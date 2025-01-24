Canada Takes the Lead on Urban Social Development Goals (SDGs): A Distinguished Evening with The Honourable Bob Rae, President of ECOSOC, United Nations

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Urban Economy Forum, in collaboration with the Almas Jiwani Foundation, is pleased to announce an exclusive gathering on February 7, 2025, at the Pavilion in Toronto. The event will unveil the compendium Canada as a Global Frontrunner on Urban SDGs, showcasing Canada’s innovative strategies to address urban growth, environmental challenges, and the pursuit of quality of life.

Today, three out of four Canadians live in cities, with most concentrated in large urban centers. Urbanization has long been a driver of growth, with cities acting as hubs of history, culture, innovation, industry, and creativity. Although cities will remain the engines of prosperity, the negative consequences of urban sprawl threaten this growth and equitable prosperity. Issues like low residential densities, single-use zoning, reliance on private automobiles, and the expansion of cities outpacing population growth (34% vs. 26%, respectively) contribute to higher energy consumption, increased CO2 emissions, rising infrastructure costs, loss of agricultural land, and spatial inequalities.

However, some cities are using their creative capital to address these challenges, finding innovative solutions, leveraging technological advancements, and mobilizing local assets. For the past two years, the World Urban Pavilion, powered by Daniels, has documented the most significant solutions in sustainable urban development. A compendium of global best practices has been produced, highlighting successful urban sustainability strategies.

As part of this process, this distinguished event will feature The Honourable Bob Rae, President of ECOSOC and Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations, as the keynote speaker. He will discuss Canada’s leadership in advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for urban development.

“Canada has historically championed peace and sustainability, always standing as a steadfast supporter of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Canada Frontrunner initiative is an exemplary model of advocacy for the SDGs, inspiring global cooperation through actionable steps. From small-scale projects to large initiatives, the Urban Economy Forum at the World Urban Pavilion, powered by Daniels, is uniting Canadian institutions and individuals, sparking transformative change for a sustainable future,” stated The Honourable Bob Rae, Ambassador of Canada to the UN and President of ECOSOC.

A central theme of the evening will be the Frontrunner Program, an ambitious initiative designed to reinforce Canada’s role as a global leader in urban sustainability. Launched at the Pavilion in Regent Park, Toronto, this program represents a groundbreaking collaboration between the Urban Economy Forum, UN-Habitat, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and The Daniels Corporation. The Frontrunner Program aims to offer scalable solutions to urban challenges while advancing the global SDG agenda through innovation, resilience, and international cooperation.

“As the world grapples with growing urban challenges, Canada is at the forefront, offering leadership and vision. This event is an exceptional opportunity to advance the global dialogue on sustainable urban futures. Solving the world’s most pressing issues requires integrating innovation, equity, and sustainability within urban development,” said Reza Pourvaziry, Chair of the Urban Economy Forum.

As Canada continues to lead in sustainable urban development, this event will underscore the nation’s commitment to building cities that are not only economically vibrant but also socially inclusive and environmentally responsible.

“We are proud to showcase Canada’s ongoing contributions to the Urban SDGs and engage with influential global leaders who share our vision for the future of urban spaces,” said Almas Jiwani, CEO of the Almas Jiwani Foundation.

“Canada’s commitment to urban sustainability goes beyond national borders. Through the Frontrunner Program, we are driving transformative change, empowering cities globally to tackle urgent urban challenges. As urbanization accelerates, Canada is leading the way by fostering innovation, collaboration, and sustainable practices. This is our moment to act boldly and shape resilient, inclusive, and future-ready cities aligned with the SDG agenda," Jiwani continued.

The Canada Frontrunner Club is a dynamic network focused on establishing Canada’s leadership in advancing the infrastructure required to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This inclusive platform brings together municipal leaders, businesses, academics, and community advocates, united by a shared commitment to urban sustainability and innovation.

The Club fosters partnerships with entrepreneurs and organizations, cultivating a collaborative environment that drives transformative growth and meaningful progress. By joining the Canada Frontrunner Club, members become part of a visionary community working towards the creation of resilient, innovative, and future-ready cities capable of addressing global challenges.

The Club provides a space for knowledge exchange, resource sharing, and collaboration on impactful projects. Members benefit from opportunities to engage in discussions, contribute to actionable solutions, and help shape a sustainable urban future—both within Canada and globally.

Media Contacts



Urban Economy Forum

Saeed Sepanta

Saeed.Sepanta@ueforum.org

www.ueforum.org

Almas Jiwani Foundation

Yolande Anotonuzzo

Director, Government Relations & Communications

communications@almasjiwanifoundation.org

www.almasjiwanifoundation.org