UV Stabilizers Market to USD 2.3 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rising Demand for Durable and Long-Lasting Materials in Various Industries | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest research report of SNS Insider, “The UV Stabilizers Market size was USD 1.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

UV Stabilizers: Enhancing Durability and Sustainability in Material Protection

UV stabilizers are chemical additives designed to protect materials, particularly polymers, from the detrimental effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation. By absorbing or dissipating UV light, these stabilizers prevent photo-degradation, which can lead to discoloration, loss of mechanical strength, and surface chalking. The primary types of UV stabilizers include UV absorbers, hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS), quenchers, and antioxidants.

The demand for UV stabilizers is driven by their essential role in enhancing the durability and longevity of products exposed to sunlight. Industries such as automotive, packaging, agriculture, building and construction, and adhesives and sealants are significant consumers of UV stabilizers. In the packaging industry, UV stabilizers are crucial for protecting food and cosmetic products from UV-induced degradation, thereby preserving their quality and extending shelf life. Technological advancements have led to the development of eco-friendly UV stabilizers, aligning with the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability.





Key Companies:

BASF SE (Tinuvin 1130, Tinuvin 292)

Solvay S.A. (Rovene 860, Additive 282)

Evonik Industries AG (Tegomer, Tego Stabilizer)

SABO S.p.A. (SaboStab UV 1, SaboStab UV 40)

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (Songlight 200, Songlight 9020)

Unitechem Group (UVA 1700, UVA 108)

Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation (Everlight 9000, Everlight 800)

Suqian Unitech Corp Ltd. (Unitech UV-1, Unitech UV-5)

Lycus Ltd., LLC (Lycus UV-2150, Lycus UV-1234)

Jiangsu Chemk Co., Ltd. (CHEMK) (CHEMK UV-9, CHEMK UV-5)

Clariant (Hostavin N30, Hostavin B900)

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) (UV 531, UV 1130)

AkzoNobel (Intersun, Anox 20)

AddiSystems (Addisorb, Addistab)

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman UV stabilizer, Eastman UV-S 300)

Chemtura Corporation (Light Stabilizer 5050, Light Stabilizer 944)

Sumitomo Chemical (Sumilizer, SUMILIZER F)

Lanxess (Lanxess Lupro- UV, Lanxess Uvinul)

Kraton Polymers (Kraton UV-1, Kraton UV-2)

Mitsui Chemicals (Mitsui UV-120, Mitsui UV-2100)

UV Stabilizers Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.4 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.5% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (HALS, UV Absorbers, Quenchers)

• By Application (Automotive, Packaging, Agriculture Films, Building & Construction, Adhesives & Sealants, Others) Key Drivers • UV stabilizers usage increased for the construction industry which drives the market growth.

The increasing demand for UV stabilizers in industries like construction and automotive is driven by the need for materials that can endure harsh UV exposure, improving durability, performance, and sustainability.

The growing demand for durability in end-use industries such as construction, automotive, packaging, and agriculture is largely driven by the need for materials that can endure harsh environmental conditions, particularly UV radiation. Prolonged exposure to UV light can cause materials to degrade, losing strength, color, and integrity. To address this, UV stabilizers are added to materials, enhancing their resistance to UV-induced damage. These stabilizers help extend the lifespan of products, improving performance and reducing maintenance costs. Industries operating in regions with high levels of sunlight, such as those in tropical or desert climates, face a greater need for UV-resistant materials.

Dominance of Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) and UV Stabilizer Trends in Packaging Applications

By Type:

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) segment dominated with the market share over 48% in 2023. These stabilizers are highly effective at preventing polymer degradation due to UV radiation. Their unique ability to offer long-lasting protection against UV exposure, particularly in challenging environments, makes them a top choice across various industries, including construction, automotive, and packaging. HALS help maintain the integrity and durability of materials exposed to sunlight, ensuring their performance over extended periods.

By Application:

The packaging sub-segment led the UV stabilizer market. UV stabilizers play a vital role in safeguarding light-sensitive products such as food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals from UV radiation during storage and transportation. This protection is essential for preserving the quality, safety, and visual appeal of these products. As a result, the packaging sector has become one of the fastest-growing areas for UV stabilizers, as businesses seek to ensure their products remain intact and maintain their desired properties throughout the supply chain.

Asia Pacific Leads UV Stabilizer Market with Over 42% Share in 2023, Driven by Industrial Growth and Urbanization

The Asia Pacific region dominated with the market share over 42% in 2023. This growth can be attributed to the rapid industrialization, urbanization, and expansion of key sectors such as construction, automotive, and packaging. Major economies like China, India, and Japan play a crucial role in this development. As infrastructure projects expand and consumer markets grow, the demand for UV-stabilized materials, particularly in construction and coatings, is rising. This surge is driven by the increasing need for durable, high-quality products capable of withstanding harmful UV exposure. The continuous growth of industrial production and urbanization in these countries ensures that the demand for UV stabilizers will remain robust in the coming years, further strengthening the market outlook for the region. The need for reliable and long-lasting materials is propelling this trend forward across various industries.

Recent Development

In July 2024: BASF launched Tinuvin NOR 211 AR, a high-performance heat and light stabilizer designed to improve the durability and lifespan of agricultural plastics. As part of BASF’s VALERAS portfolio, this stabilizer offers robust protection against UV radiation, thermal stress, and inorganic chemicals such as sulfur and chlorine, which are commonly encountered in agricultural environments.

In March 2023: SONGWON presented its innovative solutions at the fair, including SONGNOX 9228, an antioxidant that extends product lifespan, and SONGSORB 1164, a UV absorber that offers exceptional protection. These cutting-edge products are ideal for use in packaging, agriculture, construction, and home & personal care applications.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Regional Synopsis

2.3 Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Top-Down Approach

3.2 Bottom-up Approach

3.3. Data Validation

3.4 Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 By Production Capacity and Utilization, by Country, By Type, 2023

5.2 Feedstock Prices, by Country, By Type, 2023

5.3 Regulatory Impact, by l Country, By Type, 2023.

5.4 Environmental Metrics: Emissions Data, Waste Management Practices, and Sustainability Initiatives, by Region

5.5 Innovation and R&D, Type, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 List of Major Companies, By Region

6.2 Market Share Analysis, By Region

6.3 By Type Benchmarking

6.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.5 Technological Advancements

6.6 Market Positioning and Branding

7. UV Stabilizers Market Segmentation, By Type

7.1 Chapter Overview

7.2 UV Absorbers

7.3 HALS

7.4 Quenchers

8. UV Stabilizers Market Segmentation, by Application

8.1 Chapter Overview

8.2 Packaging

8.3 Agriculture Films

8.4 Adhesives & Sealants

8.5 Automotive

8.6 Building & Construction

8.7 Others

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

