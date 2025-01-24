Nutritional Lipids Market Global Market Outlook to 2030: Role of Nutritional Lipids in Improving Mental Health Providing Further Scope for Growth - A Projected US$24 Billion Market by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutritional Lipids Market - Types, Sources, Forms and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This global report on Lipid Nutrition (Nutritional Lipids) analyzes the market based on product type, source, form and application. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

The global demand for Lipid Nutrition (Nutritional Lipids) was estimated at US$14.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to exhibit a 2024-2030 CAGR of 9.1% in reaching a projected US$24 billion by 2030.

The worldwide demand for Lipid Nutrition is poised to post a robust growth over the analysis period owing to several reasons, including the rise in obesity and cardiovascular disease incidence, increasing knowledge of nutritious and practical foods that enhances the gut health & muscle growth, growth of the nutraceutical sector, growing need for infant formula and rising population of aged.

Nutritional Lipids Regional Market Analysis

The Nutritional Lipids market is dominated by North America with a share of 35% in 2024, owing to existing well-established health and wellness products, high degree of consumer health consciousness, a thriving dietary supplement sector, an increasing demand for functional foods especially Omega-3 fatty acids, which are rich in lipids and have become increasingly popular because of their proven advantages for heart health and cognitive function.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region globally with a CAGR of 11.4% during 2024-2030 due to the rising of the middle class, rising disposable income, greater consumer knowledge of dietary supplements, the expansion of the dietary supplement & pharmaceutical industries, increased prevalence of chronic conditions, such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease.

Nutritional Lipids Market Analysis by Product Type

Based on the Type of Lipid Nutrition, Omega-3 segment is expected to lead the market with largest share of 37.9% in 2024. The major reasons for this comprise the numerous health benefits offered, including reducing inflammation, improving heart health, improving cognitive function, mitigating the risk of heart disease and managing rheumatoid arthritis.

However, Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs) is anticipated to be the fastest growing type in the global market for Lipid Nutrition, owing to more usage of MCTs in diets than traditional fats, which will boost consumer demand for the product.

Nutritional Lipids Market Analysis by Application

Worldwide, Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals hold the largest share of 56% in the global demand for Nutritional Lipids. There are many reasons to support the growth of Dietary Supplements in the market, which include an expanding population requiring more supplements and customers turning to nutritional lipids to lead healthier lifestyles and save on medical costs.

However, Animal Feed is likely to be the fastest growing application for Nutritional Lipids due the greater penetration of animal nutrition products that are supported by an increase in pet ownership, immune system improvement, reduced inflammation and good skin. Lipid nutrition products, such as Omega-3 and Omega-6 are added to Animal Feed to improve overall health and livestock productivity.

Nutritional Lipids Market Analysis by Source

Plant-based Nutritional Lipids are expected to be the largest and fastest growing during the analysis period, owing to the rising health consciousness among customers, the growing number of vegetarians, the accessibility of raw materials and plant sources' high concentration of important lipids.

Nutritional Lipids Market Analysis by Form

By form, Liquid Nutritional Lipids are anticipated to corner a larger share in the global market than Powder form. Major factors for this include utilization of liquid lipids in the development of soft gel capsules, ease of intake and lack of costly processing, because of which this form would also likely record the fastest growth over the analysis period.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Part A: Global Market Perspective

1. Introduction

Product Outline Nutritional Lipids Defined Origin of Lipids Different Classes of Lipids

Triglycerides

Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs)

Phospholipids

Sterols

Cholesterol Different Forms of Lipids Functions of Lipids Nutritional Lipids for Animals Forms of Nutritional Lipids

Animal Source

Plant Source Lipids and Diseases



2. Key Market Trends

Health and Wellness: The New Mantras Driving Demand for Nutritional Lipids

Nutritional Lipids Recognized to Enhance Health Benefits of Functional & Regular Foods

Role of Nutritional Lipids in Improving Mental Health Providing Further Scope for Growth

Novel Techniques Being Applied for Maintaining and Enhancing Quality of Nutritional Lipids

Animal Nutrition Applications of Nutritional Lipids Propelling Demand

3. Key Market Players

Aker BioMarine AS

Archer Daniels Midland Co

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

Cellana, Inc.

Clover Corp

Corbion NV

Connoils

Croda International

Cytiva

Evonik Industries

FrieslandCampina Domo

GC Rieber Oil AS

International Flavours & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

Kerry Group

Koninklijke DSM

Lonza Group

Nippon Fine Chemicals Co.

Merck KGA

Nestle

Nordic Naturals

Now Foods

Omega-3 Innovations

Omega Protein Corporation

Pelagia

Pharm Marine

Polaris Nutritional Lipids

Precision NanoSystems

Royal Canin

Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co. Ltd.

Solutex GC S.L.

Stepan Company

4. Key Business & Product Trends

Cellana and PhytoSmart Announce their Merger

dsm-firmenich Introduces Life'sDHA B54-0100, a DHA Algal Oil with Rich Sensory Appeal, This Launch Expands the Brand Life's Portfolio

Cytiva Introduces an Innovation, Advanced RNA Delivery LNP Kit for Nanoassemblr Ignite

NOW Launches New Innovations Namely, Omega-3 Gummy Chews and Gaming Performance Supplement, Amongst Other Innovations

Nestle Addresses the Needs of Motherhood, with Launch of New Products that Support Maternal Health Under Materna Brand

GC Rieber VivoMega Disclosed the Completion of its $75m Facility Expansion

CoreFX Ingredients Acquires Connoils and Amplifies their Portfolio

5. Global Market Overview

Global Nutritional Lipids Market Overview by Product Type Nutritional Lipids Type Market Overview by Global Region Long Chain Triglycerides (LCTs) Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs) Omega-3 Omega-6 Omega-9

Global Nutritional Lipids Market Overview by Source Nutritional Lipids Source Market Overview by Global Region Animal Plant

Global Nutritional Lipids Market Overview by Form Nutritional Lipids Form Market Overview by Global Region Liquid Powder

Global Nutritional Lipids Market Overview by Application Nutritional Lipids Applications Market Overview by Global Region Animal Feed Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals Food Fortification Infant Formula Pharmaceuticals



Part B: Regional Market Perspective

Part C: Guide to the Industry

Part D: Annexure

