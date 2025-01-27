Tims China Opens First Store in Nanchang

SHANGHAI, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China (“Tims China” or the “Company”), is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first store in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province. This milestone further solidifies Tims China’s nationwide presence, extending its footprint to 27 of the country’s 34 province-level geographies.





The renowned historic city of Nanchang, with over 6.5 million residents, is the capital of Jiangxi Province, which has a population of about 45 million. Nanchang is bordered by the Meiling Mountains and Poyang Lake, the largest fresh-water in the nation, earning it the nickname “water capital of China”. The city serves as a vital link among three significant economic centers: Yangtze River Delta, Pearl River Delta, and Haixi District. It is a major railway hub and home to Nanchang University.

The new store in Nanchang joins Tims China’s robust network of 1,022 stores across 82 cities, serving a loyal membership base of more than 24 million. This opening exemplifies the Company’s dedication to reaching coffee lovers in many corners of China.

As part of its commitment to delivering an exceptional guest experience, Tims China has completed the “made-to-order” renovation of 639 stores to date. These revamped locations feature working stations for efficient, fresh, and handmade food preparation, as well as “open kitchens” where guests can observe Tims partners crafting their meals from start to finish.

Yongchen Lu, CEO of Tims China, commented: “We are very excited to be in Nanchang, a city of historic, geographic, and economic importance. Catering to the growing number of coffee enthusiasts with a taste for premium coffee and freshly baked bagels, the new Tims store in Nanchang is designed to create memorable moments for the local community and reach many more loyal Tims coffee aficionados. The store’s opening coincides with the launch of our Chinese New Year menu, featuring delicious, seasonal, new offerings such as the Buttery Red Bean Bagel Latte and Tuna Bagel Sandwich. We are excited to welcome Nanchang’s residents to experience our hospitality and savor the Tims tradition.”

