2025 Assessment of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Industry: Discover Key Trends Driving Market Growth and Uncover the Strategies of Leading Players

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Buy Now Pay Later market report covers market characteristics, size & growth, segmentation, regional & country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.







The buy now pay later market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $231.51 billion in 2024 to $343.52 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to e-commerce growth and online shopping trends, consumer demand for flexible payment options, rise of digital wallets and mobile payments, increase in millennial and gen z consumer base, competition among payment service providers.



The buy now pay later market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.43 trillion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of BNPL services to physical retail, growth in cross-border e-commerce, adoption by traditional retailers, emphasis on responsible lending and consumer protection, rise of embedded finance and BNPL as a service. Major trends in the forecast period include integration with point-of-sale systems, personalization of BNPL offers, collaboration between BNPL providers and merchants, integration with loyalty programs, regulatory developments in the BNPL space.



The growing adoption of online payment methods is anticipated to drive the expansion of the buy-now-pay-later market in the future. An increase in the growth of E-commerce is expected to propel the growth of the buy now pay later market going forward.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the buy-now-pay-later market. Major market players are concentrating on offering customers cutting-edge digital services to sustain their position in the buy-now-pay-later market. Major companies operating in the buy now pay later market are developing innovative solutions to sustain their position in the BNPL market such as the Galileo Buy Now, Pay Later solution.



North America was the largest region in the buy now, pay later market n 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the buy now pay later market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the buy now pay later market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Channel: Online; POS

2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises; Small & Medium Enterprises

3) By End Use: Consumer Electronics; Fashion & Garment; Healthcare; Leisure & Entertainment; Retail; Others End-User



Subsegments:



1) By Online: E-commerce Platforms; Mobile Apps; Online Marketplaces

2) By Point of Sale (POS): In-store Retail; Restaurant & Hospitality; Service-Based Businesses



Key Companies Profiled in the BNPL Market: Paytm Postpaid; PayPal Holdings Inc.; Affirm Inc.; Klarna Inc.; Splitit Ltd.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $343.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1430 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 43.1% Regions Covered Global

The major companies featured in this Buy Now Pay Later market report include:

Paytm Postpaid

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Affirm Inc.

Klarna Inc.

Splitit Ltd.

Sezzle Inc.

Perpay Inc.

Openpay

Quadpay Inc.

LatitudePay

Laybuy Group Holdings Limited

Payl8r (Social Money Ltd.)

ePayLater

Zest Money

Lazypay

Afterpay Ltd.

Zip Co Ltd.

FuturePay Inc.

Bread Finance

PayBright

Zebit Inc.

Uplift

ViaBill

Sunbit

Katapult

Credova

Acima Credit

Progressive Leasing

Flexiti Financial

LendCare

PayTomorrow

Payzer

QuickFee

SmartPay Leasing

SplitPay

Zibby

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b7xvv3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment