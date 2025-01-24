24th January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 23rd January 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,173 Lowest price per share (pence): 678.00 Highest price per share (pence): 692.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 682.8233

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,359,833 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,359,833 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 682.8233 10,173 678.00 692.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 23 January 2025 08:14:12 118 692.00 XLON 00319633119TRLO1 23 January 2025 08:49:31 82 691.00 XLON 00319647132TRLO1 23 January 2025 08:49:31 41 691.00 XLON 00319647133TRLO1 23 January 2025 09:04:38 58 691.00 XLON 00319654428TRLO1 23 January 2025 09:04:38 67 691.00 XLON 00319654429TRLO1 23 January 2025 09:04:38 17 687.00 XLON 00319654432TRLO1 23 January 2025 10:11:12 125 688.00 XLON 00319692470TRLO1 23 January 2025 10:11:12 125 688.00 XLON 00319692471TRLO1 23 January 2025 11:11:31 252 688.00 XLON 00319694395TRLO1 23 January 2025 11:19:26 292 688.00 XLON 00319694522TRLO1 23 January 2025 11:19:26 159 688.00 XLON 00319694523TRLO1 23 January 2025 11:31:07 54 687.00 XLON 00319694906TRLO1 23 January 2025 11:31:07 31 687.00 XLON 00319694907TRLO1 23 January 2025 11:31:07 42 687.00 XLON 00319694908TRLO1 23 January 2025 11:38:00 44 687.00 XLON 00319695051TRLO1 23 January 2025 11:38:00 85 687.00 XLON 00319695052TRLO1 23 January 2025 11:59:06 17 687.00 XLON 00319695472TRLO1 23 January 2025 11:59:06 85 687.00 XLON 00319695473TRLO1 23 January 2025 11:59:06 25 687.00 XLON 00319695474TRLO1 23 January 2025 11:59:11 4 684.00 XLON 00319695478TRLO1 23 January 2025 11:59:11 5 684.00 XLON 00319695479TRLO1 23 January 2025 11:59:50 1 684.00 XLON 00319695496TRLO1 23 January 2025 11:59:58 244 684.00 XLON 00319695517TRLO1 23 January 2025 12:01:12 121 683.00 XLON 00319695577TRLO1 23 January 2025 12:01:12 58 683.00 XLON 00319695578TRLO1 23 January 2025 12:17:29 36 685.00 XLON 00319695990TRLO1 23 January 2025 12:17:29 30 685.00 XLON 00319695991TRLO1 23 January 2025 12:17:29 32 685.00 XLON 00319695992TRLO1 23 January 2025 12:44:22 118 684.00 XLON 00319696795TRLO1 23 January 2025 12:44:22 117 684.00 XLON 00319696796TRLO1 23 January 2025 12:44:22 117 684.00 XLON 00319696797TRLO1 23 January 2025 12:44:22 19 684.00 XLON 00319696798TRLO1 23 January 2025 12:44:22 99 684.00 XLON 00319696799TRLO1 23 January 2025 12:44:22 117 684.00 XLON 00319696800TRLO1 23 January 2025 12:44:22 204 682.00 XLON 00319696801TRLO1 23 January 2025 12:59:55 85 682.00 XLON 00319697781TRLO1 23 January 2025 13:07:28 37 682.00 XLON 00319698116TRLO1 23 January 2025 13:07:28 85 682.00 XLON 00319698117TRLO1 23 January 2025 13:51:53 128 680.00 XLON 00319701128TRLO1 23 January 2025 13:51:54 126 679.00 XLON 00319701129TRLO1 23 January 2025 13:52:14 128 681.00 XLON 00319701148TRLO1 23 January 2025 13:52:14 254 681.00 XLON 00319701149TRLO1 23 January 2025 13:52:15 143 680.00 XLON 00319701150TRLO1 23 January 2025 13:52:48 123 681.00 XLON 00319701156TRLO1 23 January 2025 13:52:48 1,227 682.00 XLON 00319701157TRLO1 23 January 2025 13:53:06 122 680.00 XLON 00319701166TRLO1 23 January 2025 13:53:06 243 680.00 XLON 00319701167TRLO1 23 January 2025 13:53:36 86 679.00 XLON 00319701250TRLO1 23 January 2025 13:56:42 40 679.00 XLON 00319701442TRLO1 23 January 2025 13:56:42 86 679.00 XLON 00319701443TRLO1 23 January 2025 14:15:25 120 678.00 XLON 00319702912TRLO1 23 January 2025 14:15:25 11 678.00 XLON 00319702913TRLO1 23 January 2025 14:15:25 109 678.00 XLON 00319702914TRLO1 23 January 2025 14:15:39 245 680.00 XLON 00319702936TRLO1 23 January 2025 14:41:13 128 679.00 XLON 00319707023TRLO1 23 January 2025 14:41:13 128 679.00 XLON 00319707024TRLO1 23 January 2025 14:41:13 10 679.00 XLON 00319707025TRLO1 23 January 2025 14:41:13 117 679.00 XLON 00319707026TRLO1 23 January 2025 14:44:51 60 678.00 XLON 00319707413TRLO1 23 January 2025 15:47:14 240 679.00 XLON 00319711565TRLO1 23 January 2025 15:48:54 214 679.00 XLON 00319711686TRLO1 23 January 2025 15:48:54 23 679.00 XLON 00319711687TRLO1 23 January 2025 15:53:03 74 680.00 XLON 00319711935TRLO1 23 January 2025 15:53:03 117 680.00 XLON 00319711936TRLO1 23 January 2025 15:58:07 92 679.00 XLON 00319712455TRLO1 23 January 2025 16:16:52 274 682.00 XLON 00319713699TRLO1 23 January 2025 16:16:52 35 682.00 XLON 00319713700TRLO1 23 January 2025 16:16:52 79 682.00 XLON 00319713701TRLO1 23 January 2025 16:16:52 82 682.00 XLON 00319713702TRLO1 23 January 2025 16:16:52 390 682.00 XLON 00319713703TRLO1 23 January 2025 16:16:52 89 682.00 XLON 00319713704TRLO1 23 January 2025 16:16:52 280 683.00 XLON 00319713705TRLO1 23 January 2025 16:16:52 75 683.00 XLON 00319713706TRLO1 23 January 2025 16:18:24 41 684.00 XLON 00319713890TRLO1 23 January 2025 16:18:24 81 684.00 XLON 00319713891TRLO1 23 January 2025 16:18:24 309 684.00 XLON 00319713892TRLO1 23 January 2025 16:18:24 390 684.00 XLON 00319713893TRLO1 23 January 2025 16:18:24 80 684.00 XLON 00319713894TRLO1 23 January 2025 16:18:24 326 684.00 XLON 00319713895TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970