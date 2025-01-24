DIDWW extends A2P SMS service to include the USA, Ukraine and Cyprus

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a global provider of premium quality VoIP communications and SIP trunking services to operators and businesses all over the world, has further expanded the coverage of its A2P SMS service by adding the USA, Ukraine and Cyprus. An A2P SMS service enables organizations to instantly reach customers with secure and personalized messages, driving results and brand loyalty.

The new additions will enable DIDWW to offer its customers further opportunities to send SMS messages with a guaranteed sender ID that matches their brand identity, resulting in increased company recognition and customer engagement. By expanding into these three new regions, DIDWW is tapping into significant markets, providing businesses with the potential to enhance their global communication strategies.

The DIDWW SMS service is designed to manage large volumes of messages and ensure high delivery rates. With cutting-edge global infrastructure, the carrier provides high-quality SMS services by optimizing message deliverability, reducing delays and minimizing message failures. To ensure maximum security and privacy for its customers, the DIDWW platform employs robust security measures that guarantee the protection of all sensitive customer data. In addition, organizations can use the DIDWW SMS Campaign Tool in the DIDWW User Panel as well as the Outbound SMS API to leverage this service for creating, managing and tracking all of their A2P messaging campaigns.

“We are proud to expand our A2P SMS service to the USA, Ukraine and Cyprus,” commented Tadas Urbietis, Carrier Relations Manager at DIDWW. “This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to offering reliable and efficient messaging solutions to businesses around the world as part of our extensive range of communication services.”

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunications and business professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers , two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a highly scalable cloud PBX phone.systems™ , and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators and enterprises worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

Press Contact:

Vilija Simkiene

Marketing Department

vilija.s@didww.com

+1 (212) 461 1854

www.didww.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b9a4952-3fa5-4eed-81a2-820e1709d081