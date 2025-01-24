CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2024 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIB Marine”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2024. Earnings for the year are up $4.6 million compared to 2023, the Company redeemed the remainder of its Preferred Stock during the fourth quarter, the net interest margin has improved from the last quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, and the Mortgage Division had its best year since 2021.

Net income allocated to common shareholders for the year was $5.8 million, or $4.32 basic and $3.38 diluted earnings per share, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.66 basic and $0.49 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2023. Excluding the effects of the non-recurring sale-leaseback transaction gain on sale reported in the second quarter of 2024, net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $2.5 million, or $1.87 basic and $1.46 diluted earnings per share.

Financial highlights for the quarter and year include:

Net interest margins (NIM) have generally trended up over the course the year. The Company’s NIM also showed an upward trend through most of 2024, starting at 2.29% in the first quarter and climbing to 2.55% in the third quarter. The NIM had a slight decline to 2.44% in the fourth quarter, mainly due to an accrued interest charge-off related to a $2.5 million non-accrual loan and volatility in the net interest margin caused by Fed rate changes. Net interest income declined in 2024 primarily due to cost of funds pressure compared to 2023, with the cost of interest-bearing liabilities up 102 basis points for the year due to the high level of bank deposit rates and competition.

Loan portfolio balances decreased $25 million over the year due to high loan rates and the Company’s balance sheet management strategy in support of the redemption of the remaining preferred stock. With the preferred stock redemptions completed we plan to resume growing the loan portfolio in 2025. Deposits decreased $35 million for the year due primarily to declines in our money market savings accounts reflecting rate cuts in the latter half of the year and increased demand for time deposits.

As of December 31, 2024, non-performing assets, OREO, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans ratios were 0.98% and 0.81%, respectively, compared to 0.90% and 0.50%, respectively, on December 31, 2023. The primary reason for the increase in the ratios over the time-period is due to three non-accrual credit relationships with borrowers in or related to the transportation industry. One of the non-accrual loans is a loan that was reported as 90 plus days and still accruing in the third quarter of 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) to loans was 1.26% compared to 1.27% on December 31, 2023. Over the course of 2023 and 2024, forecasts for gross domestic product and unemployment generally improved while certain qualitative factors related to loan performance deteriorated, as reflected in the increase in our asset quality ratios discussed above.

For the year ending December 31, 2024, Banking Division net income was $6.5 million, which is up from $2.3 million for the same period in 2023. Excluding the sale-leaseback gain on sale, Banking Division net income for 2024 was $3.2 million. Improvements were the result of cost save initiatives, improving the trend in the net interest margin over the course of the year, and adjustments in the provision for credit losses on loans. The Mortgage Division improved to a $0.1 million net loss compared to $0.7 million net loss in 2023, the result of cost save initiatives while maintaining loan production levels similar to those in 2023, despite the continued challenges of high mortgage rates and housing affordability.



Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine’s President and CEO, commented, “During 2024, we were able to improve our operating results, redeem the remaining preferred stock and commence improvements on NIM. Cost controls resulted in reduced staffing at the Mortgage Division and helped it turn out its best operating results over the last three years, in a very challenging operating environment. We also reduced our portfolio loan growth during 2024, but with the preferred stock redemption completed we have begun to rebuild our commercial client pipelines with a keen focus on net interest margin contributions and concentration risks. While recent federal funds rate reductions and a positively sloped yield curve are welcome, they can create some short term ‘bumpy’ outcomes for the NIM, an area of significant focus for us in 2024.”

He concluded, “We can’t overstate the significance of the final preferred stock redemption. We have simplified our capital structure and eliminated the potentially dilutive impact on our common stock, while improving our book value. Our focus for 2025 is earnings, efficiency and building a brighter future for the organization and its shareholders.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in nine states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;

economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;

the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and

the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data At or for the Quarters Ended 12 Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Selected Statement of Operations Data: Interest and dividend income $ 11,408 $ 12,283 $ 12,052 $ 11,801 $ 11,328 $ 47,544 $ 39,069 Interest expense 6,259 6,707 6,897 6,840 6,190 26,703 17,614 Net interest income 5,149 5,576 5,155 4,961 5,138 20,841 21,455 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (332) (113) 10 (28) 135 (463) (92) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 5,481 5,689 5,145 4,989 5,003 21,304 21,547 Noninterest income (1) 1,724 2,897 6,904 1,627 1,824 13,152 8,900 Noninterest expense 6,678 7,163 6,904 6,421 6,669 27,166 27,938 Income before income taxes 527 1,423 5,145 195 158 7,290 2,509 Income tax expense 123 347 1,361 17 1,050 1,848 1,629 Net income (loss) $ 404 $ 1,076 $ 3,784 $ 178 $ (892) $ 5,442 $ 880 Common Share Data: Basic net income (loss) per share (2) $ 0.60 $ 0.79 $ 2.79 $ 0.13 $ (0.67) $ 4.32 $ 0.66 Diluted net income (loss) per share (2) 0.54 0.59 2.06 0.10 (0.67) 3.38 0.49 Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tangible book value per share (3) 57.37 57.80 55.36 52.59 53.35 57.37 53.35 Book value per share (3) 57.42 56.06 53.61 50.84 51.58 57.42 51.58 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 1,357,737 1,357,259 1,356,255 1,341,181 1,334,163 1,352,585 1,324,131 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 1,507,344 1,833,586 1,833,881 1,820,498 1,813,207 1,729,521 1,811,975 Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 866,474 $ 888,283 $ 901,634 $ 897,595 $ 899,060 $ 866,474 $ 899,060 Loans 697,093 707,310 719,129 736,019 722,084 697,093 722,084 Allowance for credit losses on loans (8,790) (8,973) (9,083) (9,087) (9,136) (8,790) (9,136) Investment securities 120,339 120,349 123,814 119,300 131,529 120,339 131,529 Deposits 692,378 747,168 768,984 772,377 727,565 692,378 727,565 Borrowings 81,735 33,583 28,222 32,120 76,956 81,735 76,956 Stockholders’ equity 77,961 92,358 89,008 85,091 85,075 77,961 85,075 Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (4) 2.44% 2.55% 2.38% 2.29% 2.41% 2.42% 2.72% Net interest spread (5) 1.74% 1.80% 1.71% 1.63% 1.79% 1.72% 2.18% Noninterest income to average assets (6) 0.82% 1.25% 3.09% 0.73% 0.78% 1.48% 1.08% Noninterest expense to average assets 3.06% 3.17% 3.09% 2.87% 3.00% 3.05% 3.40% Efficiency ratio (7) 96.17% 85.32% 57.19% 97.20% 97.13% 79.86% 92.13% Earnings (loss) on average assets (8) 0.19% 0.48% 1.69% 0.08% -0.40 0.61% 0.11% Earnings (loss) on average equity (9) 1.94% 4.71% 17.92% 0.84% -4.21 6.33% 1.05% Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to loans (10) 0.81% 0.44% 0.47% 0.48% 0.50% 0.81% 0.50% Nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans 1.19% 1.62% 1.38% 1.04% 1.07% 1.19% 1.07% Nonaccrual loans, OREO, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets 0.98% 1.32% 1.14% 0.89% 0.90% 0.98% 0.90% Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (10) 1.26% 1.27% 1.26% 1.23% 1.27% 1.26% 1.27% Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (10) 105.95% 82.53% 91.24% 118.77% 118.59% 105.95% 118.59% Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans (10) -0.01% -0.01% 0.03% 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% -0.01% Capital Ratios: Total equity to total assets 9.00% 10.40% 9.87% 9.48% 9.46% 9.00% 9.46% Total risk-based capital ratio 13.02% 14.54% 13.90% 13.07% 13.24% 13.02% 13.24% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.33% 11.89% 11.27% 10.48% 10.62% 10.33% 10.62% Leverage capital ratio 8.14% 9.30% 8.93% 8.50% 8.62% 8.14% 8.62% Other Data: Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 165 170 172 177 193 165 193 Number of banking facilities 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 (1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities. (2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.4 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 (3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards. (4) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. (5) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities. (7) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities. (8) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets. (9) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders’ equity. (10) Excludes loans held for sale.





CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 6,748 $ 13,814 $ 10,690 $ 7,727 $ 9,491 Reverse repurchase agreements - - - - - Securities available for sale 118,206 118,145 121,687 117,160 129,370 Equity securities at fair value 2,133 2,204 2,127 2,140 2,159 Loans held for sale 13,291 19,472 17,897 8,048 9,209 Loans 697,093 707,310 719,129 736,019 722,084 Allowance for credit losses on loans (8,790) (8,973) (9,083) (9,087) (9,136) Net loans 688,303 698,337 710,046 726,932 712,948 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 2,607 2,238 2,238 2,328 2,709 Premises and equipment, net 1,570 1,526 1,569 3,550 3,602 Accrued interest receivable 2,651 2,926 3,230 3,271 2,983 Deferred tax assets, net 12,955 12,796 14,840 14,849 14,753 Other real estate owned, net 200 211 283 375 375 Bank owned life insurance 6,437 6,388 6,340 6,291 6,247 Goodwill and other intangible assets 64 64 64 64 64 Other assets 11,309 10,162 10,623 4,860 5,150 Total assets $ 866,474 $ 888,283 $ 901,634 $ 897,595 $ 899,060 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 86,886 $ 95,471 $ 95,457 $ 87,621 $ 89,025 Interest-bearing demand 84,833 90,095 86,728 92,092 90,232 Savings 224,960 234,969 244,595 261,998 256,059 Time 295,699 326,633 342,204 330,666 292,249 Total deposits 692,378 747,168 768,984 772,377 727,565 Short-term borrowings 71,973 23,829 18,477 22,383 67,227 Long-term borrowings 9,762 9,754 9,745 9,737 9,729 Accrued interest payable 1,911 2,101 2,145 1,982 1,883 Other liabilities 12,489 13,073 13,275 6,025 7,581 Total liabilities 788,513 795,925 812,626 812,504 813,985 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at December 31, 2023; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 14,633 shares of series A and 1,610 shares of series B; convertible; $16.2 million aggregate liquidation preference - 13,806 13,806 13,806 13,806 Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,372,642 and 1,349,392 issued shares; 1,358,573 and 1,335,323 outstanding shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (1) 1,372 1,372 1,372 1,369 1,349 Capital surplus 181,708 181,603 181,486 181,380 181,282 Accumulated deficit (99,487) (100,297) (101,373) (105,157) (105,335) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (5,098) (3,592) (5,749) (5,773) (5,493) Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (2) (534) (534) (534) (534) (534) Total stockholders’ equity 77,961 92,358 89,008 85,091 85,075 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 866,474 $ 888,283 $ 901,634 $ 897,595 $ 899,060 (1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 42,259 shares and 49,308 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.





CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) At or for the Quarters Ended 12 Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Loans $ 9,999 $ 10,573 $ 10,582 $ 10,394 $ 9,752 $ 41,548 $ 33,533 Loans held for sale 215 300 213 142 200 870 666 Securities 1,151 1,183 1,217 1,231 1,330 4,782 4,478 Other investments 43 227 40 34 46 344 392 Total interest income 11,408 12,283 12,052 11,801 11,328 47,544 39,069 Interest Expense Deposits 5,638 6,354 6,466 6,227 5,071 24,685 14,429 Short-term borrowings 500 232 310 493 998 1,535 2,702 Long-term borrowings 121 121 121 120 121 483 483 Total interest expense 6,259 6,707 6,897 6,840 6,190 26,703 17,614 Net interest income 5,149 5,576 5,155 4,961 5,138 20,841 21,455 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (332) (113) 10 (28) 135 (463) (92) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 5,481 5,689 5,145 4,989 5,003 21,304 21,547 Noninterest Income Deposit service charges 55 63 67 66 74 251 330 Other service fees (5) (5) 1 (5) 3 (14) 36 Mortgage banking revenue, net 1,564 2,264 2,166 1,209 1,397 7,203 6,025 Other income 192 150 273 163 165 778 578 Net gains on sale of securities available for sale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities (71) 78 (14) (18) 96 (25) 30 Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans 0 420 0 202 0 622 151 Net gains on sale of assets and (writedowns) (11) (73) 4,411 10 89 4,337 1,750 Total noninterest income 1,724 2,897 6,904 1,627 1,824 13,152 8,900 Noninterest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 4,344 4,852 4,700 4,289 4,369 18,185 18,651 Equipment 467 504 457 462 493 1,890 1,956 Occupancy and premises 500 495 391 436 415 1,822 1,747 Data Processing 220 243 208 212 224 883 889 Federal deposit insurance 144 182 219 199 170 744 530 Professional services 240 254 219 199 243 912 1,109 Telephone and data communication 74 51 51 56 66 232 240 Insurance 71 78 80 81 79 310 317 Other expense 618 504 579 487 610 2,188 2,499 Total noninterest expense 6,678 7,163 6,904 6,421 6,669 27,166 27,938 Income from operations before income taxes 527 1,423 5,145 195 158 7,290 2,509 Income tax expense 123 347 1,361 17 1,050 1,848 1,629 Net income (loss) 404 1,076 3,784 178 (892) 5,442 880 Preferred stock dividend 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Discount from repurchase of preferred stock 406 0 0 0 0 406 0 Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $ 810 $ 1,076 $ 3,784 $ 178 $ (892) $ 5,848 $ 880



