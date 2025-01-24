Worksport Ltd. ($WKSP) Announces Global Patent Portfolio Growth, and Joins LOT Network for Enhanced Patent Protection

Strategic Alliance Aims to Lower Legal Costs & Strengthen Market Position, Ahead of Major Product Launches

West Seneca, New York, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) (“Worksport” or the “Company”), a U.S. based manufacturer and innovator of hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors, is pleased to announce that it increased its patent portfolio by approximately 25% in the last 12 months. It further announces that it has joined LOT Network , a not-for-profit global consortium of leading companies committed to preserving innovation.

Global Patent Growth

Worksport is proud to announce a ~25% growth in its global patent portfolio, encompassing both issued patents and pending patent applications. This expansion reflects Worksport’s commitment to addressing real-world customer challenges by creating products that are innovative, user-friendly, and safe. These advancements are integral to Worksport’s existing product lines and will feature prominently in future offerings, including the patented SOLIS solar tonneau cover and the groundbreaking COR portable power system. The patent growth is bolstered by Worksport’s wholly owned subsidiary, Terravis Energy, which continues to develop proprietary assets in the area of Cold-Climate Heat Pumps , further strengthening the Company’s innovation pipeline.

Joining LOT Network

In addition to bolstering its patent portfolio, Worksport is excited to join LOT Network. LOT Network community is committed to protecting its members from costly and frivolous litigation initiated by patent assertion entities (PAEs, sometimes referred to as “patent trolls”). Members of LOT Network agree that if a member's patent is enforced by a PAE, other members automatically receive a license to that patent, protecting them from lawsuits by the PAE using that patent. All the usual uses of patents are preserved. With 4.8 million patents in the network and counting, its more than 4,500 members include global leaders such as Tesla, Ford, Amazon, Rivian, Hyundai, and Microsoft. By joining the Network, Worksport is protected against PAE litigation using more than 4.8 million patents – including nearly 50,000 patent assets in technology fields relevant to Worksport – thus safeguarding Worksport and its business ecosystem.

A common misconception is that PAEs target only large companies. In fact, over 50% of PAE litigation is initiated against companies with less than $25MM in annual revenue. PAE litigation has increased dramatically over the last decade, costing the US economy tens of billions of dollars and hindering innovation. Each lawsuit can cost potentially millions of dollars to defend. Worksport is pleased to join LOT Network, encouraging open innovation industry wide.

"Innovation lies at the heart of Worksport's culture, and we are deeply committed to safeguarding our diverse technical and creative community. Worksport’s IP is growing at a wonderful pace," said Nilay Choksi, General Counsel and Chief IP Counsel at Worksport. "As advocates for fair IP practices, we urge other companies to join us in making the industry safer by becoming part of LOT Network. By collaborating, we can shield the industry from misuse, foster innovation, and drive growth and success for the entire community."

About LOT Network

LOT Network , the world’s largest patent licensing platform, is an international, non-profit community of leading global companies committed to protecting themselves against costly litigation from patent assertion entities (PAEs). LOT Network currently protects more than 4,800 members in 56 countries from PAE litigation for more than 4.8 million worldwide patent assets and counting and includes 20% of all U.S. patents within the organization. Members include market leaders such as IBM, Toyota, Visa, Canon, Google, Red Hat, JP Morgan Chase, Tesla, Cisco, Amazon, Microsoft, Alibaba, and Salesforce, as well as innovative companies across industries. Visit www.lotnet.com to learn more or download LOT Network’s agreement.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport’s hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the EV sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy’s website is terravisenergy.com .

For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com .

