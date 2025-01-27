Swarm Oncology Unveils Highly Differentiated, Personalised T Cell Therapy Platform to Significantly Improve Treatment Outcome for Cancer Patients and Appoints Martin Olin as Chief Executive Officer

Swarm Oncology co-founded by renowned T cell therapy manufacturing expert and immunologist Professor John Campbell, and mission-driven investor, Delin Ventures

Company is developing novel potent T cell therapies to overcome major shortcomings of current immunotherapy approaches and drive solid cancers into long-term remission

Martin Olin, a seasoned biopharma executive who has held key leadership roles at BerGenBio ASA, Symphogen A/S, SLS Invest and Novo Nordisk, appointed as Chief Executive Officer





London, U.K., January 27 2025, Swarm Oncology Ltd. (“Swarm Oncology” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company pioneering novel T cell therapies to achieve long-term remission in patients with advanced solid cancers, today emerges from stealth mode and announces the appointment of Martin Olin as Chief Executive Officer.

Swarm Oncology’s breakthrough platform to generate novel T cell therapies addresses a significant unmet need in solid cancers. More than 82% of patients with advanced metastatic cancer die from their disease1. The Company's innovative Swarm-T platform leverages immune system priming with proprietary ex vivo cell processing to generate unprecedented, large numbers of T cells with desired phenotypes to home, infiltrate and kill cancer cells. This enables powerful, non-exhausted immune responses against solid cancers, overcoming key limitations of current immunotherapy approaches.

Swarm Oncology has appointed Martin Olin as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Olin brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and, over the last decades, has been involved in developing cancer therapies. Prior to joining Swarm Oncology, he was the CEO of BerGenBio ASA. Previously, Mr. Olin was CEO of Symphogen A/S (acquired by Servier), Senior Partner at SLS Invest and Director at Novo Nordisk. Mr. Olin currently serves as the Chairman of Cessatech A/S (publ.) and Acusort AB (publ.)

Martin Olin, Chief Executive Officer of Swarm Oncology commented: “Cancer remains a leading cause of death worldwide, with existing therapies providing inadequate survival benefits, particularly in solid cancers. Swarm Oncology’s groundbreaking T cell therapy platform delivers unprecedented numbers, specificity, potency and durability of T cells. It has been designed from the ground up to address critical limitations of current immunotherapies including exhaustion, inadequate numbers and lack of sufficient diversity. I am excited to lead Swarm Oncology as we advance our mission of driving solid cancers into long-term remission.”

Swarm Oncology was co-founded by Professor John Campbell and Delin Ventures. Patient blood samples have been processed to demonstrate the platform's ability to consistently produce highly potent T cells with optimal memory phenotypes, even in patients with compromised immune systems. The Company expects to advance its first therapeutic candidate into clinical trials in the next 12-15 months.

Jonathan Hay, Partner, Delin Ventures said: “Swarm Oncology has the potential to transform the treatment of solid cancers by generating a cellular immune response that is optimised to home to and infiltrate cancers and create the durable immune memory needed to achieve long term remissions. We are delighted to support the appointment of Martin Olin as CEO of Swarm Oncology, who brings a wealth of experience in company building and oncology, and I look forward to working together.”

About Swarm Oncology

Swarm Oncology is founded by Professor John Campbell, a renowned T cell therapy manufacturing expert and immunologist, and Delin Ventures, a specialist life sciences investor. Swarm Oncology is developing novel potent T cell therapies which overcome major shortcomings of immunotherapy approaches with the goal to drive solid cancers to complete remission. Swarm Oncology expects to advance its first therapeutic candidate into clinical trials in the next 12-15 months.

For further information, contact:

Swarm Oncology

info@swarmoncology.bio

ICR Healthcare

Mary-Jane Elliott, Davide Salvi, Emily Johnson

SwarmOncology@icrhealthcare.com