Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market to Hit USD 17.16 Billion by 2032, Driven by Automation, Energy Efficiency, and Global Trade Dynamics | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the SNS Insider report, the Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market was valued at USD 11.91 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 17.16 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.14% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for lightweight and durable plastic components across various industries, technological advancements in injection molding processes, and a heightened focus on energy-efficient and sustainable manufacturing practices.

In the United States, the market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.04 billion in 2023 to USD 3.04 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.53%. This growth is driven by rising demand in the automotive, packaging, medical, and consumer products sector. The focus on lightweight and durable plastic components for EVs and eco-friendly packaging solutions is driving investments in advanced injection molding technologies.

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 11.91 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 17.16 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.14% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Technology (Hydraulic, Electric, Hybrid)

• By End-use (Automotive, Consumer Goods, Packaging, Electronics, Construction, Medical, Others) Key Drivers • Rising demand for lightweight automotive components, sustainable packaging, and advanced manufacturing technologies.

Hydraulic Systems and Automotive Sector Drive Growth in the Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market

By Technology: The hydraulic segment held a dominant market share of over 53% in 2023, primarily due to its exceptional power density, durability, and ability to handle heavy loads with high precision. Hydraulic systems are most commonly used in industrial and manufacturing applications because they can consistently output force and are great for high-pressure applications. Their survival capabilities in extreme environments also make them very appealing. Furthermore, product innovations, more energy-efficient hydraulic designs, and intelligent control systems for various applications also supported continued leadership in the market. Hydraulic technology remains essential for various industries, including automotive, construction, and aerospace, making it a growing and dominant force. ​

By End-use: The automotive segment accounted for over 32% of the market share in 2023, owing to the demand for lightweight, strong, and high-precision plastic components used in the process of assembling vehicles. To improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and optimize overall vehicle performance, automakers are turning to advanced plastic materials. These features should reduce production costs and are compatible with high strength and high reliability. The increasing penetration of electric vehicles (EVs) also had a significant positive impact on demand for specialized plastic parts for battery housings, interior components, and structural components. Because of ongoing innovation in the design and materials of the automotive segment, the segment is anticipated to continue holding the highest market share owing to strict regulatory norms and shifting consumer demands for energy-efficient vehicles. ​

Asia-Pacific Leads the Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market as North America Rises with Smart Manufacturing

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market with a 38% share in 2023, driven by its strong manufacturing sector and high demand from industries such as automotive, packaging, and consumer goods. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are manufacturing powerhouses, which thrive on low production costs, a talented workforce, and rising industrial investments. Additionally, the expanding automotive industry and increasing customer preferences for plastic items are contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, government measures encouraging industrial development and foreign investments in the area have bolstered the market. The rapid urbanization, technological advancements, and expanding end-use applications are likely to make Asia-Pacific the leading region for the Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market. ​

North America is witnessing rapid growth in the Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market, primarily driven by technological advancements and increasing automation. The region is excelling in adopting smart manufacturing solutions from AI-enabled injection molding systems to energy-efficient machines and robotics integration. Additionally, the increasing need for high-grade plastic components from sectors like healthcare, electronics, and automotive has also contributed to the growth of the market. The presence of key manufacturers, a strong focus on sustainability, and government incentives for advanced manufacturing, coupled with various other contributing factors, have bolstered growth in the region. As manufacturers move toward precision engineering and eco-friendly materials, North America is predicted to maintain its growth trajectory and become a major player in the global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market.





