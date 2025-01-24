Specialty PACS Market Projected to Surpass USD 5.21 Billion by 2032, Driven by AI Integration and Precision Medicine

Pune, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty PACS Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Specialty PACS Market size was valued at USD 3.21 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.21 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.56% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. The market is experiencing robust growth driven by the increasing need for advanced imaging technologies, the digital transformation of healthcare systems, and the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions for efficient storage and management of medical imaging data.

Market Overview

The Specialty PACS market is a vital part of the healthcare sector, providing crucial solutions for medical imaging management. PACS systems allow healthcare professionals to store, retrieve, manage, and share digital medical images and patient information seamlessly. These systems have become indispensable in healthcare facilities due to their role in improving diagnostic accuracy, reducing operational costs, and enhancing patient care.

The market's growth is fueled by increasing demand for high-quality imaging solutions in various specialties, including radiology, ophthalmology, cardiology, and orthopedics. Furthermore, the rise in chronic diseases and the growing demand for imaging services in hospitals and diagnostic centers are contributing factors. The shift from traditional film-based imaging to digital systems is another major driver of the market. Additionally, cloud-based PACS solutions are becoming more popular due to their ability to reduce infrastructure costs, provide remote access, and improve collaboration among healthcare providers.





As healthcare systems worldwide continue to digitalize, the demand for efficient PACS solutions is expected to increase. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in PACS technology is also driving innovation and improving the capabilities of these systems, especially in image analysis and diagnostic support.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

IBM Corporation (Merge Healthcare Incorporated) - Merge PACS, Merge Eye Care PACS, Merge Oncology PACS

GE HealthCare - Centricity PACS, Centricity Universal Viewer, Centricity Imaging

Koninklijke Philips NV - IntelliSpace PACS, Philips Digital Pathology Solution, Philips Ophthalmology PACS

FUJIFILM Corporation - Synapse PACS, Synapse 3D, Synapse Mobility

Siemens AG - syngo PACS, syngo.via, syngo.plaza

Intelerad - IntelePACS, InteleRad RIS, InteleViewer

RamSoft - PowerPACS, PowerServer PACS, PowerWeb

eRAD - eRAD PACS, eRAD Cloud PACS, eRAD RIS

Oracle - Oracle PACS Solutions, Oracle Healthcare Imaging Suite

Sectra AB - Sectra PACS, Sectra Enterprise Imaging, Sectra Breast Imaging PACS

McKesson Corporation - McKesson Radiology PACS, McKesson Cardiology PACS

Agfa Healthcare - Enterprise Imaging PACS, Agfa Xero PACS

Carestream Health - Carestream Vue PACS, Carestream Radiology PACS

Novarad - NovaPACS, NovaCloud PACS

INFINITT North America - INFINITT PACS, INFINITT Cloud PACS

Topcon Corporation - Topcon 3D OCT-1 PACS, Topcon Eye Imaging Solutions

Sonomed Escalon - Sonomed PACS, Sonomed Retina Imaging Solutions

Canon USA, Inc. - Canon Digital Radiography PACS, Canon Ophthalmology Imaging PACS

Visbion - Visbion PACS, Visbion Diagnostic Imaging Solutions

EyePACS, LLC - EyePACS Diabetic Retinopathy PACS, EyePACS Telemedicine Solutions

Specialty PACS Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.21 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 5.21 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.56% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Advancements in AI, cloud-based solutions, and rising demand for personalized healthcare

Statistical Insights

In 2023, AI-driven PACS systems accounted for 25% of the market, a significant rise from 15% in 2021, reflecting increasing reliance on AI for image analysis and diagnostic support.

A 2023 HIMSS Analytics study showed that 35% of healthcare organizations migrated their PACS to cloud platforms, up from 18% in 2021, driven by the need for secure, remote access and scalability.

Healthcare institutions adopting cloud-based PACS saw operational cost reductions of 20-30%, as reported by a 2023 Frost & Sullivan survey, due to savings on hardware and maintenance.

A 2023 American College of Radiology study found that PACS reduced image interpretation time by 40%, enabling radiologists to focus on more complex diagnostic tasks.

Global healthcare IT spending, including PACS solutions, reached over USD 27 billion in 2023, with a 9% increase in investment, reflecting the industry's growing focus on healthcare digitization.

Segment Analysis

By Type

Radiology PACS dominated the Specialty PACS market in 2023, accounting for 42.3% of the overall market share. This dominance is primarily due to the widespread use of radiology imaging in healthcare for diagnosing and monitoring a range of medical conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and musculoskeletal disorders. The integration of technologies like AI and machine learning into radiology PACS systems has further accelerated the adoption of these systems, enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses.

By Component: Software

The software component led the Specialty PACS market in 2023, representing approximately 43.8% of the total market share. The demand for PACS software is primarily driven by the need to manage, store, and share medical imaging data efficiently across healthcare systems. Features such as AI-based image processing, automated reporting, and data analytics are becoming standard in PACS software, which has driven its widespread adoption.

Specialty PACS Market Segmentation

By Type

Radiology PACS

Cardiology PACS

Pathology PACS

Ophthalmology PACS

Orthopedics PACS

Oncology PACS

Dermatology PACS

Neurology PACS

Endoscopy PACS

Women’s Health PACS

Other specialty PACS

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Deployment Model

On-premise specialty PACS

Web/Cloud-based specialty PACS

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other End Users

Recent Developments

October 2024 - GE Healthcare launched its advanced Radiology PACS system with AI-driven imaging analysis capabilities aimed at enhancing diagnostic accuracy.

Regional Analysis

North America remained the dominant region in the Specialty PACS market, with a revenue share of 39.2% in 2023. The region's strong healthcare infrastructure, coupled with high adoption rates of digital technologies, continues to drive market growth. Additionally, the integration of AI and cloud-based PACS solutions has been a key factor in the region's dominance. The presence of leading healthcare technology companies, such as GE Healthcare, Siemens, and Philips, also contributes to North America's leading position in the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. The growing adoption of digital healthcare solutions, increasing healthcare investments, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the key factors driving the demand for Specialty PACS in the region. Countries like China and India are witnessing a surge in healthcare digitization, making the Asia Pacific region an attractive market for PACS vendors.

Europe held a significant share of the Specialty PACS market, with countries like Germany, France, and the UK leading the way in healthcare digitalization. The increasing demand for advanced imaging solutions in hospitals and diagnostic centers, along with the need for compliance with healthcare regulations, is boosting the market in Europe.





