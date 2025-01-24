BexBack Introduces 100x Leverage, Double Deposit Bonus, and $50 Welcome Bonus—A Game-Changer for Crypto Traders





SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin’s price hovers around the $100,000 mark and enters a phase of high volatility, many analysts predict the market will remain active for the long term. For traders seeking to maximize profits under these conditions, BexBack Exchange has launched an unparalleled promotional package. The platform now offers a 100% deposit bonus, a $50 welcome bonus for new users, and 100x leverage on cryptocurrency trading—all while maintaining a No KYC policy, ensuring a seamless and private trading experience.

Unleash the Power of 100x Leverage

BexBack’s 100x leverage feature allows traders to control larger positions with smaller capital, offering significant profit potential. For instance:

If Bitcoin is priced at $100,000 and you open a position with 1 BTC using 100x leverage, your trade equates to 100 BTC.

and you open a position with 1 BTC using 100x leverage, your trade equates to 100 BTC. If Bitcoin’s price rises to $105,000, your profit would be: (105,000−100,000)×100/100,000=5BTC, yielding a 500% return.

Maximize Gains with the 100% Deposit Bonus





The 100% deposit bonus is designed to double traders' capital. For example:

Deposit 1 BTC and receive an additional 1 BTC as a bonus, enabling you to trade with 2 BTC. While the bonus cannot be directly withdrawn, it acts as extra margin, reducing liquidation risks during volatile markets.

Why Choose BexBack?





BexBack’s innovative features and user-centric approach set it apart:

No KYC Policy: Start trading instantly with just an email—no lengthy verifications required. High Leverage: Trade with up to 100x leverage, amplifying your capital efficiency. Transparent Fees: Zero spreads and no slippage ensure precise trade execution. Comprehensive Accessibility: Available on both web and mobile platforms, offering 24/7 access. Global Reach: Accepts users from the United States, Canada, and Europe, and holds a US MSB license. Demo Account: Perfect for beginners, with 10 BTC in virtual funds to practice strategies risk-free. Affiliate Rewards: Earn up to 50% commission through the lucrative affiliate program.



About BexBack

BexBack is a global leader in cryptocurrency derivatives trading, offering perpetual contracts for BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, and XRP with up to 100x leverage. Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Argentina, BexBack is trusted by over 200,000 traders worldwide. The platform holds a US MSB license and is dedicated to providing a seamless trading experience with no deposit fees, 24/7 multilingual customer support, and advanced trading tools.

Don’t Miss the Opportunity!





With Bitcoin at $100,000, the cryptocurrency market is at a critical juncture. BexBack’s unbeatable bonuses and high-leverage offerings make it the ideal platform for traders looking to capitalize on this dynamic market.

Sign up today on BexBack to claim your bonuses and start trading with the tools you need to succeed in the new era of cryptocurrency trading.

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/055bdd3e-9532-4205-b957-764c3c1b0717

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/665fdfca-e73b-4a8e-93ae-2ed294730a1a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d1af240-ffb5-4c85-a9e6-939c54ed7a62

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/623cdedd-2b86-4a21-9833-8263886d659c