.7 million at December 31, 2023. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $20.88 at December 31, 2024, compared to $20.10 at December 31, 2023. (1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.80 per share, totaling $6.5 million.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 43,858 shares of its common stock, at an average price of $24.00 per share. The repurchases occurred during the first quarter of 2024.

At December 31, 2024, the Company's equity-to-assets ratio was 11.36%, compared to 11.28% at December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.0 million, versus a provision for credit losses of $3.0 million for the same period last year. For the 2024 fourth quarter, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $177,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $554,000 for the same period of 2023.

Net charge-offs were $1.4 million, or 0.10% of average loans, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to net recoveries of $31,000, or 0.00% of average loans, for the same period last year. Net charge-offs were $151,000, or 0.04% of average loans, annualized, for the 2024 fourth quarter, compared to net recoveries of $117,000, or (0.03%) of average loans, annualized, for the same period of 2023. The higher net charge-offs were due to the partial charge-off of one loan during the 2024 third quarter.

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2024, which consisted of nonperforming loans, were $30.0 million, compared to $10.9 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets is primarily the result of a $13.5 million loan moved to nonaccrual in the 2024 third quarter, subsequent to the partial charge-off noted in the previous paragraph. The allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2024, stood at $22.4 million, or 1.48% of total loans, compared to $21.7 million, or 1.47% of total loans at December 31, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was mainly from an overall increase in total loans as well as changes in projected loss drivers, prepayment assumptions, curtailment expectations over the reasonable and supportable forecast period, and geographic footprint of unemployment data.

Mr. Ranttila continued, “With nearly 70% of our loan portfolio subject to repricing at December 31, 2024, we are cautiously optimistic we can maintain a stable net interest margin throughout 2025. In addition, credit quality remained firm during the fourth quarter, and we are well reserved with an allowance for credit losses to total loans of 1.48% at December 31, 2024. We expect stable economic activity across our Central, Western and Northeast Ohio markets will support loan demand and asset quality throughout 2025.”

About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.85 billion at December 31, 2024. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the following Consolidated Financial Highlights tables below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are several important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
Balance Sheets (period end) 2024  2024  2024  2024  2023 
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $46,037  $61,851  $50,496  $44,816  $56,397 
Federal funds sold  9,755   12,022   1,762   1,438   4,439 
Cash and cash equivalents  55,792   73,873   52,258   46,254   60,836 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value  165,802   169,895   166,424   167,890   170,779 
Other investments  855   895   881   907   955 
Loans held for sale  -   249   -   -   - 
Loans:                    
Commercial real estate:                    
Owner occupied  181,447   187,313   182,809   178,543   183,545 
Non-owner occupied  412,291   407,159   385,648   398,845   401,580 
Multifamily  89,849   94,798   86,951   81,691   82,506 
Residential real estate  353,442   345,748   337,121   331,480   328,854 
Commercial and industrial  229,034   213,172   234,702   227,433   221,508 
Home equity lines of credit  143,379   137,761   131,047   129,287   127,818 
Construction and other  103,608   111,550   132,530   135,716   125,105 
Consumer installment  6,564   7,030   6,896   7,131   7,214 
Total loans  1,519,614   1,504,531   1,497,704   1,490,126   1,478,130 
Less allowance for credit losses  22,447   22,526   21,795   21,069   21,693 
Net loans  1,497,167   1,482,005   1,475,909   1,469,057   1,456,437 
Premises and equipment, net  20,565   20,528   20,744   21,035   21,339 
Goodwill  36,356   36,356   36,356   36,356   36,356 
Core deposit intangibles  5,611   5,869   6,126   6,384   6,642 
Bank-owned life insurance  35,259   35,049   34,802   34,575   34,349 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  35,952   32,916   34,686   34,210   35,190 
TOTAL ASSETS $1,853,359  $1,857,635  $1,828,186  $1,816,668  $1,822,883 
 


  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
  2024  2024  2024  2024  2023 
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing demand $377,875  $390,933  $387,024  $390,185  $401,384 
Interest-bearing demand  208,291   218,002   206,542   209,015   205,582 
Money market  414,074   376,619   355,630   318,823   274,682 
Savings  197,749   199,984   192,472   196,721   210,639 
Time  247,704   327,231   327,876   332,165   334,315 
Total deposits  1,445,693   1,512,769   1,469,544   1,446,909   1,426,602 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  172,400   106,000   125,000   137,000   163,000 
Other borrowings  11,660   11,711   11,762   11,812   11,862 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  13,044   16,450   15,092   15,372   15,738 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,642,797   1,646,930   1,621,398   1,611,093   1,617,202 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,953,018                    
shares issued, 8,073,708 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024  161,999   161,916   161,823   161,823   161,388 
Additional paid-in capital  246   108   -   -   - 
Retained earnings  109,299   106,067   105,342   102,791   100,237 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (20,073)  (16,477)  (19,468)  (18,130)  (16,090)
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,879,310 shares as of December 31, 2024  (40,909)  (40,909)  (40,909)  (40,909)  (39,854)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  210,562   210,705   206,788   205,575   205,681 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,853,359  $1,857,635  $1,828,186  $1,816,668  $1,822,883 
 

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
Statements of Income 2024  2024  2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                            
Interest and fees on loans $23,308  $23,441  $23,422  $22,395  $22,027  $92,566  $81,963 
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions  320   348   386   437   370   1,491   1,289 
Federal funds sold  151   143   122   152   94   568   771 
Investment securities:                            
Taxable interest  528   528   505   467   479   2,028   1,893 
Tax-exempt interest  961   962   966   972   976   3,861   3,914 
Dividends on stock  170   191   198   189   144   748   471 
Total interest and dividend income  25,438   25,613   25,599   24,612   24,090   101,262   90,301 
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Deposits  8,582   8,792   8,423   7,466   6,522   33,263   18,995 
Short-term borrowings  1,128   1,575   1,920   1,993   2,013   6,616   5,386 
Other borrowings  173   173   173   184   179   703   717 
Total interest expense  9,883   10,540   10,516   9,643   8,714   40,582   25,098 
NET INTEREST INCOME  15,555   15,073   15,083   14,969   15,376   60,680   65,203 
Provision (Recovery of) for credit losses  (177)  2,234   87   (136)  554   2,008   3,002 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                            
(RECOVERY OF) FOR CREDIT LOSSES  15,732   12,839   14,996   15,105   14,822   58,672   62,201 
NONINTEREST INCOME                            
Service charges on deposit accounts  1,068   959   971   909   997   3,907   3,878 
Gain (Loss) on equity securities  56   14   (27)  (52)  (4)  (9)  (161)
Loss on other real estate owned  -   -   -   -   (172)  -   (170)
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  230   246   227   227   196   930   823 
Gain on sale of loans  64   56   69   10   23   199   97 
Revenue from investment services  237   206   269   204   193   916   743 
Gross rental income  1   -   -   67   132   68   421 
Other income  258   262   251   431   237   1,202   1,060 
Total noninterest income  1,914   1,743   1,760   1,796   1,602   7,213   6,691 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                            
Salaries and employee benefits  5,996   6,201   6,111   6,333   6,646   24,641   24,511 
Occupancy expense  596   627   601   552   512   2,376   2,566 
Equipment expense  221   203   261   240   273   925   1,241 
Data processing costs  1,174   1,214   1,135   1,217   1,348   4,740   4,764 
Ohio state franchise tax  390   399   397   397   397   1,583   1,578 
Federal deposit insurance expense  293   255   256   251   285   1,055   861 
Professional fees  611   539   557   558   660   2,265   2,293 
Advertising expense  371   283   508   419   162   1,581   1,477 
Software amortization expense  83   74   21   22   22   200   95 
Core deposit intangible amortization  258   257   258   258   264   1,031   1,059 
Gross other real estate owned expenses  -   -   -   99   120   99   510 
Merger-related costs  -   -   -   -   -   -   473 
Other expense  1,810   1,819   1,797   1,619   1,483   7,045   6,709 
Total noninterest expense  11,803   11,871   11,902   11,965   12,172   47,541   48,137 
Income before income taxes  5,843   2,711   4,854   4,936   4,252   18,344   20,755 
Income taxes  995   371   690   769   709   2,825   3,387 
NET INCOME $4,848  $2,340  $4,164  $4,167  $3,543  $15,519  $17,368 
PTPP (1) $5,666  $4,945  $4,941  $4,800  $4,806  $20,352  $23,757 
 

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
  2024  2024  2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Per common share data                            
Net income per common share - basic $0.60  $0.29  $0.52  $0.52  $0.44  $1.93  $2.14 
Net income per common share - diluted $0.60  $0.29  $0.52  $0.51  $0.44  $1.92  $2.14 
Dividends declared per share $0.20  $0.20  $0.20  $0.20  $0.25  $0.80  $0.85 
Book value per share (period end) $26.08  $26.11  $25.63  $25.48  $25.41  $26.08  $25.41 
Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2) $20.88  $20.87  $20.37  $20.18  $20.10  $20.88  $20.10 
Dividends declared $1,616  $1,615  $1,613  $1,613  $2,023  $6,457  $6,864 
Dividend yield  2.84%  2.76%  3.34%  3.37%  3.06%  2.85%  2.63%
Dividend payout ratio  33.33%  69.02%  38.74%  38.71%  57.10%  41.61%  39.52%
Average shares outstanding - basic  8,071,905   8,071,032   8,067,144   8,091,203   8,093,478   8,075,300   8,103,230 
Average shares outstanding - diluted  8,092,357   8,086,872   8,072,499   8,096,317   8,116,261   8,086,098   8,126,013 
Period ending shares outstanding  8,073,708   8,071,032   8,067,144   8,067,144   8,095,252   8,073,708   8,095,252 
Selected ratios                            
Return on average assets (Annualized)  1.04%  0.50%  0.91%  0.92%  0.78%  0.84%  0.99%
Return on average equity (Annualized)  9.19%  4.45%  8.15%  8.16%  7.13%  7.48%  8.83%
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (3)  11.50%  5.58%  10.29%  10.30%  9.11%  9.41%  11.20%
Efficiency (4)  65.05%  67.93%  67.97%  68.68%  68.99%  67.38%  64.49%
Equity to assets at period end  11.36%  11.34%  11.31%  11.32%  11.28%  11.36%  11.28%
Noninterest expense to average assets  0.63%  0.66%  0.64%  0.66%  0.68%  2.58%  2.74%


(1) See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.
(2) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding.
(3) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity.
(4) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income.
 


  For the Three Months Ended  For the Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
Yields 2024  2024  2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Interest-earning assets:                            
Loans receivable (1)  6.12%  6.19%  6.27%  6.11%  6.01%  6.17%  5.82%
Investment securities (1) (2)  3.63%  3.62%  3.59%  3.52%  3.52%  3.61%  3.53%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks  4.23%  4.27%  4.59%  4.88%  3.71%  4.49%  3.82%
Total interest-earning assets  5.78%  5.84%  5.92%  5.77%  5.64%  5.83%  5.47%
Deposits:                            
Interest-bearing demand deposits  2.07%  2.16%  1.93%  1.86%  1.67%  2.01%  1.32%
Money market deposits  3.81%  3.93%  3.95%  3.81%  3.58%  3.88%  2.65%
Savings deposits  0.75%  0.71%  0.64%  0.58%  0.59%  0.67%  0.76%
Certificates of deposit  4.21%  4.49%  4.57%  4.06%  3.68%  4.33%  2.83%
Total interest-bearing deposits  3.05%  3.17%  3.15%  2.88%  2.56%  3.06%  1.92%
Non-Deposit Funding:                            
Borrowings  4.93%  5.54%  5.60%  5.61%  5.57%  5.45%  5.40%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3.21%  3.41%  3.45%  3.23%  2.96%  3.33%  2.28%
Cost of deposits  2.24%  2.33%  2.30%  2.08%  1.81%  2.24%  1.32%
Cost of funds  2.41%  2.58%  2.61%  2.42%  2.18%  2.51%  1.62%
Net interest margin (3)  3.56%  3.46%  3.51%  3.54%  3.63%  3.52%  3.97%


(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
 

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
Asset quality data 2024  2024  2024  2024  2023 
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                    
Nonperforming assets (1) $29,983  $30,078  $15,961  $10,831  $10,877 
Allowance for credit losses  22,447  $22,526  $21,795  $21,069  $21,693 
Allowance for credit losses/total loans  1.48%  1.50%  1.46%  1.41%  1.47%
Net charge-offs (recoveries):                    
Quarter-to-date $151  $1,382  $(29) $(68) $(117)
Year-to-date  1,436   1,285   (97)  (68)  (31)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:                    
Quarter-to-date  0.04%  0.36%  (0.01%)  (0.02%)  (0.03%)
Year-to-date  0.10%  0.11%  (0.01%)  (0.02%)  0.00%
Nonperforming loans/total loans  1.97%  2.00%  1.07%  0.73%  0.74%
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans  74.86%  74.89%  136.55%  194.52%  199.44%
Nonperforming assets/total assets  1.62%  1.62%  0.87%  0.60%  0.60%


(1) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans.
 

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended 
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited) December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
  2024  2024  2024  2024  2023 
Stockholders' equity $210,562  $210,705  $206,788  $205,575  $205,681 
Less goodwill and other intangibles  41,967   42,225   42,482   42,740   42,998 
Tangible common equity $168,595  $168,480  $164,306  $162,835  $162,683 
Shares outstanding  8,071,905   8,071,032   8,067,144   8,067,144   8,095,252 
Tangible book value per share $20.88  $20.87  $20.37  $20.18  $20.10 
 


Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended  For the Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
  2024  2024  2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Average stockholders' equity $209,864  $209,096  $205,379  $205,342  $197,208  $207,367  $196,602 
Less average goodwill and other intangibles  42,092   42,350   42,607   42,654   42,972   42,479   41,507 
Average tangible common equity $167,772  $166,746  $162,772  $162,688  $154,236  $164,888  $155,095 
Net income $4,848  $2,340  $4,164  $4,167  $3,543  $15,519  $17,368 
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)  11.50%  5.58%  10.29%  10.30%  9.11%  9.41%  11.20%
 


Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP) For the Three Months Ended  For the Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
  2024  2024  2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Net income $4,848  $2,340  $4,164  $4,167  $3,543  $15,519  $17,368 
Add income taxes  995   371   690   769   709   2,825   3,387 
Add provision for (recovery of) credit losses  (177)  2,234   87   (136)  554   2,008   3,002 
PTPP $5,666  $4,945  $4,941  $4,800  $4,806  $20,352  $23,757 
 

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2024  2023 
  Average      Average  Average      Average 
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable (1) $1,517,051  $23,308   6.12% $1,454,688  $22,027   6.01%
Investment securities (1) (2)  191,390   1,489   3.63%  193,289   1,455   3.52%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)  60,241   641   4.23%  64,989   608   3.71%
Total interest-earning assets  1,768,682   25,438   5.78%  1,712,966   24,090   5.64%
Noninterest-earning assets  88,205           82,364         
Total assets $1,856,887          $1,795,330         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $216,492  $1,126   2.07% $222,517  $935   1.67%
Money market deposits  393,298   3,768   3.81%  276,354   2,493   3.58%
Savings deposits  197,257   373   0.75%  211,997   317   0.59%
Certificates of deposit  313,582   3,315   4.21%  299,427   2,777   3.68%
Short-term borrowings  93,200   1,128   4.81%  144,344   2,013   5.53%
Other borrowings  11,690   173   5.89%  11,890   179   5.97%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,225,519   9,883   3.21%  1,166,529   8,714   2.96%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  404,428           422,151         
Other liabilities  17,076           9,442         
Stockholders' equity  209,864           197,208         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,856,887          $1,795,330         
Net interest income     $15,555          $15,376     
Interest rate spread (4)          2.57%          2.68%
Net interest margin 5)          3.56%          3.63%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities          144.32%          146.84%


(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $280 and $282 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
 


  For the Three Months Ended 
  December 31,  September 30, 
  2024  2024 
  Average      Average  Average      Average 
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable (1) $1,517,051  $23,308   6.12% $1,507,518  $23,441   6.19%
Investment securities (1) (2)  191,390   1,489   3.63%  191,748   1,490   3.62%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)  60,241   641   4.23%  63,580   682   4.27%
Total interest-earning assets  1,768,682   25,438   5.78%  1,762,846   25,613   5.84%
Noninterest-earning assets  88,205           88,644         
Total assets $1,856,887          $1,851,490         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $216,492  $1,126   2.07% $217,124  $1,181   2.16%
Money market deposits  393,298   3,768   3.81%  362,545   3,583   3.93%
Savings deposits  197,257   373   0.75%  198,775   357   0.71%
Certificates of deposit  313,582   3,315   4.21%  325,240   3,671   4.49%
Short-term borrowings  93,200   1,128   4.81%  113,812   1,575   5.51%
Other borrowings  11,690   173   5.89%  11,739   173   5.86%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,225,519   9,883   3.21%  1,229,235   10,540   3.41%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  404,428           396,456         
Other liabilities  17,076           16,703         
Stockholders' equity  209,864           209,096         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,856,887          $1,851,490         
Net interest income     $15,555          $15,073     
Interest rate spread (4)          2.57%          2.43%
Net interest margin (5)          3.56%          3.46%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities          144.32%          143.41%


(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $280 and $281 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
 


  For the Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2024  2023 
  Average      Average  Average      Average 
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable (1) $1,501,138  $92,566   6.17% $1,410,251  $81,963   5.82%
Investment securities (1) (2)  191,685   5,889   3.61%  193,816   5,807   3.53%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)  62,463   2,807   4.49%  66,295   2,531   3.82%
Total interest-earning assets  1,755,286   101,262   5.83%  1,670,362   90,301   5.47%
Noninterest-earning assets  88,358           88,553         
Total assets $1,843,644          $1,758,915         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $213,647  $4,293   2.01% $217,662  $2,870   1.32%
Money market deposits  348,065   13,498   3.88%  244,765   6,498   2.65%
Savings deposits  197,422   1,325   0.67%  253,962   1,925   0.76%
Certificates of deposit  326,559   14,147   4.33%  272,443   7,702   2.83%
Short-term borrowings  122,506   6,616   5.40%  101,088   5,386   5.33%
Other borrowings  11,765   703   5.98%  11,965   717   5.99%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,219,964   40,582   3.33%  1,101,885   25,098   2.28%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  399,430           449,102         
Other liabilities  16,883           11,326         
Stockholders' equity  207,367           196,602         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,843,644          $1,758,915         
Net interest income     $60,680          $65,203     
Interest rate spread (4)          2.50%          3.19%
Net interest margin (5)          3.52%          3.97%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities          143.88%          151.59%


(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $1,131 and $1,106 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
 