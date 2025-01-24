FFW Corporation Announces Earnings For the Quarter and Year to Date Ended December 31, 2024

WABASH, Ind., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (1/23/2025 Close: $39.80), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended December 31, 2024.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $1,440,000 or $1.29 per common share compared to $1,074,000 or $0.95 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $3,994,000 compared to $3,633,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $75,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Total noninterest income was $1,259,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $1,010,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Noninterest expense was $3,578,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $3,487,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

For the six months ended December 31, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $2,682,000 or $2.38 per common share compared to $2,052,000 or $1.82 per common share for the six months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest income for the six months ended December 31, 2024 was $7,776,000 compared to $7,277,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023. The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $75,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and $0 for the six months ended December 31, 2023. Total noninterest income was $2,540,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $1,938,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023. Noninterest expense was $7,273,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and $6,974,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

The three and six months ended December 31, 2024 represented a return on average common equity of 11.36% and 10.67%, respectively, compared to 8.82% and 9.03% for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2023. The three and six months ended December 31, 2024 represented a return on average assets of 0.99% and 0.93%, respectively, compared to 0.78% and 0.75%, for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.30% at December 31, 2024 compared to 1.33% at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets were $8,762,000 at December 31, 2024 compared to $4,044,000 at June 30, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.49% compared to 8.55% at June 30, 2024. Total assets at December 31, 2024 were $579,610,000 compared to $567,363,000 at June 30, 2024. Shareholders’ equity was $49,217,000 at December 31, 2024 compared to $48,515,000 at June 30, 2024. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Corporation repurchased 34,470 shares at an average price of $39.52. Year to date the Corporation repurchased 39,470 shares at an average price of $39.20. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet

  December 31June 30
   2024  2024 
  Unaudited 
Assets  
Cash and due from financial institutions$9,531,033 $5,202,224 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 9,864,318  11,717,782 
 Cash and cash equivalents 19,395,351  16,920,006 
   
Securities available for sale 105,470,188  106,179,450 
Loans held for sale 647,441  559,830 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,573,850  
 at December 31, 2024 and $5,564,436 at June 30, 2024 421,864,177  411,841,368 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,289,700  1,289,700 
Accrued interest receivable 3,046,702  3,016,660 
Premises and equipment, net 7,546,937  7,614,589 
Mortgage servicing rights 1,093,572  1,086,587 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 12,944,163  12,725,890 
Goodwill 1,213,898  1,213,898 
Repossessed Assets -  1,250 
Other assets 5,098,352  4,913,693 
 Total assets$ 579,610,481 $ 567,362,921 
    
Liabilities and shareholders' equity  
Deposits  
 Noninterest-bearing$50,176,332 $47,530,618 
 Interest-bearing 476,342,992  466,891,628 
    Total deposits 526,519,324  514,422,246 
    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,874,259  4,425,736 
 Total liabilities 530,393,583  518,847,982 
    
Shareholders' equity  
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;  
 Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,100,198 at December 31, 2024 and 1,126,243 at June 30, 2024 18,363  18,363 
Additional paid-in capital 10,133,144  10,266,257 
Retained earnings 63,696,411  61,694,919 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,654,524) (10,795,929)
Treasury stock, at cost: 736,130 at December 31, 2024 and  
 710,085 at June 30, 2024 (13,976,496) (12,668,671)
 Total shareholders' equity 49,216,898  48,514,939 
    
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 579,610,481 $ 567,362,921 
        

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

   Three Months Ended December 31Six Months Ended December 31
    2024  2023 2024  2023 
   UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Interest and dividend income:    
 Loans, including fees$5,759,713 $5,283,343$11,490,780 $10,315,094 
 Taxable securities 537,113  495,056 1,074,663  984,176 
 Tax exempt securities 411,872  419,116 817,709  842,735 
 Other 187,210  74,910 381,632  132,284 
  Total interest and dividend income 6,895,908  6,272,425 13,764,784  12,274,289 
       
Interest expense:    
 Deposits 2,901,835  2,601,732 5,989,166  4,933,582 
 Borrowings 14  38,140 14  63,469 
  Total interest expense 2,901,849  2,639,872 5,989,180  4,997,051 
       
Net interest income 3,994,059  3,632,553 7,775,604  7,277,238 
       
Provision for credit losses 75,000  - 75,000  - 
       
Net interest income after provision for     
 credit losses 3,919,059  3,632,553 7,700,604  7,277,238 
       
Noninterest income:    
 Net gains on sales of loans 141,322  22,292 239,334  43,406 
 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets 35,238  - 35,238  - 
 Net gains (losses) on sales of REO -  - (684) (37,006)
 Commission income 452,309  334,542 936,389  669,991 
 Service charges and fees 208,986  256,951 465,519  502,485 
 Earnings on life insurance 110,593  94,612 218,272  175,481 
 Other 310,600  301,568 645,474  583,877 
  Total noninterest income 1,259,048  1,009,965 2,539,542  1,938,234 
       
Noninterest expense:    
 Salaries and benefits 2,004,047  1,869,210 4,045,660  3,783,406 
 Occupancy and equipment 311,383  309,349 633,457  626,590 
 Professional 193,931  121,300 336,682  242,954 
 Marketing 103,762  101,328 194,203  182,904 
 Deposit insurance premium 75,000  71,666 162,261  138,666 
 Regulatory assessment 11,569  10,345 19,282  20,690 
 Correspondent bank charges 24,055  20,269 46,554  44,210 
 Data processing 494,887  458,873 963,476  909,840 
 Printing, postage and supplies 84,644  87,518 156,852  155,218 
 Expense on life insurance (82,096) 24,740 (47,553) 47,536 
 Contribution expense 9,601  10,226 19,102  19,935 
 Expense on REO -  - -  5,822 
 Other 347,235  402,221 743,467  796,694 
  Total noninterest expense 3,578,018  3,487,045 7,273,443  6,974,465 
       
Income before income taxes 1,600,089  1,155,473 2,966,703  2,241,007 
       
Income tax expense 160,565  81,027 284,493  188,901 
       
Net income $ 1,439,524 $ 1,074,446$ 2,682,210 $ 2,052,106 
            

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

  Three Months Ended December 31Six Months Ended December 31
   2024  2023  2024  2023 
  UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Per common share data:    
Earnings$1.29 $0.95 $2.38 $1.82 
Diluted earnings$1.29 $0.95 $2.38 $1.82 
Dividends paid$0.30 $0.29 $0.60 $0.58 
Average shares issued and outstanding 1,112,282  1,125,986  1,127,300  1,126,307 
Shares outstanding end of period 1,100,198  1,125,453  1,100,198  1,125,453 
      
Supplemental data:    
Net interest margin ** 2.82% 2.69% 2.76% 2.72%
Return on average assets *** 0.99% 0.78% 0.93% 0.75%
Return on average common equity *** 11.36% 8.82% 10.67% 9.03%
      
  December 31June 30  
   2024  2024   
Nonperforming assets *$8,762,032 $4,044,082   
Repossessed assets$0 $1,250   
      
*Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets 
**Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis   
***Annualized    