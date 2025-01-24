Blockchain in Retail Industry Trends and Competitive Intelligence, 2025-2034 - IBM, SAP, Oracle, Bitfury Group, and Auxesis Services & Technologies Lead the Competition

Revenues are Forecast to Reach $63.51 Billion by 2029, Growing at a CAGR of 84.9%

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain in Retail Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Blockchain in Retail market report covers market characteristics, size & growth, segmentation, regional & country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The blockchain in retail market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $2.92 billion in 2024 to $5.43 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 86.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to supply chain transparency, streamlined payments and transactions, smart contracts adoption, efficient inventory management, cross-border transactions.

The blockchain in retail market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $63.51 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 84.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to enhanced product traceability, cross-industry collaboration, decentralized identity verification, tokenization of assets, regulatory compliance. Major trends in the forecast period include blockchain-based digital marketplaces, integration with artificial intelligence, enhanced data security measures, blockchain-based voting systems, cross-industry collaborations.

North America was the largest region in the blockchain in retail market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the blockchain in retail market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the blockchain in retail market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Platform or Solutions; Services
2) By Providers: Application Providers; Middleware Providers; Infrastructure Providers
3) By Application: Compliance Management; Identity Management; Loyalty & Rewards Management; Payments; Smart Contracts; Supply Chain Management; Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Platform or Solutions: Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS); Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT); Smart Contracts; Identity Management Solutions; Payment & Settlement Solutions
2) By Services: Consulting Services; Integration Services; Managed Services; Support & Maintenance Services

Key Companies Profiled in the Blockchain in Retail Market: International Business Machines Corporation; SAP SE; Oracle Corporation; Bitfury Group Limited; Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages200
Forecast Period2025-2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$5.43 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029$63.51 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate84.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

The major companies featured in this Blockchain in Retail market report include:

  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Bitfury Group Limited
  • Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd.
  • Walmart Inc.
  • Target Corporation
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  • Overstock.com Inc.
  • Blockverify Limited
  • Amazon Web Services Inc.
  • Chronicled Inc.
  • Coinfirm Limited
  • The De Beers Group
  • Everledger Limited
  • Filament, Inc.
  • Fluent Inc.
  • Loyyal Corporation
  • modum.io AG
  • Provenance Limited
  • Ripe Technology Inc.
  • Skuchain Inc.
  • Sweetbridge Inc.
  • Taeltech Pte. Ltd.
  • TE-FOOD International GmbH
  • VeChain Foundation San Marino S.r.l.
  • Ambrosus Technologies GmbH
  • ARCNET Corp.
  • Block Array LLC
  • Chainvine Limited
  • OriginTrail d.o.o.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vd8h75

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Blockchain in Retail Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Blockchain
                            
                            
                                Blockchain in Retail
                            
                            
                                Mobile Wallet
                            
                            
                                Retail
                            
                            
                                Retail Blockchain
                            
                            
                                Small and Medium Enterprise
                            
                            
                                Wholesale
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data