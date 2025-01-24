Genius Metals Inc. Completes a Second Tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement and Signs a Marketing Agreement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Metals Inc. (TSXV: GENI) (the “Corporation”) completed a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering (the “Private Placement”) and issued 3,087,500 units of the Corporation (“Units”) for additional gross proceeds of $247,000.

In total, the Corporation has raised gross proceeds of $947,000 and issued 11,837,500 Units under the Private Placement.

Each Unit consists in one common share of the Corporation (a “Common Share”) and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.12 per Common Share for a period of 24 months.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period ending four-month and one day from the date of their issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Offering remains subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX.V”).

The Corporation intends to allocate the net proceeds from the Offering towards the development of the Corporation’s portfolio in Québec and Morocco, encompassing potential growth opportunities, as well as for general working capital purposes.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Digital Marketing Services Agreement

Additionally, Genius Metals Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Digital Marketing Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ("Senergy"). Under the Agreement, Senergy will provide a comprehensive suite of services, including digital advertising, media program management, social media marketing, and shareholder communications. The Agreement covers a four-month term, from January 1 to April 30, 2025, with Genius Metals agreeing to a payment of C$40,000 plus GST for these services.

Contact Information – Senergy Communications Capital Inc.

CEO: Aleem Fidai

Address: 1122 Mainland Street, Suite 228, Vancouver, BC V6B-5L1

Email: aleem@senergy.capital

Phone: (778) 772-6740

Website: www.senergy.capital

About the Company

Genius Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Morocco and in Canada.

Contact Information

Pierre-Olivier Goulet

Vice-President Corporate Development

Email: pogoulet@geniusmetals.com

1-450-821-5270

Guy Goulet

President and CEO

Email: ggoulet@geniusmetals.com

1-514-294-7000

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as, “will be”, “expected” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the Corporation’s estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.