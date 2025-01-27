Harness Therapeutics appoints Dr Heather Preston as Chair and secures new funding from Ono Venture Investment to accelerate delivery of transformational neurodegeneration pipeline

Dr Heather Preston, seasoned healthcare investor with over 30 years’ experience as a scientist, physician, management consultant, and Board adviser, joins as Chair

Funding recognises Harness’ significant progress in unexplored targets for CNS disease and accelerates selection of clinical candidate for lead programme (FAN1) in Huntington’s Disease

Harness’ unique approach builds on recent research published in Nature Medicine and Cell





Cambridge, UK, 27 January 2025: Harness Therapeutics (‘Harness’), a biotechnology company unlocking previously undruggable targets to transform the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announces it has appointed Dr Heather Preston as new Non-Executive Chair, and has secured further funding to progress its lead programme in Huntington’s Disease. This brings on board pharmaceutical investor Ono Ventures Investment, joined by existing investors, Takeda Ventures, SV Health Investors’ Dementia Discovery Fund and Epidarex Capital.

Heather brings over 30 years of experience in healthcare as a scientist, physician and management consultant and she has been an investor in life sciences and biotechnology for more than 20 years. She is a Non-Executive Director at Oxford Biomedica and also sits on the Board of Oxford Nanopore Technologies and Aligos Therapeutics. In addition, she is a Senior Adviser to TPG Biotech. Dr Preston holds a degree in Medicine from the University of Oxford. Her appointment further enhances the Company’s leadership team, following the recent Board appointment of Dr Paulo Fontoura, former head of Neuroscience Development at Roche.

Harness’ technology represents a new treatment paradigm for neurodegenerative diseases enabling a controlled increase of target protein levels (upregulation), allowing drugging of targets in complex pathways, which can address disease pathology at the source. This approach is unlocking the potential of well understood targets, which have previously been undruggable and could transform the course of these diseases.

The Company’s lead programme, in Huntington’s Disease (HD), targets FAN1 nuclease, a protective protein with compelling genetics linking higher levels of FAN1 to delays in disease onset. Harness aims to create a more effective treatment for HD by targeting the DNA-expansion process itself, rather than focusing on individual toxic products as previous approaches have done. This strategy slows the mechanism that drives multiple toxicities associated with HD with the aim of delaying disease onset and subsequent progression. Recently published research in leading peer-reviewed journals Nature Medicine1 and Cell2 have demonstrated this link between somatic DNA-repeat expansion and disease progression.

In preclinical studies using patient-derived neuronal models, Harness has achieved FAN1 upregulation through its translational modulators, based on novel antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs). Preparations are now underway for CTA/IND enabling studies to commence in 2025, with Phase I/II trial initiation planned for 2026.

Harness continues to deliver strong scientific progress across its proprietary CNS upregulation platform and has initiated development of its second programme targeting nuclear import receptors for ALS and Alzheimer's Disease. The Company plans to initiate a third programme on an undisclosed target for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) in the first half of 2025.

Dr Jan Thirkettle, CEO of Harness Therapeutics said: “We are delighted to welcome Heather as our new Chair. She has a wealth of experience as an investor and in building successful biotechnology companies and her appointment, alongside the recent funds raised, will play an important role as we prepare to initiate clinical development next year. I would like to extend my gratitude to Meenu Chhabra Karson, the previous Chair, for her contribution to the Company in its formative stages. We have made substantial headway to date and have a strong growth trajectory as we enter the next chapter. The team remains focussed on progressing our HD programme to candidate selection and the clinic, and developing our pipeline.”

Dr Heather Preston, Chair of Harness Therapeutics said: “There is building momentum in the neurodegenerative field, driven by breakthroughs in the understanding of disease biology, particularly in Huntington’s Disease, and I am excited to join Harness during this critical time. Harness’ unique approach is ideally positioned to capitalise on this research and transform the treatment paradigm for this disease. I look forward to working with the talented team and bringing my experience in building and growing healthcare companies to the table at this pivotal moment in the Company’s evolution.”

Dr Shunichiro Matsumoto, President & CEO of Ono Ventures Investment said: “There is a clear and urgent need for effective new therapy options for neurodegenerative disorders, and for technologies which can enable targets involved in complex biology to be modulated with control. We are excited by the prospect of Harness’ unique platform and first-mover advantage with its targets. Its approach in modulating targets that address the underlying cause of the disease opens many new opportunities.”

About Harness Therapeutics



Harness Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on unlocking previously undruggable targets to transform the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its technology drives controlled and precise upregulation of target protein levels by modulating the mechanisms controlling protein synthesis. Using its deep understanding of post-transcriptional regulation and sophisticated neuron-based models, Harness’ approach allows drugging of potentially disease-modifying targets, which would not be addressable using gene therapy or other modalities.

Its lead programme, in Huntington’s Disease, targets FAN1 nuclease, a key protective protein in slowing disease progression. Its pipeline also includes programmes targeting nuclear import receptors for ALS and Alzheimer's Disease, and the Company has plans to initiate a third programme for Parkinson’s Disease.

Harness has assembled a world-class team, supported by an SAB of leading experts in HD and RNA biology, and is based in Cambridge, UK. Its leading life science investors include the foundational investors Takeda Ventures and SV Health Investors’ Dementia Discovery Fund, alongside Epidarex Capital and Ono Ventures Investment.

For more information, please visit https://www.harnesstx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

1 https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-024-03424-6

2 https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2024.11.038