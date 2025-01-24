Museum Statement on the Declassification of the King Assassination National Intelligence Documents

Memphis, Tennessee, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum is closely monitoring efforts to declassify national intelligence files related to the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., President John F. Kennedy, and Senator Robert F. Kennedy. We fully support measures to ensure the King Family will review any newly revealed information before it is made public.

The Museum remains steadfast in its interpretation of the American Civil Rights Movement and Dr. King's pivotal role within it. His legacy as a transformative leader endures, inspiring generations and shaping the ongoing pursuit of justice and equality.

Should unredacted details about Dr. King’s case come to light, the Museum is committed to conducting a thorough and scholarly review of the documents. We will authenticate the findings, present the facts with integrity, and continue our mission to share the truth about the American Civil Rights Movement—its significance, its influence on our present, and its guidance for the future.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
