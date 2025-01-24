South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results

LUBBOCK, Texas, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $16.5 million, compared to $11.2 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.96, compared to $0.66 for the third quarter of 2024 and $0.61 for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Average cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 229 basis points, compared to 247 basis points for the third quarter of 2024 and 224 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.75% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.65% for the third quarter of 2024 and 3.52% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1.53% annualized, compared to 1.05% annualized for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.99% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $25.40 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $25.75 as of September 30, 2024 and $23.47 as of December 31, 2023.
  • The consolidated total risk-based capital ratio, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and tier 1 leverage ratio at December 31, 2023 were 16.74%, 12.41%, and 11.33%, respectively. These ratios significantly exceeded the minimum regulatory levels necessary to be deemed “well-capitalized”.

Full Year 2024 Highlights

  • Full year net income of $49.7 million in 2024, compared to $62.7 million in 2023.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $2.92 in 2024, compared to $3.62 in 2023.
  • The Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Windmark Insurance Agency, Inc. (“Windmark”), was sold in the second quarter of 2023 for $36.1 million, resulting in a gain, net of related charges and taxes, of $22.9 million or $1.32 of diluted earnings per share.
  • Loans held for investment grew $40.9 million, or 1.4%, during 2024.
  • Total assets were $4.23 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $4.20 billion at December 31, 2023.
  • Return on average assets of 1.17% for the full year 2024, compared to 1.54% for 2023.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very proud of our performance this past year as we successfully navigated a challenging environment with a focus on delivering strong financial results. We tightly managed our liquidity to optimize our profitability and return metrics while maintaining our conservative approach to underwriting and risk management. We have also managed the anticipated decline in our indirect auto portfolio as well as a heightened level of loan payoffs and paydowns that has obscured the strong, underlying loan production that has built through the year. Importantly, we are seeing a growing level of optimism across our customer base that is translating into the strongest new business production pipeline that we have seen in more than two years. This bodes positively for the year ahead where we expect to deliver low to mid-single digit loan growth for the full year 2025. Additionally, we are seeing deposit pricing fall across our markets which contributed to our strong margin expansion in the fourth quarter.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $38.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $37.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $35.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.75% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.65% for the third quarter of 2024 and 3.52% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The average yield on loans was 6.69% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 6.68% for the third quarter of 2024 and 6.29% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The average cost of deposits was 229 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024, which is 18 basis points lower than the third quarter of 2024 and 5 basis points higher than the fourth quarter of 2023.

Interest income was $61.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $61.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $57.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Interest income decreased $316 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024 from the third quarter of 2024, which was primarily comprised of a decrease of $243 thousand in loan interest income. The decline in loan interest income was due primarily to a decrease in average loans of $20.2 million. Interest income increased $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase of average loans of $30.5 million and higher loan interest rates during the period, resulting in growth of $3.4 million in loan interest income.

Interest expense was $22.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $24.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $22.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Interest expense decreased $1.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 and increased $702 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The $1.6 million decrease was primarily as a result of a 24 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The $702 thousand increase was primarily a result of growth in average interest-bearing deposits of $136.0 million.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $13.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $10.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase from the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase of $3.1 million in mortgage banking revenues, mainly from an increase of $3.5 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value increased in the fourth quarter of 2024. This growth was partially offset by approximately $700 thousand in insurance proceeds received for property damage in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase of $3.3 million in mortgage banking activities revenue mainly from a rise of $3.0 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value increased in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense was $29.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $33.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $30.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The $3.2 million decrease from the third quarter of 2024 was largely the result of a decline of $1.4 million in personnel expenses, primarily from decreased health insurance costs of $668 thousand, as annual rebates were received in the fourth quarter, and a reduction of $400 thousand in mortgage commissions as mortgage activity slowed in the fourth quarter. There were also decreases in net occupancy expense, professional service expenses, and the ineffectiveness related to fair value hedges on municipal securities. The decrease in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was largely the result of a decrease of $593 thousand in personnel expenses, related to the decline in health insurance costs previously noted.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $3.06 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to $3.04 billion as of September 30, 2024 and $3.01 billion as of December 31, 2023. The $17.7 million, or 2.3% annualized, increase during the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 occurred primarily as a result of organic loan growth experienced in commercial owner-occupied real estate loans. As of December 31, 2024, loans held for investment increased $40.9 million, or 1.4%, from December 31, 2023, primarily attributable to organic loan growth, occurring mainly in multi-family property loans, direct-energy loans, commercial owner-occupied real estate loans, and single-family property loans, partially offset by decreases in consumer auto loans and construction, land, and development loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.62 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to $3.72 billion as of September 30, 2024 and $3.63 billion as of December 31, 2023. Deposits decreased by $94.8 million, or 2.6%, in the fourth quarter of 2024 from September 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, deposits were essentially unchanged, from December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $935.5 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $998.5 million as of September 30, 2024 and $974.2 million as of December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 25.8% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024. The quarterly change in total deposits was mainly due to the seasonal decline in escrow accounts of approximately $35 million and a planned reduction of approximately $50 million in customer sweep deposits as part of balance sheet management. Deposits were essentially unchanged, year-over-year, with an increase in interest-bearing deposits offset by a decline in noninterest-bearing deposits.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 of $1.2 million, compared to $495 thousand in the third quarter of 2024 and $600 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision during the fourth quarter of 2024 was largely attributable to net charge-off activity and increased loan balances.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.42% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 1.41% as of September 30, 2024 and 1.41% as of December 31, 2023.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.58% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 0.59% as of September 30, 2024 and 0.14% as of December 31, 2023. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.11% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.11% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.08% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Capital

Book value per share decreased to $26.67 at December 31, 2024, compared to $27.04 at September 30, 2024. The change was primarily driven by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) of $18.2 million, partially offset by $14.0 million of net income after dividends paid. The decrease in AOCI was attributed to the after-tax decrease in fair value of our available for sale securities, net of fair value hedges, as a result of increases in long-term market interest rates during the period. The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) increased 15 basis points to 9.92% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Conference Call

South Plains will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results today, January 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call and conference materials will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.spfi.bank/news-events/events.

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed on the investor section of the Company’s website as well as by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13750452. The replay will be available until February 7, 2025.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

Available Information

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.spfi.bank and, more specifically, under the News & Events tab at www.spfi.bank/news-events/press-releases). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s web site, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect South Plains’ current views with respect to future events and South Plains’ financial performance. Any statements about South Plains’ expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. South Plains cautions that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based largely on South Plains’ expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond South Plains’ control. Factors that could cause such changes include, but are not limited to, the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; potential recession in the United States and our market areas; the impacts related to or resulting from uncertainty in the banking industry as a whole; increased competition for deposits in our market areas and related changes in deposit customer behavior; the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or further reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; declines in commercial real estate values and prices; uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events; the impact of changes in U.S. presidential administrations or Congress, including potential changes in U.S. and international trade policies and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; competition and market expansion opportunities; changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; potential costs related to the impacts of climate change; current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties to which South Plains’ business and future financial performance are subject is contained in South Plains’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” of such documents, and other documents South Plains files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements due to additional risks and uncertainties of which South Plains is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and South Plains does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary
 (866) 771-3347
 investors@city.bank
  

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
 
 As of and for the quarter ended
 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Selected Income Statement Data:              
Interest income$61,324  $61,640  $59,208  $58,727  $57,236 
Interest expense 22,776   24,346   23,320   23,359   22,074 
Net interest income 38,548   37,294   35,888   35,368   35,162 
Provision for credit losses 1,200   495   1,775   830   600 
Noninterest income 13,319   10,635   12,709   11,409   9,146 
Noninterest expense 29,948   33,128   32,572   31,930   30,597 
Income tax expense 4,222   3,094   3,116   3,143   2,787 
Net income 16,497   11,212   11,134   10,874   10,324 
Per Share Data (Common Stock):              
Net earnings, basic$1.01  $0.68  $0.68  $0.66  $0.63 
Net earnings, diluted 0.96   0.66   0.66   0.64   0.61 
Cash dividends declared and paid 0.15   0.14   0.14   0.13   0.13 
Book value 26.67   27.04   25.45   24.87   24.80 
Tangible book value (non-GAAP) 25.40   25.75   24.15   23.56   23.47 
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 16,400,361   16,386,079   16,425,360   16,429,919   16,443,908 
Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive 17,161,646   17,056,959   16,932,077   16,938,857   17,008,892 
Shares outstanding at end of period 16,455,826   16,386,627   16,424,021   16,431,755   16,417,099 
Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data:              
Cash and cash equivalents$359,082  $471,167  $298,006  $371,939  $330,158 
Investment securities 577,240   606,889   591,031   599,869   622,762 
Total loans held for investment 3,055,054   3,037,375   3,094,273   3,011,799   3,014,153 
Allowance for credit losses 43,237   42,886   43,173   42,174   42,356 
Total assets 4,232,239   4,337,659   4,220,936   4,218,993   4,204,793 
Interest-bearing deposits 2,685,366   2,720,880   2,672,948   2,664,397   2,651,952 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 935,510   998,480   951,565   974,174   974,201 
Total deposits 3,620,876   3,719,360   3,624,513   3,638,571   3,626,153 
Borrowings 110,354   110,307   110,261   110,214   110,168 
Total stockholders’ equity 438,949   443,122   417,985   408,712   407,114 
Summary Performance Ratios:              
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.53%  1.05%  1.07%  1.04%  0.99%
Return on average equity (annualized) 14.88%  10.36%  10.83%  10.72%  10.52%
Net interest margin (1) 3.75%  3.65%  3.63%  3.56%  3.52%
Yield on loans 6.69%  6.68%  6.60%  6.53%  6.29%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.12%  3.36%  3.33%  3.27%  3.14%
Efficiency ratio 57.50%  68.80%  66.72%  67.94%  68.71%
Summary Credit Quality Data:              
Nonperforming loans$24,023  $24,693  $23,452  $3,380  $5,178 
Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.79%  0.81%  0.76%  0.11%  0.17%
Other real estate owned 530   973   755   862   912 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.58%  0.59%  0.57%  0.10%  0.14%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.42%  1.41%  1.40%  1.40%  1.41%
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.11%  0.11%  0.10%  0.13%  0.08%
                    


 As of and for the quarter ended
 December 31
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Capital Ratios:              
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.37%  10.22%  9.90%  9.69%  9.68%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.92%  9.77%  9.44%  9.22%  9.21%
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 13.53%  13.25%  12.61%  12.67%  12.41%
Tier 1 capital to average assets 12.04%  11.76%  11.81%  11.51%  11.33%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 17.86%  17.61%  16.86%  17.00%  16.74%


(1)Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.
 


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 For the Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
    
 Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate
Assets                     
Loans$3,049,718  $51,270   6.69% $3,019,228  $47,903   6.29%
Debt securities - taxable 518,646   4,994   3.83%  560,143   5,563   3.94%
Debt securities - nontaxable 154,203   1,014   2.62%  157,341   1,032   2.60%
Other interest-bearing assets 390,090   4,267   4.35%  255,454   2,963   4.60%
                      
Total interest-earning assets 4,112,657   61,545   5.95%  3,992,166   57,461   5.71%
Noninterest-earning assets 189,422          156,541        
                      
Total assets$4,302,079         $4,148,707        
                      
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity                     
NOW, Savings, MMDA’s$2,249,062   16,570   2.93% $2,201,190   16,894   3.04%
Time deposits 445,173   4,566   4.08%  357,067   3,325   3.69%
Short-term borrowings 3   -   0.00%  3   -   0.00%
Notes payable & other long-term borrowings -   -   0.00%  -   -   0.00%
Subordinated debt 63,938   834   5.19%  73,740   981   5.28%
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393   806   6.91%  46,393   874   7.47%
                      
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,804,569   22,776   3.23%  2,678,393   22,074   3.27%
Demand deposits 978,742          1,021,091        
Other liabilities 77,732          59,808        
Stockholders’ equity 441,036          389,415        
                      
Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity$4,302,079         $4,148,707        
                      
Net interest income    $38,769         $35,387    
Net interest margin (2)         3.75%          3.52%


(1)Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
(2)Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.
  


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 For the Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
            
 Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate
Assets                     
Loans$3,054,189  $202,301   6.62% $2,924,473  $176,627   6.04%
Debt securities - taxable 532,730   21,090   3.96%  570,655   21,590   3.78%
Debt securities - nontaxable 155,168   4,076   2.63%  185,205   4,901   2.65%
Other interest-bearing assets 312,917   14,319   4.58%  223,152   9,973   4.47%
                      
Total interest-earning assets 4,055,004   241,786   5.96%  3,903,485   213,091   5.46%
Noninterest-earning assets 179,527          176,495        
                      
Total assets$4,234,531         $4,079,980        
                      
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity                     
NOW, Savings, MMDA’s$2,250,942   70,362   3.13% $2,117,985   55,423   2.62%
Time deposits 411,028   16,719   4.07%  321,205   9,564   2.98%
Short-term borrowings 3   -   0.00%  84   5   5.95%
Notes payable & other long-term borrowings -   -   0.00%  -   -   0.00%
Subordinated debt 63,868   3,339   5.23%  75,458   4,018   5.32%
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393   3,381   7.29%  46,393   3,276   7.06%
                      
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,772,234   93,801   3.38%  2,561,125   72,286   2.82%
Demand deposits 968,307          1,069,280        
Other liabilities 70,777          71,102        
Stockholders’ equity 423,213          378,473        
                      
Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity$4,234,531         $4,079,980        
                      
Net interest income    $147,985         $140,805    
Net interest margin (2)         3.65%          3.61%


(1)Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
(2)Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.
  


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 As of
 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
      
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$54,114  $62,821 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 304,968   267,337 
Securities available for sale 577,240   622,762 
Loans held for sale 20,542   14,499 
Loans held for investment 3,055,054   3,014,153 
Less:  Allowance for credit losses (43,237)  (42,356)
Net loans held for investment 3,011,817   2,971,797 
Premises and equipment, net 52,951   55,070 
Goodwill 19,315   19,315 
Intangible assets 1,720   2,429 
Mortgage servicing rights 26,292   26,569 
Other assets 163,280   162,194 
Total assets$4,232,239  $4,204,793 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity     
Noninterest-bearing deposits$935,510  $974,201 
Interest-bearing deposits 2,685,366   2,651,952 
Total deposits 3,620,876   3,626,153 
Subordinated debt 63,961   63,775 
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393   46,393 
Other liabilities 62,060   61,358 
Total liabilities 3,793,290   3,797,679 
Stockholders’ Equity     
Common stock 16,456   16,417 
Additional paid-in capital 97,287   97,107 
Retained earnings 385,827   345,264 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (60,621)  (51,674)
Total stockholders’ equity 438,949   407,114 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$4,232,239  $4,204,793 
        


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
                
Interest income:               
Loans, including fees$51,262  $47,895  $202,270  $176,598 
Other 10,062   9,341   38,629   35,435 
Total interest income 61,324   57,236   240,899   212,033 
Interest expense:               
Deposits 21,136   20,219   87,081   64,987 
Subordinated debt 834   981   3,339   4,018 
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 806   874   3,381   3,276 
Other -   -   -   5 
Total interest expense 22,776   22,074   93,801   72,286 
Net interest income 38,548   35,162   147,098   139,747 
Provision for credit losses 1,200   600   4,300   4,610 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 37,348   34,562   142,798   135,137 
Noninterest income:               
Service charges on deposits 2,241   1,844   8,026   7,130 
Income from insurance activities 31   37   123   1,515 
Mortgage banking activities 4,955   1,671   14,187   13,817 
Bank card services and interchange fees 3,225   3,167   13,640   13,323 
Gain on sale of subsidiary          33,778 
Other 2,867   2,427   12,096   9,663 
Total noninterest income 13,319   9,146   48,072   79,226 
Noninterest expense:               
Salaries and employee benefits 17,384   17,977   74,338   79,377 
Net occupancy expense 3,901   3,856   16,105   16,102 
Professional services 1,555   1,509   6,583   6,433 
Marketing and development 1,153   880   3,782   3,453 
Other 5,955   6,375   26,770   29,581 
Total noninterest expense 29,948   30,597   127,578   134,946 
Income before income taxes 20,719   13,111   63,292   79,417 
Income tax expense 4,222   2,787   13,575   16,672 
Net income$16,497  $10,324  $49,717  $62,745 
                


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Loan Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 As of
 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
        
Loans:       
Commercial Real Estate$1,119,063  $1,081,056 
Commercial - Specialized 388,955   372,376 
Commercial - General 557,371   517,361 
Consumer:       
1-4 Family Residential 566,400   534,731 
Auto Loans 254,474   305,271 
Other Consumer 64,936   74,168 
Construction 103,855   129,190 
Total loans held for investment$3,055,054  $3,014,153 
        


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Deposit Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 As of
 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
        
Deposits:       
Noninterest-bearing deposits$935,510  $974,201 
NOW & other transaction accounts 498,718   562,066 
MMDA & other savings 1,741,988   1,722,170 
Time deposits 444,660   367,716 
Total deposits$3,620,876  $3,626,153 
        


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
 For the quarter ended
 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Pre-tax, pre-provision income                   
Net income$16,497  $11,212  $11,134  $10,874  $10,324 
Income tax expense 4,222   3,094   3,116   3,143   2,787 
Provision for credit losses 1,200   495   1,775   830   600 
Pre-tax, pre-provision income$21,919  $14,801  $16,025  $14,847  $13,711 
                    


 As of
 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Tangible common equity              
Total common stockholders’ equity$438,949  $443,122  $417,985  $408,712  $407,114 
Less:  goodwill and other intangibles (21,035)  (21,197)  (21,379)  (21,562)  (21,744)
               
Tangible common equity$417,914  $421,925  $396,606  $387,150  $385,370 
               
Tangible assets              
Total assets$4,232,239  $4,337,659  $4,220,936  $4,218,993  $4,204,793 
Less:  goodwill and other intangibles (21,035)  (21,197)  (21,379)  (21,562)  (21,744)
               
Tangible assets$4,211,204  $4,316,462  $4,199,557  $4,197,431  $4,183,049 
               
Shares outstanding 16,455,826   16,386,627   16,424,021   16,431,755   16,417,099 
               
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.37%  10.22%  9.90%  9.69%  9.68%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.92%  9.77%  9.44%  9.22%  9.21%
Book value per share$26.67  $27.04  $25.45  $24.87  $24.80 
Tangible book value per share$25.40  $25.75  $24.15  $23.56  $23.47 
                    